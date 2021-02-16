Japan Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Cyber Security Market Report 2020 - Growing Need for Cyber Security Among Industrial Firms in an IoT Environment
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Cyber Security in Japan, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study describes the IIoT ecosystem in 6 layers: devices, LAN, servers, outside network, cloud, and edge/ and gateway. The characteristics of the Japanese market are examined from the aspects of political, technological, economic, legal, and socio-cultural points of view.
Of late, cyberspace has been driving socio-economic activities, as a fall-out of the unification of cyberspace and real space including entire industries, especially manufacturing industries, which is termed Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
The vast amount of data produced by sensors and devices every second from all over the world is being stored and analyzed in cyberspace globally. In addition, real-time delivery of new products and services that use data to provide added value is evolving in a number of domains. In such circumstances, cyberspace and real space can no longer be considered separately.
Modern operations spread across complex information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) infrastructures. These include several devices connected via IIoT. This leads to new challenges in protecting the industrial environment. To protect this complex attack surface, many industrial organizations are trying to integrate IT and OT operations.
In a race for more efficient operation, industrial control systems (ICS) running on legacy hardware are integrated with software and smart devices. As the chances of servers, controllers, surveillance equipment, and sensors connecting to the Internet increase, the scope for cyberattacks expands.
A new cybersecurity solution framework is required for this kind of combined new space and the coming digital age, due to this massive expansion of data from major socio-economic activities, the including IIoT ecosystem. The amount of data generated from IIoT has increased enormously, and the importance of data and the need for security measures have become urgent issues.
From this combined new space expansion, the risk of economic and social loss or damage in the real space is expected to accelerate very much from the opportunity for malicious activities in cyberspace. As a result, it is necessary to secure the IIoT environment, which has grown to be the basis of today's economic society and to achieve sustainable secured development. It is also necessary to secure autonomous evolution and development and tackle security issues. It requires a cross-cutting and agile approach.
The content proposes growth opportunities in the expanding combined real and cyberspace from IIoT and cybersecurity point of view in Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Definitions
What is IIoT?
Cloudification Between IT and OT
Increased Convergence Between IT and OT
Types of Cyber Attacks
Key Challenges in Cyber Security
3. Layers of IIoT Security
IIoT in Enterprise
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for IIoT Devices
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for LAN
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for Servers
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for Outside Network
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for Cloud
6 Layers of IIoT - Security for the Edge/Gateway
4. IIoT Security in Japan
IIoT Development in Japan
Deploying IIoT Applications Across Industries and the Emerging Security Issues
5. Factors Influencing the IIoT Security in Japan
Factors Influencing Japanese Cyber Security
Gap Between Management and Operation Levels
Lack of Awareness Among Operators
Attack Case 1
Attack Case 3
6. IIoT Security Vendor Case Studies in Japan
Yokogawa Electric
Power Plants
Hitachi
7. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - Mission Assurance
Growth Opportunity 2 - Appropriate Risk Management and Response to Cyber Threats
Growth Opportunity 3 - 'New Cyber Hygiene'
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. The Last word
