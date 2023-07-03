Is Japan Foods Holding Ltd.'s (Catalist:5OI) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Japan Foods Holding's (Catalist:5OI) stock is up by 1.2% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Japan Foods Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Japan Foods Holding is:

13% = S$4.1m ÷ S$33m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Japan Foods Holding's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Japan Foods Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Japan Foods Holding's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 17% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Japan Foods Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Japan Foods Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Japan Foods Holding has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 120% over the last last three years, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its earnings to pay its dividend. The absence in growth is therefore not surprising. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. That's a huge risk in our books. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Japan Foods Holding visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Japan Foods Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 100% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Japan Foods Holding is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Japan Foods Holding has some positive attributes. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

