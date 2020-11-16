Japan leads economic 'Zoom boom' out of recession

Japan's economy has bounced back from its recession with growth of 5%.

Japan's economy has bounced back from its recession with growth of 5% in the third quarter of this year.

It had seen its economy shrink during 2020 as lockdowns hit its manufacturing sector and consumer spending.

But the world's third biggest economy is now showing signs of recovery according to data released on Monday.

Asian economies are leading the way for global economic recovery, in what analysts are calling a "Zoom boom".

This refers to the increase in demand for screens and laptops as more people work from home, and use online meeting platforms like Zoom.

Asian economies are among the largest producers of laptops, communication equipment and other electronics. A rise in domestic demand as well as exports have helped drive economic growth in Japan.

The region will also get a boost after signing up to a mega trade deal agreed over the weekend, called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Other signatories include China, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

The third-quarter growth, covering July to September, is welcome news for Japan's government, which has avoided the tough lockdown measures seen in some other countries.

During the second quarter of the year, Japan's economy shrank 8.2%, its worst figure since data became available in 1980 - worse than that of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The global economy as a whole is expected to contract by 4.4%, while the US will shrink by 4.3%, according to the International Monetary Fund.

However, Asian economies are leading the way when it comes to showing signs of recovery. China remains on track to grow nearly 2% this year, the most of any major economy. Vietnam is also expected to grow 1.6%.

"We call it the Zoom boom," said Rory Green, an economist at research firm TS Lombard.

Suga-coated

This year, Japan unveiled two stimulus packages worth a combined $2.2trn (£1.7trn), including cash payments to households and small business loans.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also instructed his cabinet to come up with another package to boost Japan's pandemic-hit economy.

Despite its 5% growth, compared to the same quarter last year, the Japanese economy is still expected to shrink by 5.6% for its full fiscal year, which ends in March 2021.