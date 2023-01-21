January Is January-ing Hard, But These Mood-Boosting Buys Will Ease You Through The Rest Of The Month

Sennen Prickett
·7 min read
It's time to prioritise self-care for 2023
It's time to prioritise self-care for 2023

It's time to prioritise self-care for 2023

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As we get stuck back in at work, longing for some sun and feeling the pressure of sticking to New Years’ resolutions, January can all feel a bit overwhelming. And then some. 

If adjusting back to your normal routine has proved to be a slog so far, then indulging in some much-needed self-care can help boost your mood and should help ease you through the rest of the month.

Whether you’re looking for the key to a good night’s sleep or the products to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa, the next few weeks are all about looking after ourselves...

Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock
Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock

Amazon

Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock

Humans are programmed to wake up as the sun rises, but you don’t have to leave your curtains open thanks to this sunrise simulating alarm clock. Built with everything you could want from your usual bedside table essential, including an FM radio, USB port, and digital clock, this gadget stands out from the crowd with its colour changing atmosphere light, designed to adjust with hours of the day and the light outside.

£35.99 at Amazon

This ideal bathroom accessory will take your long soaks to the next level
This ideal bathroom accessory will take your long soaks to the next level

Amazon

This ideal bathroom accessory will take your long soaks to the next level

Who says we can’t watch movies in the bath with a glass of wine? With this bamboo bath tray you can catch up on a series you’ve missed, read a few chapters of your current book, or enjoy a glass of your favourite tipple as you kick back and relax in the bath. It also features extendable arms that fit most bath sizes too.

£29.99 at Amazon

Struggling to sleep? Swap to a weighted blanket for a blissful night’s sleep
Struggling to sleep? Swap to a weighted blanket for a blissful night’s sleep

Amazon

Struggling to sleep? Swap to a weighted blanket for a blissful night’s sleep

This weighted blanket relieves stress, anxiety, and insomnia with its evenly distributed weight encouraging you to fall asleep quicker. The outer layer of the double-sided cover can also be removed, so you can use it all year round – even in the summer.

£64.99 at Amazon

Everyday is a rainy day with this night light diffuser
Everyday is a rainy day with this night light diffuser

Amazon

Everyday is a rainy day with this night light diffuser

If you find the sound of rain relaxing then this diffuser is right up your street. Whether you’re looking for a chilled atmosphere in your living room, bedroom or at your desk, the colour changing cloud night light recreates nature’s water droplet sounds whilst diffusing essential oils. This isn’t just any old diffuser.

£59.99 at Amazon

Roll on relaxation (literally) with this useful handbag-friendly remedy
Roll on relaxation (literally) with this useful handbag-friendly remedy

Amazon

Roll on relaxation (literally) with this useful handbag-friendly remedy

Hit Do Not Disturb on your phone and literally roll on relaxation with this pulse point rollerball remedy. Whether you need a calming scent whilst on your way to work or some comfort after a long day, its handy size makes it the perfect addition to your desk or your bag, so you can unwind whenever, wherever.

£7.65 at Amazon

Reclaim your focus and boost your mood with this calming candle
Reclaim your focus and boost your mood with this calming candle

Amazon

Reclaim your focus and boost your mood with this calming candle

If you’re feeling plagued with feelings of stress, set a soothing tone in your home with this relaxing candle. With its stimulating blend of sweet yet woody essential oils, take some well-deserved time out to refocus and uplift your mood.

£8.49 at Amazon

Soak your way into comfort with this aromatherapy bath must-have
Soak your way into comfort with this aromatherapy bath must-have

Amazon

Soak your way into comfort with this aromatherapy bath must-have

Bring all the enjoyable spa aromas to your bathroom with this comforting bath soak. Jam packed with organic essential extracts, this ritual works to moisturise and nourish your skin - all whilst treating your senses too! Simply swirl into your bath, sit back and inhale.

£12 at Amazon

Block out the light as you drift off to sleep with these self-heating eye masks
Block out the light as you drift off to sleep with these self-heating eye masks

Amazon

Block out the light as you drift off to sleep with these self-heating eye masks

If you need total darkness to fall asleep then these eye masks may be just what your night time routine is missing. Automatically warming up as you pop them on, this eye mask releases steam infused with natural herb extracts for 30-40 minutes, to help your tired eyes relax and drift off into an undisturbed slumber.

£22.99 for five at Amazon

This face roller brings the ice from outside to your daily skincare routine
This face roller brings the ice from outside to your daily skincare routine

Amazon

This face roller brings the ice from outside to your daily skincare routine

You may be fed up with the cold weather but this ice face roller will kick off your day with a refreshing start. Helping to seal in moisture, reduce swelling, and reveal radiant skin with its coolness, simply pop the removable roller head into the freezer for a few hours before massaging your face.

