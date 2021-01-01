January sales 2021: All the best New Year’s deals from Boots, Curry’s, John Lewis, Argos and more

Louise Whitbread and Tara Breathnach
·29 min read
&lt;p&gt;We&#x002019;ll be on hand to bring you the best deals and savings&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

We’ll be on hand to bring you the best deals and savings

(The Independent)

‘Tis the season for sales. And if you didn’t manage to snap up a bargain during the Black Friday or Boxing Day bonanza, you’ll be pleased to know the January sales have arrived.

With the lockdown situation as it is for so many of us, we’re predicting that most of the best deals will be online rather than in-store, as people will be shopping from home rather than queuing around the block (remember those days?).

To avoid you spending your whole New Year’s Day scouring the internet for deals, we’ll be doing all the hard work for you, finding the top offers across the event.

Covering everything from tech and home appliances to fashion and furniture, our shopping guides should be your go-to to help ease those January blues.

We’ll be searching for the best deals from all the top retailers, from Next to Amazon, to ensure you shop savvy and start 2021 off right.

Our IndyBest team has hand-picked every deal featured here. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best January sales deals

Nintendo switch lite (turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £219, now £209.99, Amazon

Nintendo
Nintendo

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo switch lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Very on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted switch models always sell out fast.

While the original switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only. The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo switch lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49, Very

Very
Very

David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £198, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality:

“The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Liz Earle seasonal serenity miniature: Was £12, now £8, Boots

Boots
Boots

Is there a better time than January to supercharge your skincare routine? This set contains a winter take on the brand’s cult-favourite product, cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser. Use the included cloth to remove make-up and gently exfoliate the skin. If you’re yet to try Liz Earle, this is a great entry product.

Buy now

Stryyk not gin 70cl: Was £26.99, now £14.40, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Should you be partial to a gin and tonic but don’t fancy the alcohol, treat yourself to a bottle of 0 per cent Stryyk not gin – we found it to be pretty convincing. Featuring notes of coriander, sage, basil, and of course, juniper, our reviewer noted that it’s very similar to a London Dry Gin. It’s easy on the wallet, too.

Buy now

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Dyson

Dyson
Dyson

If you’re looking for an upright vacuum cleaner, you might want to consider this Dyson bagless small ball animal 2 model which has £50 off. Weighing 6.9kg, it has been designed to be easy to carry upstairs and around the home. The cleaner head is designed to adjust automatically to seal in suction across all floor types, and the ball technology means it’s simple to manoeuvre.

This model made into our round-up of best corded vacuum cleaners for 2020, where our tester said: “This upright bagless vac is just the ticket for larger homes, especially those with four legged friends. We tested it in one such home where two dogs were in the thick of moulting season and were genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

Buy now

ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand: Was £129, now £108.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Ghd knows a thing or two about hair, with a range of styling tools that have held a spot in our beauty routines for decades. This curling wand particularly impressed us in our review, where we compared it to the Dyson airwrap.

“Curling wands can be tricky to master at first, but we found this easy to use. It heats up to its maximum temperature of 185C very quickly, dinging to let you know when it’s done,” our tester said.

They added: “This heat is maintained throughout the whole barrel so is powerful enough to create your perfect curl on the first try. Even very loose curls lasted well into the next day.”

Buy now

Samsung the frame QE32LS03TBKXXU 32in smart full HD HDR QLED TV: Was £499, now £399, Currys PC World

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung’s the frame TV is a popular choice for those who like their tech to blend into their interior – not only is the bezel customisable, but it comes with an “art mode” so it can blend into any display of prints or photos when you’ve not got the TV on. And when you do fancy a binge-watch, the QLED, full HD picture will ensure films and programmes look great. Google assistant and Alexa also come included, so you don’t even need to find the remote.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty stunna lips and killawatt cheeks two-piece lip and face set: Was £28.50, now £19.50, Boots

Boots
Boots

This Fenty set is going straight in our basket. It features the brand’s long-wearing liquid lipstick in "unbutton", a peachy nude shade, and a killawatt duo-highlighter to bless your cheekbones with a copper glow.

Buy now

Mamas and Papas baby playmat – wish upon a cloud: Was £75, now £53.10, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

We love the little grey penguins included with this baby play gym. Designed to encourage coordination, these interactive toys have hidden features, including crinkle, squeaker and rattle noises. The gentle grey tones also look super soothing, and do not fear, the cream base is machine washable at 40°C.

Buy now

Siemens washing machine, 9kg load, A+++ energy rating: Was £629, now £499, John Lewis & Partners

Siemens
Siemens

With a decent £130 saving, if you’re looking to replace some larger appliances in the new year, this washing machine could be a good option. It has a 9kg load (designed to hold approximately 45 shirts). It also has a “iQdrive” motor, which is meant to assist with quietness and speed.

If you like to try and buy eco-friendly where possible, this model also has a “sensor-controlled wash programme” which promises to use only as much water as is needed for each load. We haven't reviewed this model specifically, but Siemens has featured in a number of our kitchen appliance round-ups and is a brand we think you can trust.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14in laptop, silver: Was £699, now £529, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £170 to be saved on this HP laptop, that’s perfect for an upgrade, especially as your tech equipment is more important than ever as many of us continue working from home. Features include a battery life lasting 10.5 hours, a HD webcam, fast charging and built-in voice control via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite Netflix series or in back to back Zoom meetings with work, it’ll suit every need.

