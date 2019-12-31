January sales: the best cycling deals available in the UK

January Sales

The January sales are a great way to get more for your money when spending your Christmas pocket money.

So that you can spend more time focussing on your new year's resolutions, or catching up on all the work you've been putting off over Christmas, we've done the hard work and hand-picked some of the best deals from the January sales and outlined them below.

Should that not be enough, we've also taken a good gander at the retailers that are getting involved with the January sales, and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're up to; call it a late Christmas gift!

At this time of year, it's not uncommon to feel the pinch of the purse strings, so don't overstretch yourself just because something is discounted by 50 per cent, but if you've been on the hunt for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why not do your wallet a favour and take advantage of the January sales?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best cycling deals in the January sales, and be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any.

However, we do have a page dedicated to road bike deals, and another on how to get the cheapest Zwift setup. Perfect for if you don't find what you're looking for here.

Best cycling deals from the UK January sales

3 Drawer Toolbox | 32% off at Halfords



Was £37.50 | Now £25.00

A great value toolbox, perfect for the home bicycle mechanic. The top compartment makes for easy access to frequently used tools, and the remaining three drawers lock when the lid is closed, making for easy transport. View Deal



Sugoi RS Train Long Sleeve Jersey Mens| 70% off at Evans



Was £109.99 | Now £33.00

Lightweight construction with a zip fastening front and elasticated wrist cuffs for a comfortable fit. Available in three colours with plenty of sizes still on offer at this great price. View Deal



X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand | 33% off at Wiggle UK

Was £89.99 | Now £59.99

This great work stand is perfect for the home mechanic and the 33% discount at Wiggle UK, brings it down from £89.99 down to just £59.99.View Deal





Kask Mojito X - Black/red | 48% off at Evans Cycles



Was £119.00 | Now £61.00



This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Women's Castelli Gabba 2 | 53% off at Wiggle



Was £160.00 | Now £75.00

The women's Castelli Gabba 2 is available with up to 53% off at Wiggle. It's available 11 different colours and in sizes ranging from XS up to XL.View Deal



Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 40% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £96.00

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 40% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice. View Deal





Bont Riot + Road Shoes | 36% off at ProBikeKit

Was £149.99| Now £104.99

Available in all the colours of the rainbow, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49.View Deal





Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £169.00 | Now £117.99



For a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver | 40% off at Currys



Was £279.99 | Now £169.00

This deal began at Amazon on Black Friday and it remains today. The Amazon deal has since ended, with the price rising back up to £189.99. However, the same great deal is currently available at Currys. View Deal



Specialized S-Works 7 shoes | 17% off at Cycle Store



Was £339.99 | Now £279.99

This is still really really expensive for a pair of shoes, but if you're in the market for the absolute best-of-the-best cycling shoes, they don't come better reviewed than the S-Works 7 from Specialized. View Deal



Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 18% off at Wiggle

Was £549.99 | Now £449.99

Wiggle has cut 18 per cent off the price of Garmin's top-of-the-range cycling computer. Grab this great riding companion now before it's too late!View Deal





Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer | 58% off at Halfords

Was £1200.00 | Now £499.00

Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords slashed £701 off the price for Black Friday and the great deal remains alive today.View Deal





Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra Road Bike | 40% off at Evans Cycles

SOLD OUT Was £900.00 | Now £535.00

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra is available at a 40% discount from Evans Cycles with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes. The bike is only available in sizes 54cm or 56cm.View Deal





Specialized Tarmac Disc Comp | 25% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £3,100.00 | Now £2,324.00

Available in sizes 54, 56 and 58cm, this Specialized Tarmac is available in Peter Sagan's signature colour scheme with a handsome discount.View Deal





Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 | 38% off at Tredz



Was £7,999.99 | Now £4,999.00 | Price risen back to £5399.00

At this price, it's still not exactly loose change, but if you've been looking for a world-class race-ready road bike, the TCR Advanced SL 0 is as well-specced as they come and is now 38% off.View Deal



Where can I find the best January sales?

The January sales officially began on Boxing Day, although most retailers get ahead of the curve and launch their deals as early as the 23rd December. Most retailers then continue adding cycling deals throughout the Christmas period and into the new year. All those deals make for a lot of tiresome internet trawling in order to find the best. To save you the effort, we've outlined a number of retailers below. We've also picked out our favourite deals, so head to the bottom to find those. Happy shopping!

Amazon has up to 30% off Fire tablets and 4 months music for 99p, perfect for the next few months of Zwift you've planned for yourself!

Chain Reaction Cycles is offering up to 60% off, and £10 off a £50 spend for new customers. We like the Italian Champion's DMT shoes, and the Prime RR carbon wheelset at 45% off.

Cyclestore is an online retailer that predominantly sells Specialized and Giant bikes. It currently has a huge Specialized stock clearance, so go and find a great deal before they all sell out.

Evans Cycles is offering £5 off a £30 purchase for new customers, and this year, the Evans Cycles January sales include up to 50% off clothing and 40% off bikes, such as this Specialized Diverge Sport.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. There are half-price Garmin computers, cheap turbo trainers and plenty of tool kits for the at-home bike mechanic.

Hargroves Cycles has launched its sale and is offering up to 37% off 2019 bikes and 15% off 2020 bikes among other great discounts. One of our favourite deals is the Scott Foil 20 Disc with 34% off

Leisure Lakes has a number of deals in their January sales, with loads of electric bikes to choose from, including 33% off a Trek Domane Plus road e-bike.

Merlin Cycles has up to 80% off shoes, 55% off Castelli, plenty of spend-and-save deals, and some hefty discounts on the GP5000 tyres.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices by up to 45% in its January sales. There are discounts on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Ribble Cycles, the UK bike brand that also has its own online store, is using the Boxing Day sales to move on some of its 2019 model bikes to make space as 2020 begins. Fancy a Di2 equipped carbon bike for under two grand?

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. Its Boxing Days sales include 40% off bikes, 60% off clothing, 50% off accessories, 60% off components, and even 15% off 2020 bikes.

Sigma Sports is a London based cycling retailer that supplies a number of big brands such as Specialized, Cervelo and more. With up to 35% off bikes, 55% off clothing and a cool 60% off accessories, you're sure to find a deal.

Tredz isn't one to shy away from a sale. This year, its January sales advertise up to 50% off parts, clothing and accessories, but we've found even bigger; this Madison women's pac-it jacket for under a tenner, for example.

Tweeks Cycles launched its January sales early, and you can get up to 80% off if you act fast.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling retailers, supplying over 70 countries with its Boxing Day sales, and this year is no different. It is claiming up to 60% off, but our pick would be the Mobi Bike Pressure Washer at half price.

