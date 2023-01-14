January warmup brings messy weather system of rain, freezing rain and snow to N.L.

A messy weather system will bring rain, freezing rain and snow to much of Newfoundland by the end of the weekend. (CBC - image credit)

CBC

An incoming weather system is set to bring considerable amounts of rain, freezing rain and snow to much of Newfoundland on Saturday, with the western and southwest portions of the island expected to be hit the hardest.

All of Newfoundland and the southern coast of Labrador are under weather warnings from Environment Canada. Much of the island faces rainfall warnings, while freezing rain warnings are in effect for Bay of Exploits, Bonavista North, Buchans, Corner Brook, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for Green Bay-White Bay, Gros Morne, the eastern portion of the northern peninsula, Parsons Pond and Port Saunders.

Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau says the island can expect to see around 30 to 60 millimetres of freezing rain over the course of the weekend. The system is expected to start on the west coast and move east before cycling back to western portions of the island.

"Usually 40 millimetres and above of freezing rain is quite a bt of ice on things, so we're expecting a bit of power outages and downed trees and that kind of stuff," Boudreau told CBC Radio on Saturday.

"It could be fairly lengthy power outages depending on how widespread any of the damage is."

Boudreau said areas of the Avalon Peninsula will see 30 to 50 millimetres of rain beginning Saturday. Parts of the southeast and southwest coasts could see between 50 and 80 millimetres, while parts inland on the south coast could see as much as 75 to 100 millimetres of rain.

Much of the island will also see high temperatures of between six and 10 degrees Saturday, which Boudreau says could cause local flooding as snow on the ground begins to melt.

Other areas, like parts of the northern peninsula, will see snow Saturday. Boudreau says the southern end of the peninsula will see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, while more northern portions could see 20 to 50 centimetres. Parts of southern Labrador will see less snow, with five to 10 centimetres expected for Red Bay- L'Anse au Clair.