The similar HP Spectre x360 13-aw0114na model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops, so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Buy now

Antler Camber cabin in sea green: Was £179, now £125.30, Antler

Antler
Antler

While travelling is a no-go for now, investing in luggage, especially while it’s on offer is a smart move for the future. This sea green design took the top spot in our review of the best cabin bags and it may surprise you to know that the pearly sheen comes from crushed shells that are a by-product of the fishing industry, making it a more eco-friendly option.

“The essentials are all done well: it spins smoothly on four wheels, has a sturdy telescopic handle and a robust lock,” our tester said. They added: “Inside the compartments are smart and well organised, with two generous mesh pockets in the door of the main compartment, compression straps and a small zipped pocket for essentials – we found this made a nice cosmetics pouch when we weren’t staying anywhere long enough to unpack fully.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs pearl glide steam iron: Was £29.99, now £20, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

While not the most exciting purchase, an iron is a must-have for keeping your clothes looking smart and crease-free. We’re fans of this one from Russell Hobbs which appeared in our review of the best steam irons.

“Ours soared across clothes smoothly, with only the toughest of fabrics needing a second going over, it's relatively lightweight, it heats up quickly and, unlike many irons, the water level is easy to read,” said our tester.

Buy now

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot: Was £170, now £102, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

Enjoy 40 per cent off this cast-iron casserole pot from Le Creuset, known and loved for its durable cookware. Perfect for winter warming soups, casserole and bolognese dishes, you’re spoilt for choice in the kitchen with this. A larger version of this dish has also appeared in our guide to the best casserole dishes, where our reviewer said: “The pan is certainly versatile, it can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole (although nothing is bog standard when it comes to Le Creuset).”

Buy now

AEG prosteam technology L7FEC146R 10kg washing machine: Was £799, now £599, AO

AO
AO

If your washing machine is on its last legs, pick up this bargain from AEG while it has £100 off. It has a spacious 10kg drum, adds steam to cycles which helps reduce creases and thus ironing time and has a wool programme to look after more delicate knitwear pieces.

The similar AEG prosense L6FBI842N model featured in our guide to the best washing machines too, with our reviewer describing it as, “effective and efficient, and the machine has some genuinely useful additional features, including a quick wash mode that can wash a 3kg load in just 20 minutes.”

Buy now

Amazon echo dot 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save a huge 40 per cent on Amazon’s hugely popular smart speaker in the online giant’s January sale. The echo dot has had a re-vamp recently, and this latest version has improved sound and design.

The earlier third generation model impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” We imagine this latest version is even more impressive.

Buy now

west elm Slatted Sideboard, Walnut: Was £1,099, now £769, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

Update your interiors with this minimalist storage solution that’s practical and stylish in equal measure. Perfect for safely stowing away glassware, your at-home bar, kids toys or for use as a TV stand, it’s versatile and comes with a hole at the back to keep cables neatly tucked out of sight. The slatted doors slide open to give you as much space as possible, and while there’s £330 off, it’s a deal too good to miss.

Buy now

Grenson Nanette white leather hiker boots with black contrast sole: Was £285, now £142.50, Asos

Asos
Asos

If you’re looking for chunky boots to pair with everything, but want something a little different, this Grenson pair is perfect. Ditch the usual black boots for a brighter style that still has the classic hallmarks of the brand’s handmade designs. With lace-up fastening, a chunky sole and moulded tread, they’ll keep your feet warm and dry during a cold British winter.

Buy now

BabyBjorn Travel Cot Light, Black: Was £214.99, now £107.49, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

If you’re staying away from home, perhaps in your support bubble, a safe and sturdy travel cot is a must-have. This design from Swedish brand, BabyBjorn, impressed our reviewer in our guide to the best travel cots, who used it with her eight-month-old daughter.

“A big bonus is just how lightweight and compact it is; it only weighs 6kg and is also perfect for families who need something space-saving, since it could be stored down the side of the sofa and slipped into a packed car boot with ease,” they said.

Buy now

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-IQ BN750UK: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Ninja

Ninja
Ninja

Make your favourite smoothie, dips, dressings, cocktails and more with this two-in-one kitchen gadget from Ninja. Its automatic one-touch blending program does all the hard work for you while the interchangeable stainless-steel blades make light work of the toughest ingredients. A similar Ninja blender landed a spot in our review of the best bullet blenders, with our tester saying: “This high-end bullet blender would suit smoothie lovers who are keen on quality and don’t mind a little bit of tech.” With £40 knocked off the price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

Reisa right hand facing chaise end sofa, pine green velvet: Was £1099, now £899, Made

Made
Made

Update your interiors with this gorgeous sofa that’s perfect if you like sturdy back support while you watch TV or read a book. The green velvet upholstery adds a luxurious feel and the extra space on the right-hand side means you can stretch your legs out, with or without a partner, comfortably. Seeing as we’re expecting to spend most of January indoors, now’s the time to invest in a new sofa that you’ll use everyday.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £199.99, now £159, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it to play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Buy now

Tower T12033RG Stand Mixer with 5 Litre Bowl - Black / Rose Gold: Was £179, now £79, AO

AO
AO

If you’re hoping to improve your culinary skills in 2021, this stand mixer from Tower currently has £100 off and comes with three accessories that are designed for whisking, beating and kneading everything from bread dough to meringue. Whether you want to cook up sweet baked good or savoury loaves, this will come in handy to ensure ingredients have an even consistency thanks to the pulse function. Not only is it a bargain, it’ll save you the hard work of hand mixing everything yourself too.

