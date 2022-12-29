January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.

Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.

Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is currently with Benfica. Man United boss Erik ten Hag has also hinted at wanting a forward to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

January transfers latest news

Chelsea confirm David Datro Fofana will join from Molde

Liverpool complete £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV

Arsenal target Atletico’s Joao Felix and Shakhtar’s Mykhailo Mudryk

Manchester United searching for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

James Maddison to leave Leicester?

2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core

20:00 , Michael Jones

As the emir of Qatar draped a bisht around Lionel Messi, it closed a year when the veil actually slipped for football.

It was forced to confront so many realities it constantly tries to obscure, in service of the great show, but that it isn’t actually equipped to deal with. The repercussions from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine ended what one European official described as football’s “game of pretences”, with that all part of the same international programme that involved the 2018 World Cup, the consequent need for fossil fuels only strengthening Qatar’s position for the most controversial World Cup ever held.

If these seem like big topics for a review of football in 2022, it is because this was genuinely one of the sport’s most momentous years, a true dividing line in history. Two eras closed, both of them interconnected. One was the Qatar World Cup. It’s impossible to overstate how important this was, given that the preparations for the tournament weighed over, influenced and reshaped the game for 12 years.

Story continues

2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core

Leicester transfer plans revealed by Brendan Rodgers as boss urges Foxes to bounce back at Liverpool

19:45 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City’s clash with Liverpool fc provides a “great opportunity” for his team to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle.

Prior to the winter break, Leicester had been on a decent run of form with four wins from five games, but they lost 3-0 to the Magpies, with all three goals coming in the opening 32 minutes of the match.

The result sees the Foxes sit just below halfway in the Premier League table and Rodgers is hopeful his side can show their belief ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Rodgers reveals Leicester transfer plans and wants Foxes response at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest

19:30 , Michael Jones

Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m, subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.

Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.”

Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool after Manchester United interest

Cody Gakpo transfer impacts Liverpool’s potential other January business, confirms Jurgen Klopp

19:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.

The club struck an initial £40million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham remains their number one target – although his soaring valuation may ultimately prove prohibitive – but that is likely to be a deal discussed in the summer as the Bundesliga side are unwilling to allow him to leave mid-season.

Gakpo transfer impacts Liverpool’s potential other January business, says Klopp

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

19:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.

The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.

After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.

Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website of her two-year extension: “I’m really delighted to sign for Chelsea again.

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Japan confirm Hajime Moriyasu to remain as manager after impressive World Cup campaign

18:45 , Michael Jones

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will remain in charge of the Asian team for another World Cup cycle, the country’s football association announced on Thursday, with the aim of breaking new ground after a number of near misses.

That Moriyasu would continue in the role came as little surprise after he led Japan to victories over former World Cup winners Germany and Spain during the finals in Qatar en route to topping what was considered the most difficult group at the tournament.

The 54-year-old, whose team were beaten in the last 16 by Croatia, will be the first coach to lead the nation into successive World Cup campaigns.

Japan confirm Moriyasu to remain as manager after impressive World Cup campaign

Kylian Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won’t suffer after scoring on return

18:30 , Michael Jones

Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France’s loss in the World Cup 2022 final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won’t let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappe in the team dressing room after the game.

“Those celebrations aren’t my problem. You shouldn’t waste energy on such futile things,” Mbappé said after PSG’s win against Strasbourg on Wednesday night. “The most important thing is to give my best for the club.”

Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won’t suffer

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hails ‘laser-focused’ Ivan Toney

18:15 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is impressed by Ivan Toney’s ability to deliver on the pitch despite the threat of possible disciplinary action for allegedly breaching betting rules.

Toney has until January 4 to respond to a Football Association charge relating to 262 alleged breaches, yet he showed no sign of being a player under pressure as he found the net in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Boxing Day.

Frank has spoken to the 26-year-old striker at length and is confident ahead of Friday’s London derby against West Ham that he is in the right frame to mind to perform.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hails ‘laser-focused’ Ivan Toney

Will Wolves make any new signings?

18:00 , Michael Jones

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly wanted up to six January arrivals following his appointment, with a new goalscorer the priority.

The club have already signed the forward Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. Goncalo Ramos has also been linked, with Wolves desperately lacking goals following injury to Sasa Kalajdzic and the form of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa.

Wolves are also short in defence and have not adequately replaced Conor Coady or Willy Boly from the summer.

Need: Striker, centre back

Linked with: Goncalo Ramos, Viktor Gyokeres

What’s going on with West Ham?

17:50 , Michael Jones

After finishing sixth last season and reaching the Europa League semi-finals, a summer expenditure of £150m has not had the desired effect.

Instead, West Ham are 16th and the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd have yet to make an impact.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice continues to be linked with a move away and although he won’t leave this month, West Ham may have to start planning for the day the England international does depart. They have also linked with Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi.

Need: Right back, central midfielder

Linked with: Azzedine Ounahi

Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

17:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign David Datro Fofana on a pre-contract agreement, with the striker joining in the new year.

The Molde forward, who turned 20 years old just before Christmas day, will join on a long-term deal to give Graham Potter an extra option in the final third, following the season-ending ACL injury to Blues forward Armando Broja.

