January TV Preview: 17 New Shows to Watch

Wanna watch some new TV in 2024? You’re in luck. Check out IndieWire’s 2024 TV Preview, or our 2024 Netflix Preview, or our 2024 HBO/Max Preview. If you want to get even more specific, check back in at the beginning every month to see which brand-new shows are coming to the airwaves and streaming, because in case you hadn’t heard, there’s a lot of TV.

January is a time for new beginnings all around, for TV networks to reinvent themselves just as much as the people in the audience. Netflix is scratching the “Narcos” itch with “Griselda”; Peacock enters puzzling prequel territory with “Ted”; Prime Video will debut the star-studded “Expats”; and “True Detective” is so back, starring Jodie Foster. This month also means the premiere of “The Brothers Sun” starring Michelle Yeoh, Disney and Marvel’s previously delayed “Echo,” a serialized version of “Sexy Beast,” and “Masters of the Air” taking flight on Apple.

More from IndieWire

Is peak TV really behind us? Have the strikes affected quality as well as quantity? Will 2024 be the year we finally reinvent cable? These are February questions. For now, sit back and tune in as we celebrate surviving another year.

Here are 17 new TV shows premiering in January 2024.

*This blurb also appeared in one of IndieWire’s 2024 previews.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.