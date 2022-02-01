January window suggests football is back on path that led to Super League bid

Barney Ronay
·6 min read

Spending returned to pre-pandemic levels but that is not a cause for optimism with salaries increasingly unsustainable


“Somehow it seemed as though the farm had grown richer without making the animals themselves any richer.”

So apparently it’s all fine now. European football’s winter window has closed. Premier League spending levels have returned to the upward curve of endless growth. The football locomotive powered entirely by self-replenishing gravy continues to rattle along the tracks at harum-scarum speed, still belching out fat hot greasy plumes of smoke and disgorging its load in the old familiar stops.

Related: Football transfers: 10 standout deals from across Europe in January

And like George Orwell’s farm, with its strict rules on exactly who gets the apples and the milk, an industry that always grows richer without ever feeling richer is happy to promote the idea that chaotic expense is evidence of life, vigour and stable future prospects.

Certainly this is the in-house view. “The Premier League continues to lead the way globally, retaining its status as the world’s biggest domestic football league,” read a statement by the league’s accountants Deloitte. And they are undoubtedly correct. But leading us where exactly?

There are two notable things about the last month’s business. First, around half of that combined £300m was spent by the bottom five clubs in the Premier League, money disbursed out of fear rather than hope, at a time when falling out of the top tier can have disastrous consequence.

And second the headline deals have tended to involve football’s version of toxic human assets, transfers driven by the urge to save money as much as spend it. This is a new breed of elite player: out there circling the globe like radioactive waste ships, passed from port to port, turned toxic by their own contracts of employment.

Philippe Coutinho moved early, with Aston Villa agreeing to pay over half of a reduced version of his vertiginous salary. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal pension plan has been offloaded to Barcelona in return for some zingy tweets, an unveiling and some distracting goals over the next few months. Dele Alli has left Spurs in return for a staged payment down the line, another talented, ailing footballer reduced to a kind of human debt bond to be passed from ledger to ledger.

As the Premier League gong has continued to clang the talk has been of a market pumped and jazzed and throbbing. Never mind that eight months ago Europe’s elite clubs were engaged in a violently ham-fisted attempt to tear down the existing structures simply to protect their own insane financial model. The wheels are rolling again. We’re back baby: we’re back. Does this really feel like a healthy way to go?

Take for example the fascinating tale of Aaron Ramsey, perhaps the most successfully monetised club career in elite football history. Initial reports had Ramsey on £400,000 a week at Juventus. Numbers from inside the club have suggested the actual basic wage is considerably less (close your eyes and choose a number: Juve are under investigation over alleged massaging of player values).

Ramsey is not to blame for any of this. He didn’t create this absurd scenario. He is a supremely talented footballer. But however you slice it here is a player who has won one major trophy, who has only ever been a part of disappointing club teams, who continues to be rewarded for this beyond any sensible human scale. And who is, by some insane chain of logic, being paid almost twice as much as Aberdeen’s annual wage bill – subsidised by Juventus – to help Rangers win the Scottish league.

Related: Transfer window verdict: how every Premier League club fared in January

There is a direct line to be drawn here. Juventus were one of the instigators of the Super League breakaway, a club so indebted the only reasonable course was to tear apart European football’s basic sporting integrity. If you were outraged by that, if you went into the streets to protest against the theft of the people’s game, then it should be hard to see shoots of hope in a transfer window splurge that is essentially more fuel, more travel down the same path.

And perhaps it is also time to question the unsustainable nature of players’ salaries. This is not a fashionable view. There is a tendency to over-venerate footballers. Talent, wealth and celebrity are persuasive things. The standard line is we should not begrudge players their vast fortunes, that it is a short and unstable career, that we must remain subservient to the sanctity of the market.

But the market here is not a noble, smooth, high-functioning thing, a paean to pure human talent. Football’s market is distorted by greed, corruption and the whims of nation-state PR machines. For every superheated transfer there will be a corresponding mini-industry of leaks and dividends for those who profit personally from keeping the market in that state.

How are football’s future market prospects serviced by the Glazer family removing millions in personal payments while clubs lower down the levels are menaced with collapse, participation and grassroots left to wither, the base of this elite tier product neglected?

This is not money sourced from some magical gushing tap. Every penny comes from the pockets of supporters, people who buy tickets and TV subs, and who, like the players, also have their own short, perilous careers to support, alongside a relentlessly flogged attachment to their own wastrel clubs.

What to do about any of this? Resistance to the idea of an independent regulator has focused on the suggestion any restraints on constant outlay might “kill the golden goose”. Whereas of course English football is already doing this. The goose here is the wider game, which is in the process of being profitably strangled.

There have been crowing comparisons in the last few days between the amounts spent at home and abroad. But what does this represent? A slackening of competition elsewhere. Decaying leagues. Managerial talent imported en masse from Germany (why make your own when you can buy it in?). Domestic set-ups from Europe to South America geared to serve the export market.

The January window was fascinating in so many ways. Endless mouthwatering subplots have been grafted on. How angry or pleased will Antonio Conte be? How many of Newcastles portfolio of disconnected signings will stick to the wall? Can bespoke Ajax academy product Donny van de Beek rescue Frank Lampard’s relegation-threatened Everton, a genuinely strange combination of words straight from the new script ideas brainstorm folder? This is all great product. But let’s not pretend it has much to do with good health and financial good order.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.