Japan’s G7 summit marked the global beginning of the Reiwa era

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb

In any constitutional monarchy, the coronation of a new head of state marks the dawn of a new age. In Japan, it is hard to believe that four years have passed since the coronation of a new Emperor ushered in the “Reiwa Era”. COVID-19’s arrival a few short months after the ascendency of Emperor Naruhito, followed immediately by a major European land war, spiralling inflation and fractious geopolitics have conspired to give Japan’s new era an inauspicious start. Yet despite this turbulent context, the last half-decade has seen Japan steadily building up its defence capabilities, diplomatic projection – and capacity for real global leadership.

Given Japan’s recent progress in these areas, this weekend’s G7 summit in Hiroshima may be remembered as a milestone in Japan’s evolving global role. If ever there was a moment for Japan to leverage its diplomatic strengths and unique geopolitical position to assume a more active and consequential leadership role on the world’s stage, this was it.

While the agenda for this year’s G7 summit was packed, the war in Ukraine drew much much oxygen from the group’s discussions. The G7 has demonstrated unprecedented unity and resolve in responding to Russia’s illegal invasion of its neighbour. G7 leaders have met continuously throughout the past year, even holding an emergency meeting on the side-lines of the G20 summit in Bali following a Russian missile attack. At their German-hosted summit in the Bavarian Alps last summer, the group underlined its solidarity with Ukraine, no mean feat given the differing levels of energy security and dependency.

With the war now in its second year and the G7 having already levelled multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia, there is little more or new that the group can do on its own to bring the war to an end. It is only by bringing others on side that it could have any hope of changing the strategic landscape. This is particularly so with India, whose Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has maintained an ambivalent position on the conflict. On the one hand Modi has told Putin that “today’s era is not the era for war”, while on the other hand he has increased the purchase of Russian oil at heavily discounted prices and declared India’s friendship with Russia to be “unbreakable”.

When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi to this weekend’s summit, Kishida created an opportunity to reach out to Modi, welcome him into the fold, and potentially dampen Putin’s war machine. The time to do so is ripe. Modi is set to host the G20 in Delhi in a few months’ time – a major moment for a nation looking to cement its own place as a major global power. If Hiroshima puts Modi in a position to use his own G20 summit to set the conditions for peace; then Japan will have provided a brilliant diplomatic assist to India.

It is not just the urgent timing of the Hiroshima gathering that presented such an opportunity, but this moment in Japanese foreign policy. Kishida welcomed his G7 counterparts at a time when Japan’s global reputation and diplomatic capability are in peak condition – we can see this in various assessments from the East and West. Produced out of Singapore, the 2023 Chandler Good Government Index finds that Japan is ranked first in the world for both international diplomatic heft and international trust. While in the West, the frequently referenced Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brand Index ranks Japan’s global reputation as the second best in the world. Whether viewed from the West or the East, Japan is well-placed to lean into a greater leadership role.

Of course, shifting up a gear would mark a significant departure from post-war Japanese foreign policy, which has largely been guided by the principle of quietly building international economic links, contributing to global development efforts, and not rocking the boat geopolitically. However, over the past half decade, Japan has responded to the growing challenges to the rules-based international order by increasing investments in its hard and soft power assets.

The Hiroshima summit presented an opportunity for Japan to leverage its growing diplomatic heft and pivot from simply being a major economic player, to a critical global power that can shape the agenda and marshal disparate actors for collaboration. Doing so will require more effective outreach to the Global South – something Western powers have failed to do in their efforts to isolate Russia. Japan’s experience of building strong partnerships over decades with Southeast Asian states provides a proven blueprint for wider outreach to the developing world.

Amongst all G7 members, Japan is certainly best placed to achieve this. If Kishida can make a successful start toward this process in Hiroshima, then it may well mark the start of a new phase of Japanese international leadership. Perhaps then the global relevance of the Reiwa Era will finally come into focus.

Dr Tristen Naylor is a Fellow at the University of Cambridge. His work focuses on international summits and diplomacy.