Buy now

Erin table lamp: Was £120, now £64.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer

While it’s still getting dark by 4pm, add this stylish table lamp to your makeshift home office desks, living room or bedside table to brighten your space with a warm glow. It has a champagne coloured lampshade which is neutral enough to match with furniture and other home decor you have too. With just under 50 per cent off, it’s a steal and a deal we predict won’t be around for long.

Buy now

Beats urBeats3 In-ear Wired Headphones - Satin Silver: Was £39, now £25, AO

AO
AO

Snap up these compact in-ear headphones that promise to block out external sounds so you can enjoy your favourite tunes at home or on the go without any interruptions. They have play and pause controls built in too, so you can control the volume without needing to touch your phone.

The wireless version, Beats powerbeats pro, earned a spot in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where our reviewer said: “They sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs thanks to the over-ear hooks that ensure they are securely held in place.”

Buy now

Hexbug vex off road truck: Was £89.99, now £62.99, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners

If you’ve missed out on seeing your family this Christmas but are shopping for kids gifts for your belated celebrations in 2021, pick up this toy truck that we think will provide hours of entertainment. Not to mention it will keep them occupied while staying indoors for lengthy periods of time. Features include a real working suspension, steering control and a snap-together kit for easy assembly.

Buy now

Metallic black GPC201SS-20 5.5L 1000W pressure cooker: Was £49.96, now £38, George at Asda

Asda
Asda

From soups to risottos, a pressure cooker like this one will come in handy if you’re short on time to cook dinner or are simply feeling a bit lazy. It can cook between four and six portions and has a huge 5.5l capacity that comes with 15 preset functions to make life easier. Making short work of slow cooked dishes, they’re a kitchen essential if you have many mouths to feed.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWM743UBS 7KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine: Was £309.99, now £239.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

While pyjamas and loungewear make up the bulk of our laundry pile these days, if your machine is running out of steam, upgrade to this Hotpoint model while it has £70 off. Features include anti-stain cycles to rid clothes of stubborn stains, rapid options to do your washing in 50 per cent less time and steam hygiene, which injects steam into the end of your cycle to ensure common bacteria build-up is removed.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2 red - 42 mm: Was £199, now £109, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

With £90 to save on this smartwatch, it’s a deal almost too good to be true. It has a number of impressive features including a battery life of up to 14 days, water-resistance and bluetooth connection to make calls play music from your smartphone. As expected, it also monitors your workouts and can be used as a GPS. Be quick though, as we can’t imagine a bargain this big will last long.

Buy now

Nars Oversized Iconic Cheek Duo by Nars: Was £30, now £21, Space NK

Space NK
Space NK

Enjoy Nars’s bestselling bronzer (Laguna) and blusher (Orgasm) in one compact palette to warm up your complexion and add a rosy glow. The cult favourite blusher has been featured in our review of the best blushers for dark skin tones, in which our reviewer said: “The coveted product gives a shimmer effect typically achieved with a highlighter, as well as a hint of rose-hued blusher.”

Buy now

Tefal perfect mix blender + BL811D40: Was £89, now £64, AO

AO
AO

We’re big fans of Tefal here at IndyBest, the brand topped our guide to the best air fryers and featured in our guide to the best non-stick frying pans. Blitz together soups, shakes and smoothies with this blender that has two functions: smoothie and ice crush. It has a huge 2l capacity and promises complete control over the consistency and texture of your preferred mix of fruit or vegetables.

Buy now

Dyson V7 total clean: Was £319, now £199, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

Bag yourself this bargain from vacuum cleaning pros, Dyson. Promising a cordless running time of up to 30 minutes, it’s suitable for carpet, hard floors, tiles, wood and more, with a handheld mode that helps you to tackle those hard to reach areas, such as under the sofa or the top of the bookshelf.

We’re also big fans of a similar Dyson model, the V7 absolute, as our tester said in our review of the device: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate.”

Buy now

Cybex solution B-fix group 2/3 isofix car seat – volcano black: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

If you’re a parent to a toddler and need of some new essentials, tick off your to-do list in the sales and stock up on items such as this car seat, which is currently half price. Designed for children aged four to 12, weighing from 15kg to 36kg, it comes with adjustable head support and a three-point seat belt to keep kids secure. Forward-facing, it also has side impact protection which it claims will absorb force if there’s a collision. The brand also featured in our review of the best car seats.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum was £72, now £54, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

This encapsulated serum is well-loved by IndyBest, featuring in our best retinol products guide and is one of Elizabeth Arden’s bestsellers. Each capsule is biodegradable and this bottle holds 60 so it’ll last you months. “The formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and skin felt immediately plumper after use,” said our reviewer. To open simply twist the tab and squeeze onto clean fingertips before massaging into skin.

Buy now

Sodastream spirit sparkling water maker: Was £99.99, now £39, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

This compact device will come in handy if you like your drinks to have a fizzy kick. As a healthier alternative to sparkling drink, it allows you to keep it simple or add in fruit for a burst of flavour that will help keep you hydrated. Claiming to make up to 60l of sparkling water, it comes with a 1l carbonating bottle which promises to last three years and save your single plastic consumption.

Buy now

Sony wireless bluetooth headphones: Was £50, now £34, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

There’s a decent 32 per cent saving to be had on these headphones, which have a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free phone calls. They also have up to 35 hours of battery life. If you’re in a rush to head out, though, there’s a 10-minute “quick charge” to give you 90 minutes’ playback time speedily. The Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears model made it into our best noise-cancelling headphones, so we’re confident Sony is a brand name you can trust in this department.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king: Was £1,229, now £798.85, Simba

Simba
Simba

This brand has become synonymous with a good night’s sleep, and this particular mattress and the regular hybrid featured in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2020. Our tester said: “If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider.”