£13.99 at Amazon

This book will help guide you through life’s ups and downs
This book will help guide you through life’s ups and downs

Amazon

This book will help guide you through life’s ups and downs

Giving you expert advice and coping techniques, this handbook is a go-to for understanding and managing the challenges life brings you. With easily digestible short sections, there's practical tools to help you tackle everyday issues, from managing anxiety to building self-confidence.

£8 at Amazon

This ultimate selection box of herbal tea could activate your morning
This ultimate selection box of herbal tea could activate your morning

Amazon

This ultimate selection box of herbal tea could activate your morning

Calling all tea lovers! It can be hard to get up and active, especially in January, but this box of five different flavour herbal teas aim to awaken, uplift, and support you through your daily adventures. This subtle yet invigorating change could make that cold start to your morning just a little bit easier.

£12.30 at Amazon

Say bye-bye to sleepless nights with this tranquil mist
Say bye-bye to sleepless nights with this tranquil mist

Amazon

Say bye-bye to sleepless nights with this tranquil mist

Did you know that lavender increases relaxation in the brain? Well, this infusion follows suit with lavender and chamomile bringing the calmness needed for a restful night’s sleep. Just spritz onto your pillow, close your eyes and let the magic happen.

£3.80 at Amazon

Switch off for the day with some bedtime reflection journaling
Switch off for the day with some bedtime reflection journaling

Amazon

Switch off for the day with some bedtime reflection journaling

Do you struggle to clear your mind before you sleep? Get all your thoughts down on paper before you head to bed, with this evening gratitude journal. Filled with prompts that help you express, reflect, and prepare for the day ahead – and also a free page for doodles and affirmations – you’re set to wake up on a positive note.

£10.95 at Amazon

Help boost your mood using this light therapy lamp
Help boost your mood using this light therapy lamp

Amazon

Help boost your mood using this light therapy lamp

Making the most of the short daylight hours during the winter can be difficult, especially if you’re in the office, but this lamp brings the light to you – even after the sun has set. With four automatic timing options from 15 to 60 minutes and three levels of brightness that simulate sunlight, this lamp helps reduce tiredness and those winter blues.

£23.99 at Amazon

Sing your heart out in the shower with this light up speaker
Sing your heart out in the shower with this light up speaker

Amazon

Sing your heart out in the shower with this light up speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker will transform your shower into your very own disco, with colourful lights that shine to the beat of your favourite playlist. Its portable, wireless design makes it easy to take out of the shower and carry with you, whether you’re heading to a friends, the office or even travelling.

£21.25 at Amazon

Feeling a tad tense (like us)? This compact massager should be top of your wishlist
Feeling a tad tense (like us)? This compact massager should be top of your wishlist

Amazon

Feeling a tad tense (like us)? This compact massager should be top of your wishlist

If you’re anything like us and are in the need of a massage, you’ll be glad to be introduced to this nifty easy grip massaging gadget. Giving you full control of the pressure, depending on how you like your massages, you can relieve muscle stress points and improve flexibility.

£7.99 at Amazon

This room mist sets a tranquil tone from the get go
This room mist sets a tranquil tone from the get go

Amazon

This room mist sets a tranquil tone from the get go

How we feel on the inside is reflected through our surroundings and this room mist and its warm spiced scent is a must-have to bring a calming mood into your home.

£10 at Amazon

This collection of face masks will give your tired skin the fresh boost its been missing
This collection of face masks will give your tired skin the fresh boost its been missing

Amazon

This collection of face masks will give your tired skin the fresh boost its been missing

Our skin needs some TLC from time to time, especially during the colder months so why not indulge in some self-care with this collection of face masks? Including a variety of sheet masks, face masks, and eye masks, you can give your skin what it needs as they aim to brighten, rehydrate and re-plump after 15 minutes.

£8.63 at Amazon

Visit the past, present and future with this reflective book
Visit the past, present and future with this reflective book

Amazon

Visit the past, present and future with this reflective book

Reading can be a great way to take some well-deserved time out by taking you to a new destination. This book takes a journey to the past, present and future, helping to start honest conversations about love, acceptance and change, alongside detailed illustrations.

£8.69 at Amazon

Use this thermo flask to make sure you’re drinking enough water
Use this thermo flask to make sure you’re drinking enough water

Amazon

Use this thermo flask to make sure you’re drinking enough water

Self-care starts from within and what better time to start making sure you’re drinking enough water each day than January? Whatever your drink of choice is, whether hot or cold, this thermo flask bottle’s vacuum insulation will keep it at the right temperature as you go about your day.

£24.99 at Amazon

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Why Malachi Flynn is still an intriguing prospect to NBA teams

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to explain why Malachi Flynn, who's had a fairly inconsistent term in the NBA, is still viewed as an attractive prospect by other NBA teams. Listen to the full episode discussing the latest rumours around the team on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest fro