January transfer window: Premier League club-by-club guide on top targets and players to watch

Can Brentford keep hold of Ivan Toney amid interest from several Premier League clubs? - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

The transfer window opens on January 1, giving clubs across Europe to boost their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Telegraph Sport’s football experts assess who needs what in the Premier League and which players could be on the move.

Arsenal

What do they need? In the short-term, defenders. Jurrien Timber is absent through injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu is heading to the Asian Cup with Japan. In the longer term, another holding midfield player. Another forward option - a traditional striker or a versatile winger - is also on the transfer wish list.

Who could they sign? This depends on how quickly the injured players recover, and whether there is serious interest in any of their fringe players. Finances are relatively tight - as evidenced by the fact that they had to sign David Raya on an initial loan in the summer.

Who could they sell? A big offer for Aaron Ramsdale would tempt Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah is another player who could generate a significant fee. Both would need to be replaced if they are sold. The future of Thomas Partey remains uncertain.

Sam Dean

Aston Villa

What do they need? Villa will target a new forward and right-back, with perhaps another attacking option as well. Unai Emery wants competition for Matty Cash and more firepower to assist Ollie Watkins. Villa could also prioritise a new goalkeeper as an injury to Emiliano Martinez would leave them short.

Who could they sign? They have some scope for spending yet their hopes of signing a long-term Emery target, Nico Williams, are over after the winger signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao. A surprise target could be RB Leipzig attacker Yannick Eduardo.

Who could they sell? There is growing interest in Jhon Duran, the forward, amid alleged friction behind the scenes with Emery. Villa will also consider the departures [either permanently or on loan] of Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers and Tim Iroegbunam.

John Percy

Bournemouth

What do they need? The club might look at a new left-back because of the injury problems suffered in that position. Lloyd Kelly has been out since the start of December and the club are also without the Hungary international Milos Kerkez, one of those who arrived in the big summer spending programme. If a striker option emerged the club might also take that one, but only at the right price.

Who could they sign? Andoni Iraola has overseen a remarkable transformation of the club as his methods have taken hold among the players in November and December. He has said that big changes are unlikely unless players leave. Around £100 million was invested in fees in the summer.

Who could they sell? One possible departure, if Bournemouth can get a replacement, would be striker Kieffer Moore. He has not started in the league all season. The first choice in that position, Dominic Solanke, has scored 12 league goals already and is naturally attracting interest. Nevertheless, the club are well-protected with Solanke’s contract running until 2027.

Sam Wallace

Brentford

What do they need? A new forward is on Brentford’s radar, even though Ivan Toney will return to action in the coming weeks. Bryan Mbeumo is out for months, while Kevin Schade has been injured since September. Brentford are also short at full-back.

Who could they sign? Telegraph Sport reported in December that Brentford are interested in signing United States international Brandon Vazquez from Cincinnati. They tried to buy PSV winger Johan Bakayoko for a club-record fee in the summer but he is now beyond their reach.

Who could they sell? The big question mark is over Toney, but Brentford do not intend to allow him to leave the club in January. Any interested clubs (Chelsea, perhaps?) would need to produce an enormous offer to land him now. A big-money summer move is far more likely.

Sam Dean

Brighton

What do they need? Brighton’s list of injuries is painfully long. They are especially short of wingers and full-backs, with Solly March, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso and Joel Veltman all struggling with long-term problems. Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra are now also absent.

Who could they sign? It is a tricky one. Brighton are currently short of wingers, but will be well-stocked when their injured players return. Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville have both been linked but it should be noted that Brighton do not usually like to do business in January.

Who could they sell? Brighton are not in a position to sell any of their regular first-team players. Not only because of their injury list, but also because of their European commitments. As a club policy, they try to avoid making big sales in the winter window.

Sam Dean

Crysencio Summerville has starred for Leeds in the Championship - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

Burnley

What do they need? Vincent Kompany remains short of a consistent goalscorer and may look to strength in attack. Burnley could also do with reinforcements in central midfield and at left back.

Who could they sign? After spending £90m last summer and with relegation a genuine threat, Burnley are not expected to be big spenders in January and are again likely to target players with resale value. Kompany could enquire about Ian Maatsen after failing with a £31m bid for the Chelsea left back in the summer window and have also been linked with Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye.