They also added that “it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle,” and the good news is "you won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay".

“It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come,” so on that note, we urge you to make use of the brand’s New Year’s sale.

Buy now

LG 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,799, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

If there was ever a time to buy a new TV, it’s now, and this LG 65in model currently has £700 off. Bring the cinema to your living room thanks to its Dolby Atmos audio technology, 4K streaming of all your top rated shows and Freeview HD. It also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in so you can browse channels, control volume and more with voice control, meaning you don’t even need to get off the sofa. We can attest to LG’s quality when it comes to TV’s, as the brand appeared twice in our guide to the best 4K TVs.

Buy now

Flymo c-link 20V grass trimmer: Was £119.99, now £85.10, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Searching for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer, with its interchangeable powerhead and soft grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to maneuver. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers, so it’s a brand you can trust.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449, now £329, AO

AO
AO

Pay just £329 for the popular Shark cordless vacuum. With 80 minutes of run time from a single charge and an anti-wrap function that stops hairs getting trapped in the bristles, cleaning at home just got a whole lot easier. We tested the vacuum in our round-up of the best cordless models, with our reviewer saying it had “superb manoeuvrability” while “the anti-hair wrap floor head will save you untangling time and it has a good filter. The run time is great, even on the highest setting, and there is good dust capacity.”

Buy now

Delonghi autentica bean to cup coffee machine: Was £599, now £349, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £250 discount on this coffee machine in the Currys’ January sale. If you’re missing your usual morning cup of Joe from your favourite coffee shop, treat yourself before it sells out. Delonghi has a number of bean-to-cup machines, but this has everything you need for a caffeine fix. You can personalise your drinks by strength, size and temperature, and features include a milk frother, an integrated coffee grinder, automatic shut off and the ability to make two cups with one brewing cycle.

The brand’s dinamica plus machine has also featured in our review of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, with our reviewer describing it as: “A hardworking, quiet and effective machine that makes deliciously fresh and tasty coffee.” We’re sold.

Buy now

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, Series 5000: Was £65, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

For a close, clean shave, you need these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, even cuts across a huge range of length”.

Buy now

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro-clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth. The similar model, Oral B Genius 2000, featured in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected, advice that was repeated by their dentist. At 68 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

Read more on the January sales

Best January sale tech deals - From smartphones to noise-cancelling headphones, these are the biggest savings to enjoy

Best deals in Amazon’s January sale - There’s thousands of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best January sales fashion and beauty deals - Whether it’s a new winter coat or eyeshadow palette, you’ll find the best deals here

When do the January sales start?

The Boxing Day and January sales mark the final peak in yearly trade for retailers. While Amazon Prime Day is usually held in July, this year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic, and was followed by the biggest Black Friday event to date. The end of year sales are the final chance to grab a bargain, until Prime Day comes back around again.

Traditionally, high street stores start their sales immediately after Christmas on Boxing Day, and online retailer tend to follow suit. But as the market has got more competitive in recent years, and given the huge online shopping boom during the pandemic, retailers are beginning to start their sales earlier and earlier, with some even starting before Christmas Day.

While some retailers continue their sales throughout the month, the deals will only be around while stock lasts, so we’d suggest making the most of the offers on New Years Day or before.

How to get the best deals online in the January sales

Preparation is key when it comes to making the most of the sales. Given most of us will be shopping online, we’d suggest making a wish list ahead of the event, as this will not only help you to avoid splashing out on a whim, it will also give you the chance to research items before the sale, to ensure the deal you’ve found really is a bargain.

A great way to stay in the loop with discounts is to sign up to newsletters from your favourite retailers, as stores will often share exclusive deals or sale dates to subscribers.

Which stores are taking part in January sales?

Here are some of the retailers to watch out for regarding January sales offers:

Amazon – Amazon kicked off its end of year sale on Boxing Day and it runs until 31 January, with impressive discounts on tech, toys, home appliances and beauty buys.

Anthropologie – Well-known for its fashion, homewares and furniture, Anthropologie is offering as much as 50 per cent off selected lines

Argos – Argos has revealed its January sale, with numerous items at reduced prices across technology, home, kitchen appliances and toys.

Boots – The health and beauty retailer has up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals to enjoy.

Cult Beauty – An online retailer that stocks some of the best beauty brands in the business, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. Cult Beauty is offering up to 50 per cent off on selected products.

Currys PC World – It has sale items already with offers that currently have up to 40 per cent off.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, it's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing down sale. Note that the deals are only on while stock lasts, so snap them up fast.

Fenty Beauty – After seeing some impressive discounts on the popular beauty brand on Black Friday, Fenty Beauty is offering up to a third of its holiday gift sets. The brand also launched its Fenty Skin range in stores and online in the UK on Boxing Day, as well as its new Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation.

H&M – The fashion brand has slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homewares in its sale.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off its 2020 discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids.

John Lewis & Partners – This year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale includes fashion, tech, electricals and beauty.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. This year it’s offering up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

Lookfantastic – Another popular beauty retailer, Lookfantastic has a huge sale on everything from electrical products, like ghd hair tools, to make-up brands including Urban Decay and Benefit.

Mac Cosmetics – If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your make-up stash, now is the time the treat yourself. This year, Mac is offering up to 50 per cent off its holiday collection and a selection of bestsellers.

Made.com – If you’re up for some new furniture in the new year, Made has already started its winter sale and is offering 40 per cent off sales like sofas, wardrobes and beds.

