January sales 2021 UK: The best discounted winter coats for men and women

It's time to dust off the wellies and don your waterproof raincoat this winter. (products not pictured, Getty Images)
It's time to dust off the wellies and don your waterproof raincoat this winter. (products not pictured,Getty Images)

January showers and gale force winds are enough to put a lot of people off venturing outside, but leaving the comfort of your warm home isn’t so daunting if you have a cosy weatherproof winter jacket.

There are a whole host of great coats for men and women available at discounted prices in the January sales, which means now is the best time to nab yourself a trusty outerwear item for less.

Whether you are looking for a parka, lightweight raincoat or stylish mac, there is something to suit everyone’s needs.

From Marks and Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Regatta, to Mountain Warehouse and The North Face, we have curated a list of the best coats on sale, which can protect you from the elements all year round - without breaking the bank.

Shop our top 10 winter coats on sale

Our top 5 picks for men

Mac with Stormwear | £45 (Was £69) from Marks and Spencer

Mac with Stormwear
Mac with Stormwear

Wallace Shower Resistant Harrington Jacket | £62.30 (Was £89) from John Lewis & Partners

Wallace Shower Resistant Harrington Jacket
Wallace Shower Resistant Harrington Jacket

Men's Salinger II Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket | £59.95 (Was £120) from Regatta

Men's Salinger II Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket
Men's Salinger II Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket

Brisk Extreme Mens Waterproof Jacket | £49.99 (Was £119.99) from Mountain Warehouse

Brisk Extreme Mens Waterproof Jacket
Brisk Extreme Mens Waterproof Jacket

Men's Pinecroft Triclimate Jacket | £188 (Was £235) from The North Face

Men's Pinecroft Triclimate Jacket
Men's Pinecroft Triclimate Jacket

Our top 5 picks for women

Waxed Look Removable Hood Short Jacket | £59 (Was £89) from Marks and Spencer

Waxed Look Removable Hood Short Jacket
Waxed Look Removable Hood Short Jacket

Detachable Hood Spring Parka | £26 (Was £89) from John Lewis & Partners

Detachable Hood Spring Parka
Detachable Hood Spring Parka

Women's Lexis Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket | £59.95 (Was £120) from Regatta

Women's Lexis Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket
Women's Lexis Waterproof Insulated Fur Trimmed Hooded Parka Jacket

Bracken Extreme Womens 3 in 1 Waterproof Jacket | £79.99 (Was £199.99) from Mountain Warehouse

Bracken Extreme Womens 3 in 1 Waterproof Jacket
Bracken Extreme Womens 3 in 1 Waterproof Jacket

Liberty Woodmont Rain Parka | £188 (Was £235) from The North Face

Liberty Woodmont Rain Parka
Liberty Woodmont Rain Parka

