Japan launches program granting refugee-like rights to war-displaced foreigners

The program was launched on December 1, reportedly primarily "for people from Ukraine"

Japan has launched a new program extending rights equivalent to refugees to foreigners who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflicts but who do not meet Japan’s current criteria for refugee status, Japan’s NHK publication reported on Dec. 2.

Starting from Dec. 1, this program primarily targets “people from Ukraine.” Under this initiative, eligible individuals may attend Japanese language classes and courses on adapting to life in Japan. Participants will also have the right to legal financial support.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the Japanese government is committed to seamlessly implementing the program and providing appropriate assistance to those who meet the criteria of individuals displaced due to war.

Japan has been providing diverse humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Ukraine and Japan initiated the first round of security guarantee negotiations on Oct. 7. The East Asian nation became the fourth, following the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, to engage in such discussions with Kyiv.