M&S – In its big sale, M&S is offering up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion, kids and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale is offering at least 50 per cent off all sale items so treat yourself to something new.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there’s a huge 60 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready.

Selfridges – In the post-Christmas Selfridges sale, you can find many designer goods across fashion, beauty, home and electrical.

Superdrug – Whether you’re hitting the high street or shopping online, Superdrug’s beauty sale is one to watch. This year, it’s offering savings of up to 60 per cent off some of brands like Spectrum, Dove, Revolution, and Simple.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has kicked off its post-Christmas sale with up to 60 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected throughout January.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homewares, the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off in its “white sale”.

Urban Outfitters – This year there is up to 75 per cent off fashion and homewares at Urban Outfitters.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Fashion crowd favourite Zara is offering huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors score first win against ice-cold Knicks

    The Toronto Raptors get their first win of the season on New Year's Eve against the lowly New York Knicks.

  • Canada submits best performance with dominant win over Finland

    Canada saved its best performance of the world juniors group stage for last.

  • Raptors bench Pascal Siakam for disciplinary reasons vs. Knicks

    Toronto's All-Star forward immediately left the floor after fouling out during Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Packers fear Pro Bowl LT David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice on Thursday

    Just before a big Week 17 game, the Packers lost one of their best players.

  • Nick Nurse discusses why Pascal Siakam was benched

    Shortly before tip-off vs. the Knicks, it was announced that Pascal Siakam was sitting for disciplinary reasons, and Nick Nurse provided some brief background as to why the decision was made.Shortly before tip-off vs the Knicks, it was announced Pascal Siakam was sitting for disciplinary reason. When asked about it, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse provided some information but not a lot.

  • Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

    Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.

  • Alberta approves NHL games for Edmonton, Calgary; feds waive 14-day quarantine rule

    The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds." 

  • The 12 best teams in world juniors history

    Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?

  • Fantasy Hockey Top 300 draft rankings

    Are you taking Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in your fantasy hockey drafts? Our rankings can help you make a choice.

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.

  • Follow College Football Playoff, New Year's Day bowl games with Yahoo Sports

    Alabama and Clemson are heavy favorites in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal games against Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

  • NFL on pace to set scoring record in 2020 season

    After getting gashed by Cleveland for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns and still coming out on top in a high-scoring, back-and-forth thriller, Baltimore star linebacker Matthew Judon summed it up well.“That’s how football is, man,” he said after the Ravens won 47-42 on Dec. 14. “You leave enough time (against) a good offence, and they go right back and score.”That’s NFL football in 2020, where no lead is safe, no point total high enough and offensive records are getting shattered weekly in what’s on pace to be the most prolific scoring season in a century of pro football.The reasons for the scoring spree are numerous. The virtual off-season made building defensive cohesion more difficult. The lack of fans in the stands made life easier on road quarterbacks. Rule changes that seemed to de-emphasize offensive holding, while cracking down on defensive pass interference only made scoring easier. Analytics friendly coaches were more aggressive than ever on fourth downs, creating short fields for defences that managed to make a stop or gave offences an extra chance at success.It has all added up to teams averaging 24.7 points per game heading into Week 17, more than a point higher than the previous NFL record of 23.4 set in 2013 and even slightly ahead of the highest-scoring season in the wide-open AFL (24.5 ppg in 1961).While all those factors conspired against defences, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prefers to look at it a different way.“I think we can all agree there’s been a lot of good quarterback play this season,” he said. “You go around, you look at a lot of teams, you look at a lot of guys and you’re like, wow, a lot of these teams that are scoring, well they have a quarterback that has been in the system a while or someone that’s there guy or a young guy that’s playing well, whatever it is. I think we’re seeing more of that.”While a quarterback crediting his fellow passers for the runaway scores may seem predictable, there is more than a bit of truth to the theory.A league that struggled to find competent quarterbacks not too long ago is having a much easier time filling spots of late. With NFL teams adopting more of the spread concepts that have proliferated through the college game, rookies are more able to step right in and thrive, as evidenced by the Chargers’ Justin Herbert throwing a rookie record 28 TD passes this season.Herbert is not alone, joined by others in the 25-and-under crowd like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray having nearly immediate success.The increase in younger quarterbacks also means more mobile ones as the NFL has already shattered the record for QB running with 8,754 yards and 118 TDs. That’s more than 3,000 yards ahead the quarterback rushing total from 2010, the year before Cam Newton entered the NFL, and 38 TDs more than the next highest season, which was last year.“They’ve been given opportunities to do it early in their career,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “The old school method was to let them sit for a year and watch. I think that’s part of the reason. Secondly, a lot of these guys are very talented. They’re way further along throwing the football, understanding how to attack defences. They do it year-round. A lot of these guys have their own private, quarterback coach. So, they’re further along, I think, in terms of training and in terms of the overall passing game nowadays as opposed to 20, 25 years ago.”Quarterbacks are coming into the league more prepared, making it easier than ever to play young guys. Improved training and nutrition, coupled with fewer hits on quarterbacks, has helped older ones like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers stick around at a high level, giving more teams quality options.Of the 18 teams heading into Week 17 still in the playoff race, 13 are led by QBs who entered the season either 25 or younger or 37 or older. Quarterbacks across the league have posted a 93.7 passer rating, which is on pace to top the previous record of 92.9 set in 2018 and nearly 10 points higher than the mark of 84.1 a decade ago.Here’s a look at a few other notable facts and factors that explain the scoring spree:— Visiting quarterbacks are posting a higher passer rating this season than home ones with scoring almost identical (24.8 ppg at home, 24.6 for road teams). Those marks are similar to last season when fans were in the stands, but from 2014-18, home teams outscored road teams by 2.3 ppg and had a passer rating 3.9 points higher.— Teams have gone for it a record 617 times on fourth down, converting on 336 of them. That aggressiveness has led to only 1,781 punts, 378 fewer than last season with one week to go. There have been 173 TDs scored this season on drives that included a fourth-down conversion, up from 139 last year and 105 in 2017, when coach Doug Pederson’s aggressiveness helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.— There have been an NFL record 30 times that a team lost a game despite scoring at least 30 points, up from 16 all of last season. Many of those have happened in epic rallies. The 42 double-digit comebacks are the most through Week 16, and the nine times a team has won after trailing by at least 17 points is two shy of a record.— There have been 5.89 penalties per game against the offence, a drop of more than one per game from the previous low mark since 2000 of 6.95 in 2001. There have been nearly 300 fewer offensive holding penalties this season, while pass interference flags are up slightly.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Wall makes Houston debut, Rockets beat Kings 122-119

