January Jones, 43, Flashes Her Toned Abs In Funny 'Uneven Boobtape' Selfie

Actress January Jones, 43, shared a hilarious selfie with her followers in her latest Instagram pic. In the mirror selfie, January is rocking a simple pair of black undies while she's topless (minus the boob tape). And TBH, we can't stop staring at her abs.

"This post will self destruct in 5, 4, 3, 2…#unevenboobtape," she captioned the pic.

RHOBH castmember Erika Girardi commented, "HOT!" and comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "Omg- I thought this was a picture of me."

When it comes to her workouts, January told InStyle that she likes to work out with friends. "I think going with friends really motivates—you motivate each other to go. I’m so uncoordinated, but it’s fun."

And she's also a fan of yoga. In April she shared a pic of herself practicing an impressive handstand with celeb yoga instructor Kirschen.

And she also likes to do Pilates.

"Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons," she recently told Shape. "Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle." Though she says she went up a clothing size, she thinks she "look[s] better naked."

As for her diet, January eats organic food and start her day with celery juice. "Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep," she told Shape. "I have that in the morning, then I take my vitamins and drink coffee."