Fofana scored 15 times in 24 Eliteserien matches for the Norwegian side in 2022 as Molde claimed the title, with the club acknowledging he now wanted to “follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.”

In a post on their website wishing him well for the future, Molde’s statement added “the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster”.

Full report:

Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in initial £35m transfer

17:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of €40m (£35m) subject to a work permit, with the Netherlands forward agreeing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old but Liverpool accelerated their interest in him when injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who could both be out until March, left him short of fit attackers.

Liverpool acted swiftly to prevent the Manchester United target going elsewhere, sealing a deal that could rise to €50m (£44m).

Director of football Julian Ward had three days of talks with PSV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day while owners Fenway Sports Group chose to sanction the move, even though they may soon sell the club.

Klopp had considered a move for Gakpo last summer but Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho and renewed Mohamed Salah’s contract, but Gakpo’s subsequent form and injuries at Anfield prompted them to bid for him.

Full details:

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in £35m transfer

Southampton urged to take advantage of ‘winnable games’ next up

17:20 , Michael Jones

James Ward-Prowse believes struggling Southampton face a series of “winnable games” in a critical spell of the season after slipping to the foot of the Premier League table.

Saints were jeered off at the end of each half as Nathan Jones’ first top-flight home game as manager ended in a dismal 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

Captain Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back for the hosts but Monday’s poor performance against the Seagulls was compounded by a host of calamitous errors.

Southampton return to action at Fulham on Saturday and also face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Everton and Wolves, plus Aston Villa and Brentford, during the next two months.

Southampton urged to take advantage of ‘winnable games’ next up

Eddie Nketiah goal can only give Arsenal striker ‘more confidence’ over role in team, says Mikel Arteta

17:10 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah was utterly unfazed by the pressure of replacing injured striker Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal’s 3-1 Boxing Day comeback win over West Ham, said boss Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah netted the third goal in the Gunners’ return to Premier League action, which also marked the 23-year-old’s first start of the season after his Brazilian team-mate sustained a knee injury during the World Cup.

While some felt that Nketiah might succumb to the stress of stepping into the boots of the prolific Jesus, who has scored five goals in 14 top-flight appearances this season, Arteta was adamant his forward approached the opportunity more like a walk in the park.

The Spaniard also hopes Nketiah’s goal will be a further shot in the arm for the striker’s self-belief.

Nketiah goal can only give Arsenal striker ‘more confidence’ over role, says Arteta

What’s going on with Tottenham?

17:00 , Michael Jones

Spurs were one of the busier Premier League teams last summer after Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football, but there are still areas that need addressing.

Right wing-back is an immediate concern with neither Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal impressing in Conte’s system, and Djed Spence not fancied by the Italian either.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have been excellent this season but need support in midfield, while Conte may also look to improve his defensive options.

Need: Wing-back, central midfield, centre back

Linked with: Pedro Porro, Adrien Rabiot, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni

Signing of Cody Gakpo impacts Liverpool’s business in January says Klopp

16:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.

The club struck an initial £40million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

Signing of Cody Gakpo impacts Liverpool’s business in January – Jurgen Klopp

Erik ten Hag confident Man United don’t need attacking reinforcement in January

16:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expressed faith in the strikers he has at his disposal after watching Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score in a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest.

Rashford - coming off the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup - continued his strong form by opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

He then teed up Martial for the second moments later, with midfielder Fred sealing a 3-0 win with a late goal in the second half.

Southampton have time to recover but cannot afford to fall adrift

16:36 , Michael Jones

Nathan Jones insists Southampton have time to resurrect their dismal season but admits the club cannot afford to be left playing catch-up in their quest for Premier League survival.

Saints are languishing at the foot of the division after Jones’ first top-flight home game as manager ended in a resounding 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Boxing Day.

Southampton will attempt to snap their four-match losing streak in the league at Fulham on Saturday, before hosting fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Jones, who has only been in the job seven weeks having replaced the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl just before the World Cup, says his side must not allow a poor position to become a precarious one.

Nathan Jones adamant Saints have time but must stay in touch at bottom

Will Southampton bring in more players?

16:26 , Michael Jones

Nathan Jones faces his first transfer window as Southampton manager and the stakes couldn’t be higher with his side staring relegation in the face.

The Saints had a clear recruitment strategy under their new owners in the summer, targeting youth and potential in players such as Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap, but Jones needs proven quality now if Southampton are to avoid the drop.

The main area of concern is in attack, where Che Adams is their top scorer with only four goals this season. Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos were targeted in the summer but both are now out of reach.

Need: Striker

Linked with: Viktor Gyokeres

Benfica president want Fernandez’s release clause met

16:17 , Michael Jones

Benfica president Rui Costa is insisting that clubs interested in midfielder Enzo Fernandez must pay his €120m (£106m) release clause in January.

Chelsea are the big name reportedly interested in Fernandez, who helped Argentina win the World Cup earlier this month.

The Times say that Benfica are attempting to persuade Fernandez to remain at the club until at least the summer but the player is aware of Chelsea’s interest.

