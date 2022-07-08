Shinzo Abe: Japan ex-PM injured after reported gunshot attack

Breaking News image

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after he was shot at an event in the city of Nara.

Mr Abe was shot from the back and collapsed halfway during his speech, and appeared to be bleeding, broadcaster NHK reported. His attacker is in custody, it added.

Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that Mr Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The term is often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He later revealed that he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

He was succeeded by his close party ally Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, where handguns are banned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.