    HOUSTON — John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.Late in the fourth, Wall found Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.“It was cool,” said Wall, who cited the 735 days since his last game in postgame interviews. “It was great to get our first win. My job is to help James as much as possible and to try and make it easier for him.”Sacramento cut Houston’s lead to 118-117 with 22.4 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer, but Harden answered with two free throws. Sacramento missed two close 3s in the final seconds.Harden also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first of a two-game set with the Kings. They will meet again Saturday in Houston.“We’ve just got to keep building now,” Harden said. “It’s very difficult to beat the same team two times in a row so we know how important it is to be locked in and stay focused.”The Rockets were playing their first game with Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon, who missed the first two games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Houston’s scheduled opener on Dec. 23 against Oklahoma City after COVID-19 quarantine protocols depleted the roster below the eight players required by the NBA to play a game.“We were kind of in and out of the game throughout the game,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas, given the game ball by Wall after his first career win as head coach. “We had our highs and our lows but were keeping our composure and fighting back and dealing with adversity -- all of those things, we did tonight.”Wall, acquired from Washington for Russell Westbrook, scored his first points since Dec. 26, 2018, on a thunderous left-handed dunk in transition. Wall looked explosive on several drives to the basket and dunks in his first game back from a ruptured Achilles tendon.Cousins came off the bench and quickly drained a 3-pointer for his first basket since June 13, 2019. In 14 minutes, Cousins had eight points and three assists in his Rockets debut.Christian Wood had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Gordon added 17 points.Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points, De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes each had 22, and Buddy Hield added 19.DOUBLE STUFFEDEarly in the third quarter, Harden threw an alley-oop in transition that appeared to be dunked through the basket simultaneously by both Wood and Danuel House Jr. The points were attributed to Wood.“He thought the points should’ve went to him,” Wood said. “If they could give them to both of us, I would’ve been happy with that, too.”TIP-INSKings: SG DaQuan Jeffries suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain during 4-on-4 play Tuesday and will miss at least six weeks, the Kings said Wednesday. . PF Jabari Parker (back stiffness) remained sidelined and has yet to make his season debut.Rockets: Houston was hosting its first regular-season home game since March 10, before COVID-19 derailed last season. There were masked fans in attendance, but far below 25% capacity and only about a dozen fans sitting courtside. ... KJ Martin and Ben McLemore remain away from the team and are self-isolating per COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship, meets Czechs in quarterfinal

    EDMONTON — Dylan Cozens applied grit and goals to Canada's 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior men's hockey championship Thursday.The Canadian co-captain scored twice, including a hard-working empty-net goal. The host country went unbeaten in four preliminary-round games to top Pool A.Canada drew the Czech Republic, the No. 4 seed in Pool B, for Saturday's quarterfinals.Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored for the defending champions at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament.Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Karri Piiroinen, who played for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires last season, had 36 saves in the loss.Canada and Finland cruised through the preliminary round with three straight wins apiece and outscored their opposition a combined 44-7.Their New Year's Eve matchup was each country's toughest test of the tournament so far, with Canada earning the higher grade.Canada dominated puck possession, scoring three unanswered goals over two periods before the Finns replied in the third."We came out and played our best game so far," Cozens said. "We reloaded hard on pucks. They had a tough time getting out of their zone and that was all because of our track and our reload. "We did a real good job getting to the inside tonight and getting to the front of the net and battling there. That's something we improved a lot in this game. We'd been a little perimeter so far, but today we got inside and we threw a lot more (pucks) on net." The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals. Finland will face Sweden, who finished third in Pool B following a 4-0 loss to the U.S. on Thursday.  The U.S. finished at the top of the group with a 3-1 record and will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Russia, with a 2-1-0-1 record (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses), will play Germany (1-1-0-2).The semifinals are Monday followed by Tuesday's medal games at Rogers Place.Cozens is alternating the captaincy with Bowen Byram in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Cozens scored Canada's first and final goals against Finland and now leads the tournament with six. With Piiroinen pulled for an extra attacker late in the third, the Buffalo Sabres prospect from Whitehorse pursued the puck through the neutral zone and fought off Kasper Puutio to get a shot away at the empty net."What I like about Coz is his compete level," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "He wants to be a difference maker. "He's a big-moment player, a key player and a guy we can trust when the pressure is high."Canada's relentless forecheck hemmed the Finns in their own zone for long stretches."That was beautiful," Tourigny said. "We applied a lot of pressure. Not just doing it, but sustaining it."We were expecting the Finns to push back, which they did. We had an answer for it."A gap in Canada's game, however, was an 0-for-5 power play."We forced it a little bit," Tourigny said. "We missed the net on a few scoring chances. I think we did a lot of good things but at some points we forced a few plays."At some point we need to simplify, but the structure is pretty good."Finland lost defenceman Ville Heinola in the third period when the Winnipeg Jets draft pick blocked a shot with his hand and went to the dressing room.Canada's Alex Newhook also left the game and didn't return. The forward was checked hard by Eemil Viro in the first period and suffered what looked like a shoulder injury.Neither team provided an update on their injured player following the game.It was all Canada in the opening period with hard pace and pressure in Finland's zone and a 17-1 margin in shots, but just a one-goal lead heading into the second. "At the start of the game we weren't ready at all," Finnish head coach Antti Pennanen said."Team Canada was so good. They played at good speed. They win all the battles and they win the loose pucks. We tried to improve those things. I think we did, but not enough."Switzerland and Austria went winless in the tournament to finish outside the quarterfinals. The two countries won't play a relegation round. The second-tier world junior championship was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no country earned promotion.Switzerland and Austria will be in the field again at the 2022 world junior tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Trevor Zegras' three-point game leads U.S. to 4-0 win over Sweden