Benfica president Rui Costa tells DAZN: “We don’t want to give up Enzo Fernandez in January, but we are willing to please the boy in the event of a €120 million offer.” Benfica are adamant suitors must pay the release clause. pic.twitter.com/IRkFTIVWUx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 29, 2022

Firmino’s Liverpool future

16:09 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are currently in talks with Roberto Firmino over his future at the club and admitted the signing of Cody Gakpo has “no impact” on the club’s decision.

He told a press conference: “We’re in talks with Bobby and I want him to stay. No impact.”

(PA)

Where can Nottingham Forest improve?

16:00 , Michael Jones

Steve Cooper’s side broke a Premier League record with 22 signings in the summer, but there is still work to be done for Forest to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Forest have lacked goals and creativity this season - only Wolves have scored less and Jesse Lingard has struggled to make an impact.

That said, the new signings also need time and there was some signs of improvement before the World Cup break.

Need: Forward, centre back

Linked with: Abdoulaye Doucoure

Norwich sack head coach in pursuit of promotion back to Premier League

15:54 , Michael Jones

Norwich have sacked head coach Dean Smith after a Boxing Day defeat by Luton Town.

Smith’s side were beaten 2-1 on Monday (26 December) to leave them fifth in the Championship, 12 points off the automatic promotion spots, with the club taking the decision to look for a new manager in their pursuit of regaining a place in the Premier League.

Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

Norwich sack Dean Smith in pursuit of promotion back to Premier League

Erling Haaland: Watching other players score at the World Cup ‘triggers me’

15:45 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland felt angry watching the World Cup at home on TV, and seeing other superstar forwards like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe score goals made him hungry for more.

Haaland’s Norway side failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, affording the Premier League’s leading scorer some time off over the past six weeks.

But he returned to action with a bang, scoring in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool last week before adding two more in a 3-1 win at Leeds to move his Premier League tally to 20 goals from only 14 games this season.

Erling Haaland: Watching other players score at the World Cup ‘triggers me’

Who are Newcastle United looking at?

15:35 , Michael Jones

The top four and Champions League football is in sight for Newcastle, so will Eddie Howe gamble on a big-money January signing or try to finish the job with his current squad?

Newcastle are set to be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak from injury, but James Maddison has been strongly linked after the Magpies tried to sign the Leicester midfielder in the summer.

Need: Central midfielder, right back

Linked with: James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Marcus Thuram, Goncalo Ramos

(Getty Images)

Rico Lewis yet to really feel part of the picture in Man City first team

15:27 , Michael Jones

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis admitted he does not feel like a first-team player after making his full Premier League debut in the 3-1 win at Leeds.

The Bury-born defender was handed his first league start by City boss Pep Guardiola, who left England right-back Kyle Walker and Portugal’s Joao Cancelo on the bench.

Erling Haaland’s double, after Rodri’s first goal of the season had given City an interval lead, ensured a routine victory before Pascal Struijk headed a second-half consolation for Leeds.

Lewis turned in another assured performance which belied his 18 years after starting in last week’s Carabao Cup win against Liverpool, but revealed he did not yet feel a part of the first-team set-up.

Rico Lewis yet to really feel part of the picture in Man City first team

League Two side Crawley part ways with manager Matthew Etherington after just 32 days

15:18 , Michael Jones

Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington has left the club after just 32 days in charge.

Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.

The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.

The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.

Crawley part ways with manager Matthew Etherington after just 32 days

Santos to Chelsea?

15:10 , Michael Jones

18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos will reportedly arrive in London today to undergo medical tests and sign a long-term contract with Chelsea.

The teenager broke into the first team at Vasco Da Gama, scoring eight times and is expected to move for a fee of €12.5m (£11m).

He could become Chelsea’s second January signing after a deal was reached to bring Ivorian youngster David Datro Fofana to Stamford Bridge from Molde.

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos will arrive in London today to undergo medical tests and then sign long-term contract with Chelsea. €12.5m deal has been signed with Vasco da Gama. 🔵🛬 #CFC



No loan back to Vasco, at the moment he's staying and then decision will be made. pic.twitter.com/17WgRRxzcZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Who is on Manchester United’s radar?

15:00 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit left Erik ten Hag needing a striker, before Liverpool swooped to sign one of Manchester United’s targets in Cody Gakpo.

Ten Hag has faith in his existing options, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring in the win over Nottingham Forest, and the Manchester United manager is unlikely to move in the market unless a top striker becomes available.

Need: Striker, right back

Linked with: Goncalo Ramos, Jonathan David, Joao Felix

Tottenham told to match Pedro Porro release clause

14:53 , Michael Jones

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim insists Tottenham target Pedro Porro will only be allowed to leave should his £39.7m release clause be met.

Spurs are keen to strengthen at right-back, with neither Emerson Royal nor Matt Doherty holding down the place this season and Djed Spence only playing 26 minutes of competition action since his summer move from Middlesbrough.

Porro has excelled as an attacking full-back this season, registering nine assists in 20 club appearances but the question remains whether or not Spurs are prepared to match the release clause in January.

“With regard to Pedro Porro, we know that there are players in our team who, because of what they have done, are now wanted by other clubs,” Amorim said at a press conference.

“We had this problem in the summer too. What I was told is that he can only leave if the clause is triggered. And if the clause is triggered, there is nothing we can do.

