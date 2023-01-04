January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea rival Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk and resume Enzo Fernandez talks

Chelsea look poised to make serious moves in the Premier League transfer window as Todd Boehly prepares to spark life into the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already signed Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks, and have been heavily linked with Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

But a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk could also be in the works.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but could now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford and the Gunners could capitalise on the situation surrounding Atletico Madrid and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, with a possible loan deal.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Transfer news

Chelsea locked in Benfica talks over Enzo Fernandez

Arsenal face late competition from Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk

Memphis Depay won’t return to Manchester United

Will Everton sack Frank Lampard?

Brighton sign Mullins

11:25 , Michael Jones

Brighton have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jamie Mullins from Irish side Bohemians, subject to international clearance.

Mullins has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the club’s under-21s. The 18-year-old departs Bohemians after making 32 first team appearances, including 17 in the League of Ireland in 2022.

We're pleased to confirm the signing of Jamie Mullins from @BFCDublin, subject to international clearance. ✍️



🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2023

Antonio Conte vows to leave Spurs unless he’s ‘100 per cent convinced’ by project

11:18 , Michael Jones

Story continues

Antonio Conte understands his task at Tottenham Hotspur is “different” to his usual roles but will only stick around if he is 100 per cent convinced by the club’s project.

The Italian has long been associated with winning trophies and achieved success during spells with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus.

When appointed by Spurs at the end of 2021, the expectation was the 53-year-old could help the club make the final step to becoming genuine title contenders but, despite an impressive fourth-place finish being achieved last season, this current campaign has been littered with inconsistent displays.

Antonio Conte vows to leave Spurs unless he’s ‘100 per cent convinced’ by project

Van Dijk set for lenghty injury spell

11:10 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk is set for a long spell on the sidelines reports Paul Joyce of The Times who says that the Liverpool defender’s hamstring injury - picked up against Brentford on Monday night - is worse than initially feared.

Virgil van Dijk facing spell on sidelines for Liverpool. Hamstring injury sustained in defeat to Brentford is worse than first feared. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 4, 2023

Van Dijk is an essential cog in Jurgen Klopp’s team and with his absence the Reds may look for a temporary replacement during the January transfer window.

Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip are able substitutes and Joe Gomez is waiting in the wings so any potential transfers will come down to how long Van Dijk is set to be missing.

Arsenal’s Mudryk bid rejected

11:03 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have seen a second bid for Mykhailo Mudryk turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk after reports that transfer chief Darijo Srna is set to meet with Chelsea tomorrow night.

The Gunners were confident that their offer, worth a believed £62m, would be accepted after the player made clear his desire to leave.

The Daily Mail report the Ukrainian outfit have opted to reject their latest bid for the winger, who turns 22 tomorrow.

Archer to join Middlesbrough

10:55 , Michael Jones

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Aston Villa to sign Cameron Archer on loan.

The 21-year-old striker is due to undergo a medical today, having spent last season on loan at fellow Championship club Preston, scoring seven goals.

(PA)

Barcelona interested in Firmino?

10:48 , Michael Jones

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly interested in bringing Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to the club. Firmino had dropped down the pecking order at Anfield but his revival this season shows just how handy the Brazilian is for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have had a influx in attacking talent with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all joining in the last three windows but Klopp has always been complimentary about Firmino and steadfast in his desire that the forward remain with the club.

El Chiringuito are reporting that Xavi is interested in the forward but it seems unlikely that Barcelona will make any advances - until the summer at least - as they have Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele all on the books.

Should any of the forwards leave though - and Depay is pushing for a move back to Old Trafford - then the possibility is there for Firmino to make the trip to Spain.

Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Arsenal draw with Newcastle

10:41 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta bemoaned two “scandalous” penalty decisions after Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear following a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle.

The Gunners dominated proceedings at a sold-out Emirates Stadium but were unable to break down the division’s stingiest defence as they dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Manager Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.

Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Arsenal draw with Newcastle

Arsenal frustrated by Newcastle to drop points in Premier League title race

10:34 , Michael Jones

It was Newcastle who put the final nail in Arsenal’s top four hopes last season, and it is Eddie Howe’s side who might just have cracked the first gap in the gleaming armour of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title contenders. This 0-0 draw may not be as damaging as the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park back in May, but it will carry a similar feeling of irritation for the Gunners.

For Arsenal, at this stage, passing up the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the table is hardly a disaster, but the frustration and fury written across Arteta’s face and in every movement on the touchline was clear to see as his side dropped points.