Who could they sell? Josh Brownhill remains of interest to Wolves but Burnley are expected to trigger a 12-month extension option on his existing contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season. Fringe players like CJ Egan-Riley and Darko Churlinov could leave and others such as Aro Muric and Anass Zaroury may seek more regular playing time elsewhere.

James Ducker

Chelsea

What do they need? The worst-kept secret in football is that Chelsea need a striker who can regularly put the ball in the net, but that is easier said than done. With Reece James out for four months, Marc Cucurella recovering from surgery and having played Levi Colwill as a makeshift left-back for most of the season, the club could also look at signing a new defender, although Ben Chilwell is on his way back.

Who could they sign? Given their desperation for a top striker, Chelsea have already been linked with virtually every possible name. Mauricio Pochettino’s top choice would be Victor Osimhen, although the Nigerian has recently signed a new Napoli contract and is unlikely to leave before the summer 2024 transfer window. Ivan Toney does not fit Chelsea’s transfer philosophy and it remains to be seen whether or not the club would be prepared to part from that to make an offer for the Brentford star.

Who could they sell? Chelsea will listen to bids for defender Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen, while the club could receive interest in winger Noni Madueke and Armando Broja, who could consider his future if Chelsea do sign a new striker. Conor Gallagher’s future remains uncertain with 18 months left on his contract.

Matt Law

Crystal Palace

What do they need? The injury to Cheick Doucoure in November was a huge blow to Roy Hodgson’s squad. The club will look for a solution in that position but only if it is right. Palace have always sailed close to the wind when it comes to carrying a lean squad and are unlikely to chase players who could be burdensome further down the line. They will also look at a full-back with Joel Ward also injured.

Who could they sign? Lots of clubs in the market for a midfielder will be looking at a possible loan for Kalvin Phillips, although Palace will have to join the queue for the Manchester City and England man. The club had also hoped to sign Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea in the summer but he joined Newcastle instead with an agreement to buy. The likes of Phillips, or indeed the former loan signing Conor Gallagher, who may be made available by Chelsea, feel unobtainable at the moment for Palace.

Who could they sell? Palace run a tight squad and do not have a lot of room for manoeuvre. They have signed their best players, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, to long-term contracts. The academy continues to produce a decent number of players for the first team squad. James Tomkins and Jan Riedewald have not played many first team minutes when they have been fit. Even so they are experienced cover.

Sam Wallace

Everton

What do they need? The squad is more balanced, but Sean Dyche is still light in attack and is vulnerable to injuries in midfield and at full-back. He’ll be in the market for upgrades in all positions when the money is there. For now, it isn’t.

Who could they sign? Under the shadow of the profit and sustainability rules, do not expect Everton to look beyond loan moves. Having been hit with a 10-point penalty for overspending by the Premier League already, no top flight club will be treading as carefully.

Who could they sell? Everton have valuable assets such as Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana, but it is inconceivable they will weaken their squad unless finances demand it. Andre Gomes’s recent return from injury could attract interest, but only if Dyche can replace him.

Chris Bascombe

Fulham

What do they need? They still need a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic after he left for Saudi Arabia, even if Raul Jimenez has rediscovered his goalscoring touch. Much will depend on whether Joao Palhinha gets a move, which will mean a defensive midfielder is needed.

Who could they sign? Fluminense midfielder Andre is their first choice should Palhinha leave. The 22-year-old is yet to play outside of Brazil but has already played for the national team. Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez is high on Fulham’s list but his asking price is too much for a deal to be done.

Who could they sell? Bayern Munich retain an interest in Palhinha even though he signed a new contract - without a release clause - since a move fell through in the summer. Carlos Vinicius has attracted interest from abroad, and Antonee Robinson has admirers elsewhere but Fulham will be desperate to keep him.

Mike McGrath

Santiago Gimenez has picked up a lot of interest in Europe - Getty Images/Jeroen van den Berg

Liverpool

What do they need? Joel Matip’s long-term injury and the fact his contract is due to expire this summer means Liverpool are looking at centre-backs. Whether they will sign one now or before next season is the biggest issue. Unless an opportunity unexpectedly arises, they are minded to wait.