“He is playing really well. Like me, he is living one of the best moments of his career and he is only focused on Sporting. We are prepared for anything and we know that there are clubs who can pay the clause.

“But, until that happens, I think Pedro is safe.”

‘He will be better’: Pep Guardiola warns more to come from Erling Haaland

14:44 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola claimed Erling Haaland is still not back to his best after injury despite scoring twice in Manchester City’s 3-1 Premier League win at Leeds.

Haaland struck two second-half goals after Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.

Norway striker Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 appearances for City in all competitions since his summer switch from Dortmund, including 20 in 14 top-flight appearances.

‘He will be better’: Pep Guardiola warns more to come from Erling Haaland

Can Man City find another gem like Erling Haaland?

14:36 , Michael Jones

It will be hard for the Premier League champions to match last summer’s transfer window, following Erling Haaland’s astonishing start to life in England.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also said to be interested in Jude Bellingham, while they are short of cover in the full-back positions.

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has been strongly linked following his excellent performances at the World Cup.

Need: Left back

Linked with: Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol

Steve Cooper eyeing further signings as Forest plot route to safety

14:31 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said the club has to sign players who will make a difference in their fight for Premier League survival.

Cooper has already revealed that Forest will add to their squad in the January transfer window and that they are not “ashamed” to do so.

Forest are in the thick of a relegation battle and Cooper wants any new recruits to come in and help save them.

Steve Cooper eyeing further signings as Forest plot route to safety

Scarpa joins Nottingham Forest

14:24 , Michael Jones

Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa became Nottingham Forest’s 23rd signing of the season when he agreed to a free transfer following the expiry of his Palmeiras contract a few weeks ago.

He officially joins the club on January 1st but will not be available for the New Year’s Day clash with Chelsea because the window does not open until the full round of games have been played.

“He’s not allowed because of the window,” Steve Cooper said when asked about Scarpa. “We have to wait until the window opens.

“He’ll be available as soon as the window opens. We’re not thinking about that too much, it’s great to have Gustavo with the group, he’s training hard but the real focus is on the guys who are available at the moment.

“When that changes and he is available we can cross that bridge, but he’s had a good settling in period now and enjoying life in Nottingham I hope.”

(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest to make more signings in January

14:15 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says that the club will add to their squad in the January transfer window, despite making 22 signings in the summer following their promotion from the Championship.

Forest are in the thick of a relegation battle and Cooper wants any new recruits to come in and help keep the team in the Premier League.

“The first idea of players coming in will be to improve the starting team,” he said. “Maybe we have to think about some strength in depth in some positions because of injuries.

“If we bring players in we need to bring players that can go straight on to the pitch and make a difference.

“Although we were doing OK just before the break, a little bit better, not quite where we want to be, we’re still in the position we’re in and we need to do things a lot better than what we have done so far.

“To do that you have to change the team up a little but, change the squad a little bit and look for the right solutions to improve. I trust the club to do what they think is right, a lot of good communication is going on and we will see where it takes us.”

Will Liverpool add more signings?

14:07 , Michael Jones

The Reds made the first big move of the January transfer window by agreeing a £37m fee with PSV for Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the World Cup.

In doing so, Liverpool got ahead of competition from Manchester United and Newcastle, while the 23-year-old offers another attacking option for Jurgen Klopp following injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota this season.

The priority for Liverpool, though, remains a central midfielder, and Jude Bellingham’s name is the one on everyone’s lips.

Need: Central midfielder

Linked with: Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez

(AFP via Getty Images)

James Maddison getting ‘special advice’ after returning from World Cup injured

13:58 , Michael Jones

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that James Maddison would miss their clash with Liverpool on Friday.

The 26-year-old midfielder recently returned from World Cup duty with England, but did not feature in Qatar and was absent for the Foxes’ 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Despite managing his knee injury out in Qatar, Rodgers told a pre-match press conference that Maddison would be unavailable and was in London seeing a specialist.

James Maddison getting ‘special advice’ after returning from World Cup injured

Chelsea interested in Mac Allister?

13:49 , Michael Jones

Chelsea look set for another transfer window of big spending and have their sights on Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister as they seek long-term midfield reinforcements. That’s according to FCInterNews.

N’Golo Kante’s contract is running down and the Blues could lose him in the summer forcing the London side to consider other options.

Brighton star Mac Allister worked with manager Graham Potter on the south coast and impressed during Argentina’s World Cup winning campaign.

Another option for Chelsea is Nicolo Barella, who could become the latest Inter star to move to west London after summer signing Cesare Casadei.

Reece James bemoans ‘toughest year to date’ after latest injury setback

13:39 , Michael Jones

Chelsea defender Reece James has admitted 2022 has been his “toughest year to date” after he suffered an injury setback on Tuesday.

The England international missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury but returned to start the Blues’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

James lasted almost hour at Stamford Bridge before he felt discomfort in the same knee and was forced off. He left the stadium wearing a knee brace.

Reece James bemoans ‘toughest year to date’ after latest injury setback

Can Leicester improve their squad?

13:30 , Michael Jones

After an awful summer window, Leicester’s season turned around dramatically when their only signing, the defender Wout Faes, was installed into the heart of the defence.