    EDMONTON — A 4-0 win over Sweden moved the United States to the top of Pool B at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Thursday. Trevor Zegras had a goal and two assists in the victory, while Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson and Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S. Zegras, picked ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks at this year's NHL entry draft, has six goals at the tournament, and is tied with Canada's Dylan Cozens for the lead. Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout. Swedish netminder Hugo Alnefelt stopped 16-of-20 shots before being replaced 3:55 into the second period by Jesper Wallstedt, who had six saves. The Americans finish the preliminary round with a 3-1 record. Sweden went 2-0-1-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in group play and finishes third in Pool B. The result means the U.S. will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday and the Swedes will play Finland.CZECH REPUBLIC 7, AUSTRIA 0The Czech Republic clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Austria on Thursday.The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament.Austria scored just one goal in four games at Rogers Place in Edmonton.The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15.Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles.CANADA 4, FINLAND 1Canada secured its spot atop Pool A with a 4-1 win over Finland Thursday. Dylan Cozens scored twice in the victory, and Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs added goals for the host country. Brad Lambert registered Finland's lone marker with a power-play goal 5:05 into the third period. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament, and Karri Piiroinen had 36 saves for Finland. The result means Canada (4-0) finishes the preliminary round undefeated and will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Finland (3-1) will face either the United States or Sweden, who are set to face off in the final game of the preliminary round on Thursday night. The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals are Monday and the final is Tuesday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • VanVleet, Lowry combine for 45 points to earn Raptors first win of season

    TAMPA, Fla. — It took four games, and the benching of Pascal Siakam to reinforce the message of team culture, but the Toronto Raptors finally looked like themselves on Thursday.Fred VanVleet had 25 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 and the Raptors pulled away to beat the New York Knicks 100-83, ending a miserable three-game winless streak, their worst start in 15 years."It just feels good, man," VanVleet said. "A first win is hard to get in any season and losing three in a row any time in a season is not acceptable around here and I think a lot of guys are fired up, there’s a core group here that we know what we’re thinking at all times but sometimes things just need to be said out loud. "So, I think guys said, ‘Enough is enough and it was time to get a win.’"Norman Powell started in place of Siakam and finished with 17 points, while newcomer Alex Len had 11 off the bench. Coach Nick Nurse had benched Siakam after the angry forward fouled out of Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia and made a beeline for the locker-room. Nurse said the move was a "discipline thing for an internal matter." The message? "Just a certain way we want to do things and everybody’s got to be a part of that. As simple as that," the coach said.Julius Randle and Kevin Knox had 16 points apiece to top the Knicks. RJ Barrett, one of 18 Canadians on NBA opening-night rosters, had 12 points and eight rebounds.The Raptors went winless in their first three games — collapsing down the stretch in each loss to the angst of Raptors fans, and the frustration of players — going 0-3 for just the second time in franchise history. They pointed to the new-look roster and the shortened pre-season as causes.After the morning shootaround, Len talked about "tension in the locker-room."But on Thursday, the Raptors played with the confidence and late-game toughness that they've made their cornerstone the past few seasons, to pull away and win, ending 2020 on a high note.  VanVleet pointed to a particular Lowry play that set the tone. The veteran guard hauled down a rebound that VanVleet guessed he had only about 20 per cent chance of retrieving."And he went and got it, and I don't think we looked back after that moment," VanVleet said. "So it's those types of plays that you gotta imprint on this team and continue to make those types of plays and that's what we needed to do to win. "We're not going to go out there and out-talent anybody this year, we've got to do the little things."Toronto saw an early 11-point lead disappear at Amalie Arena, but battled back in the third and when VanVleet connected on a pair of free throws late in the frame, the Raptors went back up by eight. A three-pointer by Len sent the Raptors into the fourth up 71-64.Lowry found Chris Boucher under the net for a dunk, then VanVleet nailed a three-pointer to cap an 11-0 run and the Raptors were up by 11 with 5:27 to play. A Lowry steal led to a VanVleet bucket with 3:01 to play and it was a 20-point difference. Nurse then went deep into his bench to close out the win.The Knicks shot a brutal 8.3 per cent from three-point range.“We were in the game,” Randle said. “Obviously 3-for-36 shooting (from distance) doesn't help but overall we thought it was a very winnable game for us."Siakam watched the game in street clothes. He'd had a solid start to the three games he's played this season, but fizzled in the second half of each.VanVleet said Nurse addressed Siakam's benching at the morning shootaround."So this is not gonna linger around us," he said. "'P' was great. He was great, he handled it very well, he was a great energy for us on the bench tonight even though he wasn’t playing and we can’t wait to get him back out there with us."Powell set an energetic tone early in his rare start. He scored on a driving layup a minute into the game and had seven points in the first quarter. The Raptors led by as many as 11 points and took a 22-18 lead into the second quarter.Barrett dribbled around Aron Baynes and Terence Davis to slice the Raptors' lead to a point midway through the second. A fadeaway jumper from Julius Randle gave the Knicks the lead, but OG Anunoby's put back dunk tied the 42-42 at the halftime break.The Raptors are at New Orleans on Saturday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • 2020 in review | FastCast