Who could they sign? Left-sided centre-halves who are capable of emergency stints at full-back are hardly ten a penny. That’s why Manchester City signed Joško Gvardiol, who Liverpool were watching before his mega-price move to the Eithad. As things stand, they are unlikely to recruit in January.

Who could they sell? Fabio Carvalho was allowed to leave on loan to RB Leipzig last summer. The move has not worked out and he has been recalled. Liverpool’s plan was to give the youngster a fresh start before next season, but in the short-term another loan deal looks most likely.

Chris Bascombe

Luton Town

What do they need? Thirteen players were brought in last summer, breaking the transfer record on more than one occasion although spending less than £10million in total, and manager Rob Edwards has already said there will not be “big, big changes” and why should there be? Luton have been terrific and given themselves a fighting chance of survival. In saying that, a new centre-half is probably needed given Tom Lockyer’s absence while there is the possibility of another holding midfielder.

Who could they sign? Luton have been linked with a move for 19-year-old Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Oscar Zambrano, who plays for LDU Quito, and the mooted £5.5million would be a club record. The club has been very careful with their finances – partly because they have budgeted carefully for relegation and with a new stadium to pay for. Expect Andros Townsend, whose contract runs until January, to agree a new longer-term deal while they will look at the loan market.

Who could they sell? It is unlikely that Luton will sell anyone. There has been a discussion over whether Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan deal from Arsenal will be terminated but the midfielder has broken back into the team. There is absolutely no pressure to sell and Edwards has already said he is expecting to continue working with what he has got. Several players such as Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow and Mads Andersen are returning from injury.

Jason Burt

Manchester City

What do they need? The return of Kevin De Bruyne after a four and a half month lay off is more significant than any potential arrival. Quality cover for Rodri is the obvious requirement, especially with Kalvin Phillips likely to be on his way, but landing a player of the required level in the winter window is easier said than done.

Who could they sign? City are signing the Argentine Under-17 World Cup star Claudio Echeverri in a £22m deal that will see the attacking midfielder immediately loaned back to River Plate, in an arrangement similar to what happened with Julian Alvarez two years ago.

Who could they sell? Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave in search of regular football, with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain leading the race for the England midfielder, who has made just two starts for City since his £45m move from Leeds 18 months ago.

James Ducker

Manchester United

What do they need? A new director of football is a priority for new incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Ineos prepare to overhaul recruitment at Old Trafford after years of transfer failures.

Who could they sign? United must run any potential signings by Ineos while the deal for a 29pc cent stake in the club awaits approval but, with money tight under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Erik ten Hag may be limited to a loan signing or two. United remain short of an experienced centre forward and are deficient in numerous areas, including central midfield and at full-back.

Who could they sell? Jadon Sancho could be the most high profile exit with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and RB Leipzig keeping tabs on the England winger, who has been exiled by Ten Hag since September. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are among the players who are out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to foreign suitors from Jan. 1. There are also doubts over Casemiro’s future.

James Ducker

Newcastle United

What do they need? In an ideal world they would like to sign a right-sided forward and a defensive midfield player. Another goalkeeper is not out of the question either but they are severely hamstrung by profit and sustainability rules which means loans are being explored before permanent deals.

Who could they sign? Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is a long standing target and he is available on loan next month. Free agent goalkeeper David De Gea could come into their thinking. Trying to find a forward is rather more problematic and Newcastle would rather not spend big money.

Who could they sell? There is no desire to sell one of the three crown jewels - Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman - and little interest in anyone else. There is, though, a lot of deadwood in the squad that needs cutting including the likes of Matt Ritchie, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Javier Manquillo.

Luke Edwards

Kalvin Phillips has not established himself in Man City's first team - PA/Martin Rickett

Nottingham Forest

What do they need? Nuno Espirito Santo is still assessing his squad and the main focus is on lowering numbers, which is no surprise after 43 signings since Forest’s promotion. Yet there is a very strong chance of a new goalkeeper coming in, amid issues over the current two in Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos. A new forward is a likely option after Taiwo Awoniyi’s injury while another winger could be recruited to suit Nuno’s counter-attacking style.

