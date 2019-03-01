New Japan Cup 2019 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

Every spring dating back to 2005, New Japan Pro Wrestling holds the New Japan Cup and this year's edition is bigger than ever before.

That's because the New Japan Cup 2019 is expanding from 16 to 32 competitors as the first round of the tournament kicks off on March 8 with the finals taking place on March 24 in City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan. The winner of this year's tournament will face Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

In past years with a small field, current champions are not entered in the tournament but that is changing this year with both IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and NEVER openweight Champion Will Ospreay included.

Plus, there are several wrestlers competing in the New Japan Cup for the first time including Ospreay, Chase Owens, Colt Cabana, Hikuleo, Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Mikey Nicholls who recently departed NXT where he was Nick Miller and one-half of the TM-61 tag team. Also, David Finlay was set to take part in the tournament but he recently suffered a dislocated shoulder and will not be able to take part and his replacement will be announced soon.

Here is everything you need to know about New Japan Cup 2019 including the entire field and first round match-ups.

New Japan Cup 2019 dates

New Japan Cup 2019 will take from March 8 - 24.

How to watch New Japan Cup 2019

New Japan Cup 2019 will be available on the New Japan World streaming service.





New Japan Cup Night One (First round) - March 8 at Korekuen Hall, Tokyo Japan

- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata

- Taichi vs. Tomoaki Honma

- Manabu Nakanishi vs. Yoshi-Hashi

- Chase Owens vs. Juice Robinson







New Japan Cup Night Two (First round) - March 9 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium, Nagoya, Japan

- Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Elgin

- Hikuleo vs. Mikey Nicholls

- Bad Luck Fale vs. Will Ospreay

- Lance Archer vs. Toa Henare







New Japan Cup Night Three (First round) - March 10 at Baycom Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan

- Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. TBD

- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

- Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

- EVIL vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.







New Japan Cup Night Four (First round) - March 11 at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium in Kagawa, Japan

- Colt Cabana vs. Togi Makabe

- Davey Boy Smith, Jr. vs. Toru Yano

- Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

- Minoru Suzuki vs. Satoshi Kojima







New Japan Cup Night Five (Second round) - March 13 at ZIP Arena in Okayama, Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Six (Second round) - March 14 at Nara Centennial Hall in Nara Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Seven (Second round) - March 16 at Korekuen Hall, Tokyo Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Eight (Second round) - March 17 at Korekuen Hall, Tokyo Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Nine (Quarterfinals) - March 20 at Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Ten (Quarterfinals) - March 21 at Act city Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Eleven (Semifinals) - March 23 at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan

TBD

New Japan Cup Night Twelve (Finals) - March 23 at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan

TBD