Leicester’s form before the World Cup break was impressive but Brendan Rodgers still has work to do to improve his squad, especially with James Maddison linked with a move away and Youri Tielemans entering the final six months of his contract.

Leicester are one of a number of Premier League teams linked with the Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after the 22-year-old’s eye-catching displays at the World Cup.

Need: Striker, central midfielder, centre back, goalkeeper

Linked with: Azzedine Ounahi

(AFP via Getty Images)

What business will Fulham and Leeds do?

13:23 , Michael Jones

Marco Silva’s side have impressed this season and will want to kick on over the second half of the campaign.

Fulham have a settled team with good variety in attack, but they have been strongly linked with Arsenal’s Cedric Soares and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure as they look to improve their options at right back and central midfield.

Need: Right back, central midfielder

Linked with: Cedric, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Leeds meanwhile are another Premier League side who may be forced to spend a bit more in order to fight off relegation. Jesse Marsch is on the lookout for a forward as he looks to keep Leeds up.

Rodrigo has nine Premier League goals and Crysencio Summerville looks to be a revelation, but Leeds have yet to find a replacement for Patrick Bamford since his fitness troubles.

Leeds were close to signing Cody Gakpo in the summer but the move collapsed and the 23-year-old is now on his way to Liverpool. Elsewhere, left back remains a problem position with Pascal Struijk having to fill in for Junior Firpo so far this season.

Need: Left back, forward

Linked with: Maximilian Wober

Terrier to Old Trafford?

13:18 , Michael Jones

Media Foot claim that Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested in a move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier next month.

Terrier has started the season well for the French club, but it is expected that he will cost more than the £34 million he was valued at in the summer which may put off the Premier League sides.

United in particular are looking at potential loan options for January so any push for the forward would probably come during the summer transfer window in 2023.

Verratti extends stay in Paris

13:09 , Michael Jones

Marco Verratti has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2026.

Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has played more than 250 games in Ligue 1.

Bournemouth and Leicester target Boga

13:00 , Michael Jones

Bournemouth have joined Leicester City in expressing interest in Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga.

The Ivory Coast midfielder only made one appearance during his time playing for Chelsea, but has experience of playing and scoring in Ligue 1, La Liga, the Championship and Serie A.

He is 25-years-old and could be a useful assest to whichever team secures his services.

Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga, Christian Eriksen insists

12:53 , Michael Jones

Christian Eriksen insists football quickly moves on as Manchester United began life in the Premier League after Cristiano Ronaldo with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Ronaldo’s demise at Old Trafford dominated the news agenda for several weeks following his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and his explosive television interview.

His exit was agreed during the World Cup break and United have quickly moved on, showing plenty of life in attack as they put Forest to the sword on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford’s rich vein of form continued as he scored the opener and then made the second for Anthony Martial, with Fred’s late goal putting the gloss on the win which saw United close the gap on the top four.

Eriksen was proud to play with Ronaldo, but knows life moves on and said the mood in the camp is good.

Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga, Christian Eriksen insists

What’s going on with Everton?

12:45 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard desperately needs goals, to save his job and Everton from Premier League relegation.

Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray are Everton’s top scorers this season with three each and Lampard cannot rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin rediscovering his fitness and form over the second half of the campaign.

Everton tried to sign the Ajax and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus in August but his performances since in the Champions League and World Cup have seemed to put him out of reach.

Need: Striker, forward

Linked with: Mohammed Kudus, Ismaila Sarr, Anthony Elanga

(PA)

Zaha to leave Crystal Palace?

12:40 , Michael Jones

Wilfried Zaha has entered the final six months of his Crystal Palace contract, with the two sides no closer to agreeing an extension. The Eagles do not seem desperate to sell, even if it means Zaha goes for free in the summer.

Patrick Vieira could look to sign Zaha’s replacement in January, while the squad needs strengthening overall with several other players, including James McArthur and Joel Ward, also out of contract in the summer.

Need: Forward, right back, central midfield

Linked with: Aaron Wan Bissaka, Djibril Sow

Will January be a busy month for the Blues?

12:35 , Michael Jones

Chelsea come into their second transfer window under Todd Boehly still requiring reinforcements in several areas, despite spending around £270m last summer.

Graham Potter’s side have been short of goals this season and will search for a regular scorer, as well as strengthening their midfield and defensive options. Injuries to Armando Broja and, more significantly, Reece James may also impact their plans.

The Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile appears to be their first target, with Chelsea set to agree a £35m transfer for the 21-year-old centre back.

Striker David Datro Fofana has also been signed from Molde.

Need: Forward, central midfield, left-sided defender

Linked with: Benoit Badiashile, Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiola, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao

Felix to Manchester United?

12:30 , Michael Jones

In other Manchester United news, there is talk that the club are looking to bring Atletico’s Joao Felix to Old Trafford in a January loan deal.

talkSPORT say that while United are open to a move for Joao Felix - who is also on Arsenal’s radar - they have concerns about how much he would cost.

The report claims that United and other Premier League clubs are being put off by the requested £8million loan fee for the 23-year-old.

(REUTERS)

Man Utd cool on January move for Gusto

12:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are keen to add a new right-back to their squad next year but will have to wait until the summer to make it happen.