Who could they sign? David De Gea is the dream choice for Forest fans, especially with the Jorge Mendes connection, but it is unclear whether it is possible. Forest are restricted by spending limitations and there is little chance of major money being spent, unless exits are made.

Who could they sell? Forest are always busy in transfer windows but this time it will be more on players leaving the club. There is a very decent chance that Andrey Santos, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Cheikhou Kouyate, Felipe and Ethan Horvath could depart before the end of the window.

John Percy

Sheffield United

What do they need? Chris Wilder could do with a few signings - possibly from the loan market - to freshen up their survival bid. They have shown in most matches to be competitive but would welcome a player with the X-factor in attack, or competition for Wes Foderingham in goal.

Who could they sign? They have been linked with Roberto Firmino as he is not starting games in Saudi Arabia, although his wages means a loan to another SPL club would be more likely. Any player from the Premier League who is available on loan will be in their sights.

Who could they sell? On-loan Luke Thomas could return to Leicester City, which would free up a space for a Premier League signing until the end of the season. Benie Traore has not featured in the last month or so and could leave if there is a buyer.

Mike McGrath

Tottenham

What do they need? Ange Postecoglou is prioritising a new central defender and has made it clear that, with Cristian Romero sidelined again, he would like Tottenham to do their business early in that area. In an ideal world, Postecoglou would also like a new winger and a new No.8, but it remains to be seen whether or not all of that can be done in January.

Who could they sign? Tottenham have watched Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, although the Italian club claim the defender is in line for a new contract, and admire Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been in superb form for Nice but the French club do not want to let him go in January. Jota, who played for Postecoglou at Celtic, could come in on the wing, while Spurs have held an interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher but may not be prepared to meet their London rivals’ valuation of £45-50 million.

Who could they sell? Midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has interested Juventus and Napoli, and Oliver Skipp could be allowed to go but that may well depend on incomings and injuries. Richarlison has interest from Saudi Arabia, but the Brazilian’s recent good form may keep him at Tottenham past the January transfer window. Hugo Lloris has already agreed a deal to join Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Matt Law

Jean Clair Todibo has also been linked with Manchester United - Getty Images/Anthony Dibon

West Ham

What do they need? Not a lot. West Ham are in good shape – certainly far better than this time last year – and it is not expected to be a busy January. The priority appears to be a left winger, to allow Lucas Paqueta to play more centrally. At some point they need a new centre-forward and another holding midfielder while they could go for a centre-back depending on who leaves.

Who could they sign? Juventus winger Filip Kostic has been a long-term target while another wide man at the Italian club, Samuel Iling Junior, could be of interest and is expected to leave. West Ham are known admirers of Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke – although it is unlikely he will leave for West Ham - and also Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson. There are Profit and Sustainability Rules concerns so signings will need to be balanced by sales. Could they make a move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho?

Who could they sell? Said Benrahma appears to be on his way, having failed to convince David Moyes. Similarly Maxwell Cornet, who has been hampered by injury, has not made much of an impact and while Pablo Fornals recently extended his contract it is understood that was partly to protect his transfer value and he could also go. Losing Mohamed Kudus to the African Cup of Nations may limit sales, however, but defender Thilo Kehrer is available.

Jason Burt

Wolves

What do they need? This feels like a recurring theme from many previous transfer windows for Wolves, but a proven No.9 and a winger remain the top priorities. Wolves desperately need a poacher to put away the many chances they create while they only have Pedro Neto as an out-and-out winger.

Who could they sign? Wolves have already missed out on Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt, due to issues around player agent fees. They remain in the market for a striker and could revisit a deal for Southampton’s Che Adams. Danny Ings at West Ham has been discussed in previous windows but a move now is unlikely. Funds, however, are limited and loan deals are most likely.

Who could they sell? After selling over £140million worth of talent in the summer, Wolves are desperate to avoid the departures of more first-team stars. Fabio Silva has already joined Rangers on loan, and there could also be exits for fringe players Jonny Otto (permanently) and loan moves for Sasa Kalajdzic and Joe Hodge.

John Percy