Japan to create planned new digital technology agency by autumn 2021: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is likely to create a planned new digital technology agency by autumn 2021, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

To prepare for the launch of the new agency, the government will create a committee that may be headed by an expert from the private sector, the paper said without citing sources.

Creating a new agency overseeing the digitalisation of administrative procedures has been among key pledges of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was officially elected to become prime minister on Wednesday.