The Daily Mail reports that the club are interested in Lyon full-back Malo Gusto but explains that a January move is unlikely for the defender although summer 2023 could see the transfer happen.

The report suggest that both Man Utd and Newcastle have put plans to bid for him on hold until the summer, with Lyon expected to demand at least £35million for him next month.

Bellingham set for Dortmund talks

12:10 , Michael Jones

Jude Bellingham is set to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future at the club in the coming weeks.

Bellingham has kicked on in the 2022/23 season and is captaining the German side at just 19-years-old. His nine goals in 22 games represents a career-best tally, while he also scored his first senior international goal for England during the World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been linked with a swoop for the midfielder, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for £25m in 2020.

Bellingham is under contract until 2025, but a nine-figure bid from one or more of the potential suitors could see him move clubs earlier.

Will he be playing Premier League football in 2023?

(PA)

Can Brighton strengthen in January?

12:00 , Michael Jones

The Seagulls will have had a successful window if they don’t lose anyone this January. Brighton had an excellent World Cup, and they had one of the players of the tournament in Alexis Mac Allister, but it also came at a cost.

Their star players have grown in profile, with Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard reportedly wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but Brighton are also in a good position and won’t be bullied in the market.

If Roberto De Zerbi can keep his squad together, a top-six finish could be possible this season.

Need: Striker, central midfielder

Linked with: Jose Cifuentes, Davide Frattesi, Mykola Matviyenko

Who have Bournemouth and Brentford been linked with?

11:54 , Michael Jones

Backed by new owners, Bournemouth may be more active in the next month than they were in the summer transfer window, where Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier were the only signings who cost a fee.

Need: Central midfield, left back

Linked with: Noa Lang

Meanwhile, with Ivan Toney charged by the FA over 262 alleged breaches of betting rules, Brentford are facing a nervous wait over whether the striker will be hit with a lengthy ban this season.

If Toney is ruled out, the Bees could be forced into the market for a replacement striker, given that Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa would be left as their remaining options.

Need: Striker

Linked with: Viktor Gyokeres, Kevin Schade

Illogical Jack Grealish display reveals what must come next for Manchester City star

11:49 , Michael Jones

While one local lad assumed the role of the leading man, another provided the comedy subplot. As the Leeds-born Erling Haaland scored a brace on his first appearance at Elland Road, Kalvin Phillips, who has spent rather longer on Yorkshire turf, was the unused substitute targeted in chants that amused him. Deemed overweight by Pep Guardiola last week, permitted back in the squad if not utilised, his hometown crowd began with “Kalvin Phillips, he eats what he wants”. They moved on to chants of “you fat bastard” and “you’re too fat to play for Leeds”. Phillips took it all in good heart and was then serenaded, in time-honoured fashion, as “the Yorkshire Pirlo”.

It was all affectionate; in pantomime season, there was a knockabout element to it. As his Manchester City career has yet to bring a start in between injury, a World Cup and Guardiola’s public criticism of his condition, it may have ranked as a highlight of his campaign.

At least, unlike some former Leeds players, he retains a place in the affections of his old club. At least this time Guardiola praised him, even if it was excessive. “He has the perfect body, so sexy,” said the City manager, who can be prone to sarcasm and exaggeration.

Illogical Grealish display reveals what must come next for Man City star

Dumfries on Chelsea watchlist

11:39 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries with a view to bringing the right-back to Stamford Bridge in 2023.

The Blues are struggling for options in that position after repeated injuries to Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta performing far from his best. James has suffered two injuries to his knee with the latest coming earlier this week and will be sidelined until the end of January at the earliest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea still hold an interest in Dumfries and could make another move in January after being linked with the defender throughout the summer.

The 26-year-old has made 17 starts for Inter in 2022/23, contributing two goals and two assists from right wing-back and is also said to be a target of Manchester United who are looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic is also said to be an option for the Blues but Dumfries would be the first choice target.

Will Aston Villa bring in reinforcements?

11:29 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery will want to bring in some new faces in his first window, with central defence a key area that requires improvement.

Aston Villa have looked short in that position since Diego Carlos suffered a long-term injury earlier in the season and, although the Spaniard is nearing a return, Pau Torres has been linked.

Villa are also said to be interested in another former Emery man from Villarreal in the winger Arnaut Danjuma. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has seen his profile increase and has been linked with Bayern Munich following Manuel Neuer’s season-ending leg injury.

Need: Centre-back, winger

Linked with: Arnaut Danjuma, Pau Torres

Who are Arsenal being linked with in January?

11:18 , Michael Jones

The injury to Gabriel Jesus has left Arsenal looking short in attacking areas and whether they pull off a bold January signing could be the difference between sustaining their title challenge or falling away later in the season.

The Premier League leaders have submitted an opening bid of £55m for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the Ukrainian side insisting his price is much higher, at around £85m. Arsenal tried to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on the final day of the summer window and may revive their interest in a central midfielder, with Adrien Rabiot and Youri Tielemans linked.

