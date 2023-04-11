Japan Feb core machinery orders fall 4.5% m/m

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 4.5% in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the first monthly decrease in three months.

The decline was smaller than a 7.8% contraction expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 9.8%, lower than a forecast for 2.9% increase, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Shri Navaratnam)