Rather than an absorbing contest between two teams riding high in the table, this was an ill-tempered and ill-discplined affair, but Newcastle made it so and seemed to trick Arsenal into joining them.

Howe will argue that Newcastle needed to take such an approach in order to become the first Premier League side apart from Arsenal to take points at the Emirates this season. In doing so, they have also passed a real test of their top-four credentials.

Arsenal frustrated by Newcastle to drop points in title race

Brentford close to annoucing Schade

10:26 , Michael Jones

Brentford are putting the finishing touches on a deal to bring Kevin Schade to London after the winger completed a medical with the club.

The deal is expected to be an initial loan with an obligation to buy for around £20m if performance-related incentives are met and the Bees are hoping to make an announcement of the signing later today.

The 21-year-old has made eight Bundesliga appearances for Freiburg this season scoring one goal.

Chelsea to beat Arsenal to Mudryk?

10:19 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna will reportedly be in London this week for Chelsea’s match against Manchester City tomorrow night before having talks with the Blues over a potential deal for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal remain in direct talks with the Ukranian club and are a personal preference for Mudryk but a big money move from Chelsea could sway the deal in favour of those at Stamford Bridge.

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna will be in London this week and he's expected at the stadium for Chelsea-Manchester City game 🔵🇺🇦 #CFC



Chelsea and Shakhtar will discuss about Mudryk in the next 24h - also Arsenal remain in direct talks and player's current priority. #AFC pic.twitter.com/vdhjiHM0Fd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia

10:12 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.

And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.

Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Arsenal in market for right-back

10:05 , Michael Jones

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will be entering the transfer market in the search for a right-back should Cedric Soares leave for Fulham this month.

Cedric has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of him as Mikel Arteta’s choices for the position and it is being reported that the 31-year-old defender is looking to make the move across London to Craven Cottage.

The full-back has featured only four times this season and has just 28 minutes of Premier League action under his belt.

(EPA)

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Manchester United revival

09:57 , Michael Jones

Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.

There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards or simply the results as United, pointless after two games, now have a manager being asked if his team are title contenders. Or it could be seen in the sense that they have a midfield again.

Which, admittedly, should be taken for granted, especially at elite levels. Yet it is the area where United were found most wanting in recent years. They beat Bournemouth a year to the day since 2022 began at Old Trafford with a home defeat to Wolves. The classier midfield pair that day consisted of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. Nor was it an unfamiliar tale.

Nemanja Matic started then, disrupting an infamous double act. Scott McTominay and Fred are honest triers who, individually and as the much-mocked ‘McFred’ partnership, made some valuable contributions in the United cause. Yet even a £50 million price tag and a status as a Brazil international did not make the latter a midfield general. Put him alongside the Scot and many a mid-table team could argue their midfield was superior to United’s.

Casemiro and Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Man Utd revival

Spurs and Napoli hijacking Ounahi deal

09:50 , Michael Jones

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi seriously impressed during the World Cup and looks to have secured a move to either the Premier League or Serie A after helping guide his national side to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Leicester had appeared to be in pole position to land the 22-year-old after making an official bid to Ligue 1 club, Angers, but the French side are hoping to spark a bidding war for a final fee of around £35million.

Ounahi has interest from several European clubs including Italy’s Napoli with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, claiming the club have received a green light to begin talks after getting a ‘yes’ from Ounahi’s camp.

That report also states that Tottenham are ‘meddling’ to try and hijack any deal that would take him to Italy after stepping up their interest in signing the midfielder.

Man Utd want Butland

09:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Crystal Palace over a move for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka returned to parent club Newcastle United having made just two appearances for the club and manager Erik ten Hag is stepping up plans to land a replacement in January.

Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop are still at United’s disposal but Ten Hag seems to want a No. 2 that can challenge David De Gea for a spot in the team.

The Telegraph claim United are now in talks with Crystal Palace over potentially signing Butland, who has made nine Premier League appearances for the Eagles so far this season.

Manchester United in talks over a deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland to arrive as back-up following end of Martin Dubravka's loan. More on @TeleFootball soon #MUFC #CPFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 4, 2023

Kone on Liverpool’s radar

09:35 , Michael Jones

Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone could be an alternative midfield option for Liverpool this summer if they fail to secure the services of Jude Bellingham who is said to be the club’s number one target in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old French midfielder is a regular for Borussia Monchengladbach and is highly rated around Europe with the likes of Bayern Munich, Newcastle, and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in signing him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Many top clubs are following French big talent Manu Kone. Been told summer is move most likely plan for player, agents and ‘Gladbach. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfers



FC Bayern, Newcastle, PSG and also Liverpool (Bellingham remains their n1 priority) are well informed on Kone’s situation. pic.twitter.com/zjFqcHytI5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

Lampard to be sacked by Everton?