    Taking a look back at the 2020 season, plus the Padres welcome starting pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish on this edition of FastCast

  • Ingram leads Pelicans to 113-80 win over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80 on Thursday night.Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all four of its games last season to the Thunder. But in their first meeting this season, the Pelicans built an 11-point halftime lead and never were seriously threatened after that.“Early in the year, we’re trying to get better,” New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’ve been struggling offensively so it was good to see the ball go in the basket. It was good to score some points. I thought our defence was pretty good overall. It was just a good night and we need to keep moving forward. The games come fast and furious here.”Oklahoma City, which lost its third straight game — all at home — after winning its season opener at Charlotte, had won 10 of its 12 previous games on New Year’s Eve. Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and six rebounds.The Pelicans led 77-67 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter when Bledsoe’s arm caught Isaiah Roby across the face as Roby looked for a layup on a fast break. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul and ejected Ingram, but Roby missed both free throws and Oklahoma City came no closer than seven points the rest of the quarter.The Pelicans extended their lead to 85-73 entering the fourth quarter and continued pulling away, eventually leading by as many as 33 points while matching their season high in scoring.Steven Adams, in his first game against the Thunder after being traded during the off-season, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds.TIP-INS:Pelicans: New Orleans posted a 58-40 rebounding advantage … Ingram entered the game averaging 10.3 points this season during the third quarter and had eight against the Thunder before his ejection … JJ Redick and Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo each were slapped with a technical foul in the third quarter after jawing at each other.Thunder: George Hill returned to the starting lineup after missing Tuesday’s loss to Orlando due to neck spasms … The Thunder matched their season high with 15 3-pointers (in 48 attempts).QUOTEABLE:Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, on his team’s high volume of 3-point attempts: “(The Pelicans) are really aggressive with their on-ball defence and on help defence, and that leaves the perimeter open. I keep telling the team we’ve got to take what the defence gives us. If you have open 3s, you’ve got to take them. You’d like to have a bit more balance, and I thought there were times we tried to do too much with the ball, but overall we took good shots.”ADAMS RETURNSAdams spent seven seasons in Oklahoma City, where the New Zealand native became a fan favourite. The Thunder posted a tribute video to Adams on social media before the game and during pregame introductions, they turned up the fake crowd noise in the arena to simulate extra applause for Adams.UP NEXT:Pelicans: Will begin a four-game homestand on Saturday against Toronto.Thunder: Will begin a five-game road swing on Saturday in Orlando, four days after losing to the Magic in Oklahoma City.Murray Evans, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy players, fans donate $21,000 to charity to honor Alvin Kamara's historic Christmas performance

    Alvin Kamara earned more than 50 fantasy points on Christmas Day with his historic six rushing touchdowns.

  • Wall makes Rockets debut, teams with Harden to beat Kings

    HOUSTON — John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.Late in the fourth, Wall found James Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.Sacramento cut Houston’s lead to 118-117 with 22.4 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer, but Harden answered with two free throws. Sacramento missed two close 3s in the final seconds and Houston held on.Harden also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first of a two-game set with the Kings. They will meet again Sunday in Houston.The Rockets were playing their first game with Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon, who missed the first two games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Houston’s scheduled opener on Dec. 23 against Oklahoma City after COVID-19 quarantine protocols depleted the roster below the eight players required by the NBA to play a game.Wall, acquired from Washington for Russell Westbrook, scored his first points since Dec. 26, 2018, on a thunderous left-handed dunk in transition. In 14 minutes, Cousins had eight points and three assists in his Rockets debut. Christian Wood had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Gordon added 17 points.Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points, and De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes each had 22.BULLS 133, WIZARDS 130WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and Chicago, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat winless Washington.The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each had 28 points for Washington (0-5).PACERS 119, CAVALIERS 99INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in the Pacers’ victory over Cleveland.Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.Sabonis made both of his 3-point tries, shot 10 of 14 overall and had 11 rebounds. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range.Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points.76ERS 116, MAGIC 92ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and Philadelphia handed Orlando Magic its first loss in five games this seasonPhiladelphia made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points. Seth Curry added 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Tobias Harris chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers to help the 76ers improve to 4-1.Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic.RAPTORS 100, KNICKS 83TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and Toronto, playing without star forward Pascal Siakam, beat New York for its first victory of the season.New York’s bid for a three-game win streak was ruined by 3-for-36 shooting from 3-point range.Siakam, who left the court promptly in frustration Tuesday night after fouling out of a game at Philadelphia, was on the Toronto bench but not in uniform. Norman Powell started at small forward and finished with 17 points after making three of Toronto’s first four baskets.Julius Randle had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.PENICANS 113, THUNDER 80OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and New Orleans beat Oklahoma.Eric Bledsoe added 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams, in his first game against the Thunder after being traded during the off-season, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds.Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and six rebounds.The Associated Press