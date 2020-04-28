January Jones Tries Eyebrow Tinting at Home: Here Are Some Tips If You're Tempted to Join Her

To practice some self-care while at home social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, January Jones has indulged in a number of relaxing beauty rituals which she’s documented on social media. But now, she’s decided to try something a little more experimental: tinting her own eyebrows without the help of a pro.

The Mad Men actress, 42, showed the step-by-step process on her Instagram Story as she applied a temporary eyebrow dye to her arches. “DIY brow dyeing, will keep you posted. Sincerely, Groucho,” Jones jokingly captioned the first shot of her with the tint applied on her eyebrows.

Then she posted another selfie where the color of the dye appeared to be getting darker. “Was busy posting and forgot to set a timer. Tell me when,” the actress said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In her final selfie, Jones looked pensively at the camera and asked, “Like now?”

RELATED: January Jones, Lady Gaga and More Stars Sharing Their Self-Care Beauty Routines During Social Distancing

Although the star said she would reveal the final results, she hasn’t yet shown off what her newly tinted brows look like.

January Jones/Instagram

Jones didn’t show fans which at-home brow tint she used to dye her arches, but there’s plenty of kits if you want to try out the treatment yourself. And doing it isn’t as hard as you might expect.

“Tinting your brows at home is surprisingly easy,” says celebrity brow expert Ramy Gafni, who works with Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. “The key is to select the correct color and formula.”

Gafni’s tip for selecting the best shade: “Choose one that is two to three shades lighter than your eyebrow hair color. But if your brows are completely gray or pale blonde, then go two to three shades darker.”

But if the color ends up looking darker than you expected, there’s still an easy way to fix it at home.

Story continues

“If it’s too dark, shampoo your brows two to three times to speed up the color fade,” Gafni says. “If you feel the color is too light, you can correct it by tinting the brows a darker shade.”

To ensure that you only color the eyebrow hair and not the surrounding skin, Gafni suggests applying a thin layer of Vaseline around the brow first. “Then any dye on the skin will wipe away easily,” he says. But if you don’t have any Vaseline on-hand, don’t worry. “Even if you don’t add a protective layer, the dye will wash off of your skin easily when you shower,” Gafni says.

Ready to start tinting? Whether you want to just dip your toes in or try a complete at-home dye session, there’s an option for you. Check out our three favorite easy-to-use brow tints below.

Beginner-Level: Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix

Ease into brow tinting with this gel. The semi-permanent formula lasts for up to 24 hours and will subtlety deepen the color of your brows over time.

Buy It! Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel, $24; thrivecausemetics.com

Intermediate-Level: Wunder2 Wunderbrow

For the next step up, try this long-lasting waterproof pomade, which will stay put for three full days. Just draw in hair-like strokes in sparse areas using the precise brow brush, and go!

Buy It! Wunder2 Wunderbrow, $22; ulta.com

Advanced-Level: Ardell Brow Tint

The permanent dye kit is the closest thing you will get to a professional brow tint at home. Once you mix the powder color with the water-based activator, apply and let it sit for 10 minutes. The color will last for up to three weeks.

Buy It! Ardell Brow Tint, $14.99; target.com