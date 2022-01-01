January transfer window: guide to every Premier League club’s plans

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is eager to fine-tune a squad that looks increasingly capable of a top-four push but may have to wheel and deal. He would like to address a lack of depth in midfield, perhaps using the sale of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to part-fund any signing, while Nicolas Pépé’s future is uncertain so a right-sided forward may be on the agenda. Arsenal need a new long-term option at centre-forward, too, but even if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is frozen out for good that is likelier to be addressed in the summer. Budget Will be sales-dependent but could reach £30m. Nick Ames

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is expected to be backed in his first window in charge. A defensive-minded midfielder is high on Gerrard’s wishlist after Marvelous Nakamba suffered a knee injury which may rule him out for the rest of the season, while reinforcements at full-back are also wanted. The Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu was tracked in the summer, as was his club-mate, James Ward-Prowse. Villa have been linked with moves for the Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, and Glen Kamara, who excelled under Gerrard at Rangers. Budget Around £30m. Ben Fisher

Brentford

The Bees’ squad depth has been tested to the limit by injuries and, even though relegation looks unlikely, they have been exposed at times. Thomas Frank would like to sign a right wing-back, although he appears to have missed out on the Monaco-bound Brazilian Vanderson. Goalkeeping cover for the injured David Raya and competition for the strike duo of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo could also come into consideration. Some squad players could depart on loan. Budget Around £20m should secure them the calibre of players they need. NA

Brighton

Another striker who could lighten the load on Neal Maupay’s shoulders has remained elusive but Graham Potter will know that if he can find one then it could make all the difference. Brighton welcomed back Danny Welbeck from his injury layoff as they ended their winless run against Brentford on Boxing Day and have been linked with a £20m move for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Díaz in January. They may face some competition given the Chile international’s goalscoring record so this season but with several key players coming back from injury, Potter is likely to be able to concentrate his resources on his main targets. Budget Around £20m. Ed Aarons

Burnley

As with any side in relegation trouble, Burnley will be keen to add to their brittle squad. Sean Dyche has spoken to the owners about bringing in some new faces. Scoring has been an issue, so a striker and added creativity are the areas the club plan to target. Summer signing Maxwel Cornet – their biggest attacking threat – is off to the Africa Cup of Nations, making the matter far more urgent for the club, as they rely heavily on him. Budget They do not work to specific numbers but it is safe to say there is money to spend on requisite signings. Will Unwin

Chelsea

Much depends on whether Ben Chilwell makes a quick recovery from the knee injury he sustained against Juventus in November. Chilwell needs surgery and they could go into the market if the left wing-back is ruled out for the season. Everton’s Lucas Digne is an option. Meanwhile Thomas Tuchel could revive his interest in the Sevilla centre-back, Jules Koundé, and there could be a move for the Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Budget Tuchel should have funds given that Chelsea missed out on Kounde last summer. Jacob Steinberg

Crystal Palace

A busy summer window that saw Palace strengthen their squad in several departments means that it’s unlikely to be a busy window for Patrick Vieira and co. The Frenchman has insisted that despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Wilfried Zaha for the Africa Cup of Nations he is only interested in signing players who can improve his side. They have been linked with Roma forward Borja Mayoral and Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, although both may be out of reach for now. Budget Funds in place if the right player becomes available. EA

Everton

There is a pressing need for Everton to act swiftly and successfully in this transfer window with the squad’s weaknesses exposed regularly and criticism of the club’s direction under Farhad Moshiri mounting. Rafael Benítez, who spent merely £1.7m in his first window as manager, wants to strengthen in both full-back positions – Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko and Rangers’ right-back Nathan Patterson are targets – while a central midfielder, possibly Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, is also on his wishlist. Budget “I think we will have some money to spend but I don’t think that will be too much,” said Benítez, whose budget could be shaped by whether Lucas Digne stays or leaves. Andy Hunter

Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s budget is said to be “tight”, but the Leeds manager has always preferred to work with a relatively small nucleus of senior professionals. Injuries to, among others, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips this season have suggested that he might have taken this policy too far and, with relegation now a real danger, some spending is expected. The Reading central midfielder John Swift is one target, but another striker is also required. Ditto an extra defender. Budget Might stretch to £20m. Louise Taylor

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers hopes good news is on the horizon, with a raft of key players set to return to fitness in the coming weeks, lessening the need to strengthen defensively this window. Rodgers is hopeful of having Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans back before the end of the month, while James Justin and Wesley Fofana are into the final stages of their rehab. A shopping spree is off the menu but no club in the division is likely to have more players at the Africa Cup of Nations, with at least four players set for duty. Budget Around £10m. BF