Need: Forward, central midfield

Linked with: Mykhaylo Mudryk, Marco Asensio, Joao Felix, Adrien Rabiot, Youri Tielemans

Liverpool match Dutch star’s electric pace to steal another signing from rivals

11:09 , Michael Jones

The problem, for Southampton and Leeds United, was that the window when they might have signed Cody Gakpo was just that: one transfer window. The Dutchman was always bound to attract more illustrious admirers in the January market. Until, with a few days of December remaining, Gakpo became 2023’s first major move. The new year will begin with a new club for him: Liverpool.

Maybe it is a sign he does everything at pace. Certainly, he has progressed swiftly enough to swap suitors, from clubs nearer the foot of the league a few months ago to those with aspirations of being at the top. The constant in the conversation was Manchester United: Erik ten Hag spoke to his compatriot in the summer. Not for the first time, given United’s past interest in Darwin Nunez, Liverpool showed stealth and speed to take a player rivals wanted.

United were outpaced, not outbid. A fee of €40-€50m means Gakpo arrives from the Netherlands for half the price Antony cost: the winger who is the reigning Dutch Footballer of the Year is the man who played for PSV Eindhoven last season, not under Ten Hag at Ajax. The notion Gakpo has outgrown his native league is shown by the numbers: he tops the statistics in the Eredivisie this season for goals, assists, shots, shots on targets, key passes and shot-creating actions. Only Dusan Tadic comes remotely close to him in the creativity charts.

Liverpool match Cody Gakpo’s electric pace to steal another signing from rivals

Leicester transfer plans revealed by Brendan Rodgers as boss urges Foxes to bounce back at Liverpool

10:59 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City’s clash with Liverpool fc provides a “great opportunity” for his team to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle.

Prior to the winter break, Leicester had been on a decent run of form with four wins from five games, but they lost 3-0 to the Magpies, with all three goals coming in the opening 32 minutes of the match.

The result sees the Foxes sit just below halfway in the Premier League table and Rodgers is hopeful his side can show their belief ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Rodgers reveals Leicester transfer plans and wants Foxes response at Liverpool

Fulham to move for Arsenal defender

10:49 , Michael Jones

Fulham are set to move for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares, according to the Evening Standard.

The Portugal international has started just once for the Gunners all season after slipping down the pecking order but is still a useful player to have in the squad.

Fulham are believed to be considering a loan with an obligation to buy or an immediate permanent deal once the transfer window opens though it remains to be seen if the Gunners will be willing to let Soares depart in January.

Marco Silva’s side aren’t the only club interested in the 31-year-old either with Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen also interested in the defender.

Remarkable Grealish-Leao swap on the cards?

10:42 , Michael Jones

Put this rumour down as highly unlikely.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, Manchester City might offload Jack Grealish as part of a deal to bring Rafael Leao to the club.

The England playmaker joined City in a club-record £100m deal from Aston Villa in 2021 and it seems unreasonable that they would let him go so soon yet the report suggests Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be prepared to swap him out if it helps them secure Portugal star Leao.

The 26-year-old Grealish recorded two assists in the 3-1 victory at Leeds on Wednesday night and could have scored at least two goals for City.

He won’t be going anywhere.

(REUTERS)

Talks ongoing between Shakhtar and Arsenal

10:36 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has confirmed that “negotiations are continuing” with Arsenal over the signing of forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners reportedly had an opening offer worth around £55m including add-ons rejected are yet to meet the demands of the Ukrainian club who are holding out for a bid of at least £85m.

Speaking to Shakhtar’s official website, Palkin said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table.

“Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures.

“If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core

10:29 , Michael Jones

As the Emir of Qatar draped a bisht around Lionel Messi, it closed a year when the veil actually slipped for football.

It was forced to confront so many realities it constantly tries to obscure, in service of the great show, but that it isn’t actually equipped to deal with. The repercussions from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine ended what one European official described as football’s “game of pretences”, with that all part of the same international programme that involved the 2018 World Cup, the consequent need for fossil fuels only strengthening Qatar’s position for the most controversial World Cup ever held.

If these seem like big topics for a review of football in 2022, it is because this was genuinely one of the sport’s most momentous years, a true dividing line in history. Two eras closed, both of them interconnected.

One was the Qatar World Cup. It’s impossible to overstate how important this was, given that the preparations for the tournament weighed over, influenced and reshaped the game for 12 years.

2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core

Van Dijk encouraged Gakpo move

10:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo has revealed that Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk told him to move to Anfield.

“We spoke a lot over the phone [in] the last days,” Gakpo said following his move to the Reds.

“What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family — I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things.

“I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Cody Gakpo poses with the Liverpool shirt (Getty Images)

Ingle extends Chelsea contract

10:15 , Michael Jones

Sophie Ingle has signed a new contract with Chelsea Women to remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season and has signed a two-year contract at the Women’s Super League leaders.

“I’m really delighted to sign for Chelsea again.” Ingle said on Chelsea’s club website, “I feel like this club is home away from home. I’ve settled in from the very first moment that I signed about five years ago.

“I’m really delighted to continue this journey with this amazing club.”

Giroud signing new deal with AC Milan

10:08 , Michael Jones

World Cup winner Olivier Giroud will extend his stay in Italy after his contract runs out in June 2023 says transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 36-year-old forward is said to have reached a new deal with Milan and will sign an extension in the next couple of weeks.

