Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) will pay a dividend of $0.39 on the 30th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Janus Henderson Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 62% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 73% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Janus Henderson Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Janus Henderson Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $1.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. Janus Henderson Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Janus Henderson Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Janus Henderson Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Janus Henderson Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Janus Henderson Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Janus Henderson Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.