09:28 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard is the odds on favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League following Everton’s 4-1 defeat to Brighton last night.

That loss leaves the Toffees one point above the relegation zone having played a game more than West Ham and Nottingham Forest who are immediately below them in the table.

“You are not going to win every week. We have to get back to the work. It is as simple as that. I am a Premier League football manager, there is pressure in the job wherever you are,” Lampard told Sky Sports following the Brighton defeat.

“I won’t go through what was said in the dressing room afterwards, it’s up to us to put it right and we go again against Manchester United in a few days.”

Lampard added that the club will look to the transfer market to add more players to the squad this month.

“We are trying to help the squad. We will look at that,” he said.

Erik ten Hag waits to discover extent of injury to Donny van de Beek

09:21 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag is waiting to discover the severity of the injury that forced Donny van de Beek off in the first half of Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek’s first home league start since May 2021 – and the first time he had started a league win at home in his United career – lasted only 45 minutes as he was forced off in first-half stoppage time after being caught by Marcos Senesi.

It appeared to be a heavy impact and Van de Beek was in obvious pain as he limped down the tunnel, giving Ten Hag an injury concern ahead of Friday’s FA Cup tie against Everton and next week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Charlton.

Erik ten Hag waits to discover extent of injury to Donny van de Beek

Arsenal lead race for Joao Felix

09:13 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix on loan this January according to reports.

Felix has also been heavily linked with a temporary move to Old Trafford during this window as well as a potential move to Stamford Bridge to link up with Chelsea.

Reports from The Athletic claim the Gunners are in front when it comes to pursuing Felix, too, as midfielder Thomas Partey has reached out to his former in an attempt to sway the 23-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘My work in Europe is done’ says Ronaldo

09:06 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo says that his time playing in Europe is over after joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference during his announcement at the club the 37-year-old said: “My time in Europe is over.

“I gave my word for this club. I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia.”

It was previously reported that Ronaldo had a clause in his contract allowing him to join Newcastle should they qualify for the Champions League next season but manager Eddie Howe shut down those rumours last night so it seems Ronaldo will now ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle rival Bayern and Liverpool for Gladbach star

08:55 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring Monchengladbach’s French midfielder Manu Kone.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are also keen on the 21-year-old, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Kone has featured for France's Under-21s and made the move to the Bundesliga in 2021 after breaking through with Toulouse.

Tottenham in Sporting talks for duo

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham have targeted a January move for Pedro Porro.

Spurs remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon for the Spain right-back.

And the Mail report they are also keen to bring back Marcus Edwards.

Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January, report the Athletic.

The right-back has impressed lately but with back-to-back clean sheets as the Red Devils continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.

After struggling since his £50m move from Crystal Palace in 2019, the Athletic report "several clubs have expressed interest" in the player.

Memphis Depay linked with Man Utd return

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

Memphis Depay has been linked with a return to Manchester United.

Xavi wants the Dutch star to stay at Barcelona, with the 28-year-old’s contract expiring this summer.

United could sign the player for a cut-price deal in January if that stance changes though.

“I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m delighted with the squad,” Xavi said. “It seems there won’t be a market for us. I’m happy with Depay.

“His attitude is good and he will be important for us. He has the ability to make a difference. He’ll have minutes. Like all of them.”

Chelsea rival Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk

08:01 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea could enter the race to sign Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Shakhtar Donetsk winger has been heavily linked to the Gunners in recent weeks.

Personal terms are already agreed between the player and the Premier League leaders, but the Sun report the Blues could yet emerge as a possible rival for the Ukraine star.

Chelsea locked in Benfica talks over Enzo Fernandez

07:59 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea appear reluctant to meet Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s €120m euro (£105.8m) release clause.

The 21-year-old shone for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, proiding Lionel Scaloni with a midfield cornerstone as Lionel Messi and co. triumphed in Doha.

But the Portuguese side want the buyout clause paid in full, with the Telegraph reporting the Blues are unwilling to do so, which is complicating a potential deal this month.