Liverpool

Stellar names continue to be linked with Anfield but, as previous windows have demonstrated, Jürgen Klopp is reluctant to buy in January unless a golden opportunity (Virgil van Dijk) or a bargain (Takumi Minamino) presents itself. Last year he broke with the habit of avoiding short-term measures to sign Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies on deadline day, only to discover better solutions to a defensive crisis under his nose in Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams. The Africa Cup of Nations will stretch resources up front although Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will potentially miss only two Premier League games. Budget Liverpool made a profit on transfers in the summer, underlining how stringently the club is operating in Covid times and while building a new stand on Anfield Road. AH

Manchester City

Ferran Torres has joined Barcelona but this may be Manchester City’s only major piece of business as Pep Guardiola’s wish to sign a No 9 appears one to be revisited in the summer window. A glance at the Premier League table shows why: the champions lead as they continue to be a formidable force. Guardiola’s is a close-to-perfect squad. Budget £100m-plus but likely to be kept until the summer. Jamie Jackson

Manchester United

A central midfielder of Declan Rice’s quality remains the No 1 target but Ralf Rangnick’s hopes of landing the West Ham player or AN Other in this window appears remote. A centre-back who can challenge Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is the next priority but, again, this may have to wait until the close season. The interim manager has green-lit Anthony Martial’s desire to leave so the forward may do so in January – possibly on loan. Budget £50-100m. JJ

Manchester United’s chances of signing Declan Rice in January appear remote. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Newcastle

Talk about a paradox. Newcastle may be the world’s richest club but they are also in acute relegation peril and, accordingly, not the most attractive destination for top talent. While reinforcing the defence – where Atlético Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Lille’s Sven Botman rank among the assorted targets – remains Eddie Howe’s priority, central midfield also requires bolstering. Fresh injuries to his two best players, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, have made frontline recruitment another unexpected imperative. Budget Financial fair play rules would allow Newcastle to spend up to £200m. LT

Norwich

There is hardly a position on the pitch where Norwich could not do with reinforcement. Only at centre half, where City have five first-team options, are there the requisite numbers, but with 31 goals conceded it’s hard to argue there isn’t room for improvement there too. The need is greatest in attack where Norwich have scored only eight times in 18 games, but the club’s sporting director, Stuart Webber, has made clear that manager Dean Smith will not have money to spend unless players leave. Max Aarons, the subject of interest from Tottenham and Everton, is the most saleable asset. Budget £5m maximum. Paul MacInnes

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhüttl is relaxed after adding greater depth to his squad in the summer, but the Saints could look to utilise the one permitted loan spot they have left. They could also try to replicate the success they have had with teenage sensation Tino Livramento, a £5m pickup from Chelsea, by luring a youngster from a rival with the carrot of first-team opportunities. They have a decision to make over whether to extend 40-year-old goalkeeper Willy Caballero’s deal beyond January. “I’m not a big friend of transfers in the January window,” Hasenhüttl says. Budget Around £5m. BF

Tottenham

Antonio Conte wants a centre-half and someone for the right flank but he knows that, even though Daniel Levy says he will always back him for the right player, sales will be vital to the extent of that backing. Virtually everybody in the squad has his price and the key question will be whether they are realistic – with particular focus on those for Joe Rodon, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Dele Alli. Budget Levy could stump up £20m-£25m. On the other hand, he could not and it will be largely sell-to-buy. David Hytner

Watford

The only top-flight team yet to keep a clean sheet, Watford will at the very minimum seek to strengthen the centre of their defence this month, while with the summer gamble on Danny Rose having apparently failed a left-back would also be useful. The Hornets rarely spend heavily on defenders and January is not usually a time for bargains, so loan moves – Sead Kolasinac has been linked – might be preferred. Budget Limited while relegation remains a threat – perhaps £10m. Simon Burnton

West Ham

West Ham desperately need a new centre-back after losing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to serious injuries. Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Burnley’s James Tarkowski have been targeted by David Moyes, who needs strong backing from the board. West Ham’s squad looks stretched and they would also like reinforcements in attack. Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is still on their wishlist and Moyes likes the Blackburn striker, Ben Brereton Díaz. Links with Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek also refuse to go away. Budget Could be as much as £30m following Daniel Kretinsky’s arrival on the board. JS

Wolves

A low-key window is likely, with no major incomings expected. Wolves could recall Rúben Vinagre and Dion Sanderson from loans to cover for the Morocco defender Romain Saïss heading to the Africa Cup of Nations and give Bruno Lage a chance to cast his eye over his options. Going forward, Wolves are set to be boosted by the returns of Jonny, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan from injury before the end of January. Rúben Neves and Adama Traoré have admirers but it is difficult to envisage Wolves sanctioning sales unless clubs offer silly money. Budget Up to £10m. BF