AC Milan will complete and sign the new agreement with Olivier Giroud in the next weeks. There's verbal pact on a new deal as current contract expires in June, Giroud will stay. 🔴🇫🇷 #ACMilan



Milan will also schedule new meeting for Bennacer as they want to extend his contract. pic.twitter.com/BkRv8qWPG2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Cody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project

09:59 , Michael Jones

Cody Gakpo is in, the latest Liverpool addition and the third part of a renewal of the front line which, for most of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, had been dominated by the triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Only the latter now remains an immovable part of the Anfield attack, Mane departed and Firmino both injured and approaching the end of his contract. As such, the regeneration has come on apace across 2022, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez added to the mix before Gakpo now joins too.

In the short term, he’s an obvious stop-gap addition: Diaz is sidelined, Diogo Jota too, while Nunez is needed centrally due to Firmino’s own injury absence. That leaves the left wing spot up for grabs, at least on a temporary basis.

Gakpo fills Liverpool need now but could be Klopp’s long-term central project

Maddison leaving Leicester City?

09:48 , Michael Jones

During the summer there were rumours that Leicester City playmaker James Maddison would be leaving the midlands side and moving on to pastures new although nothing concrete materialised.

However, Maddison has started the season brilliantly and has notched up seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances giving rise to the rumours of him potentially leaving the struggling outfit.

The newly minted Newcastle United have been linked with Maddison with manager Eddie Howe impressed by the midfielder’s skills and work ethic.

Maddison missed Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Boxing Day with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers saying that he had suffered a “reoccurrence” of the knee issue he sustained ahead of the World Cup however he absence gave rise to more rumours of a potential transfer in January.

“He’s a huge miss for us. He’s a real catalyst for the team and without him, we lacked quality at certain times,” Rodgers said after Monday’s home defeat.

“We’re hoping he can get back soon but we’re not sure when that will be yet. (It’s a) reoccurrence of his knee coming back (from the World Cup). We’ll wait to hear from the medical team when that will be.”

Where will Enzo Fernandez end up?

09:38 , Michael Jones

Another star of the recent World Cup, Enzo Fernandez, has been rumoured to make the move to the Premier League in January.

Liverpool were heavily linked to the Argentina midfielder but that interest has cooled since the signing of Cody Gakpo earlier this week.

According to Standard Sport Chelsea are seriously interested in bringing Fernandez to Stamford Bridge and The Sun are claiming that the London club have told Benfica they will pay the 21-year-old’s huge £105m release clause.

Talks between Chelsea and the player’s agent to discuss terms are set to be going ahead as well.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag wants a new striker

09:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, says the club is in the market for a new forward after letting Cristiano Ronaldo go at the start of the World Cup but they would only bring in a player that fits the playing style of the team.

Ten Hag conceded that any signing would have to make sense at both a sporting and financial level in order for the club’s higher ups to splash the cash in January.

When speaking after United’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, the manager told Prime Sport: “We are always in the market. But what you say, it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria.

“We’ll do what we can to bring that player in who we need.”

(PA)

More attacking reinforcements for the Gunners?

09:18 , Michael Jones

As well as targeting Joao Felix, Arsenal have reportedly made an initial offer worth up to €65million (£57m) for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The deal is said to be worth around €40million up front with a further €25million in potential add-ons but is well short of the Ukranian club’s asking price. Shakhtar Donetsk have stated that they expect a bid of close to €100million (£88m) for the bright 21-year-old winger.

Director of football Darijo Srna said: “If somebody wants to have Mudryk in their team, they must pay. They must respect us.”

Arsenal set sights on Joao Felix

09:10 , Michael Jones

The Premier League leaders could hvae a busy month in January as they look set to secure new signings which would boost their chances of winning the title.

One big name on their radar is Portugal star Joao Felix who impressed during the World Cup and has been lighting up La Liga for Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old would fit into Mikel Arteta’s possession based style of play and has three goals and three assists this season in 12 appearances for the Spanish side.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

08:47 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign David Datro Fofana on a pre-contract agreement, with the striker joining in the new year.

The Molde forward, who turned 20 years old just before Christmas day, will join on a long-term deal to give Graham Potter an extra option in the final third, following the season-ending ACL injury to Blues forward Armando Broja.

Fofana scored 15 times in 24 Eliteserien matches for the Norwegian side in 2022 as Molde claimed the title, with the club acknowledging he now wanted to “follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.”

In a post on their website wishing him well for the future, Molde’s statement added “the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster”.

Full report:

Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in initial £35m transfer

08:46 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of €40m (£35m) subject to a work permit, with the Netherlands forward agreeing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old but Liverpool accelerated their interest in him when injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who could both be out until March, left him short of fit attackers.

Liverpool acted swiftly to prevent the Manchester United target going elsewhere, sealing a deal that could rise to €50m (£44m).

Director of football Julian Ward had three days of talks with PSV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day while owners Fenway Sports Group chose to sanction the move, even though they may soon sell the club.

Klopp had considered a move for Gakpo last summer but Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho and renewed Mohamed Salah’s contract, but Gakpo’s subsequent form and injuries at Anfield prompted them to bid for him.

Full details:

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in £35m transfer