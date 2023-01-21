January Is January-ing Hard, But These Mood-Boosting Buys Will Ease You Through The Rest Of The Month

It's time to prioritise self-care for 2023

As we get stuck back in at work, longing for some sun and feeling the pressure of sticking to New Years’ resolutions, January can all feel a bit overwhelming. And then some.

If adjusting back to your normal routine has proved to be a slog so far, then indulging in some much-needed self-care can help boost your mood and should help ease you through the rest of the month.

Whether you’re looking for the key to a good night’s sleep or the products to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa, the next few weeks are all about looking after ourselves...

Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock

Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock

Humans are programmed to wake up as the sun rises, but you don’t have to leave your curtains open thanks to this sunrise simulating alarm clock. Built with everything you could want from your usual bedside table essential, including an FM radio, USB port, and digital clock, this gadget stands out from the crowd with its colour changing atmosphere light, designed to adjust with hours of the day and the light outside.

£35.99 at Amazon

This ideal bathroom accessory will take your long soaks to the next level

This ideal bathroom accessory will take your long soaks to the next level

Who says we can’t watch movies in the bath with a glass of wine? With this bamboo bath tray you can catch up on a series you’ve missed, read a few chapters of your current book, or enjoy a glass of your favourite tipple as you kick back and relax in the bath. It also features extendable arms that fit most bath sizes too.

£29.99 at Amazon

Struggling to sleep? Swap to a weighted blanket for a blissful night’s sleep

Struggling to sleep? Swap to a weighted blanket for a blissful night’s sleep

This weighted blanket relieves stress, anxiety, and insomnia with its evenly distributed weight encouraging you to fall asleep quicker. The outer layer of the double-sided cover can also be removed, so you can use it all year round – even in the summer.

£64.99 at Amazon

Everyday is a rainy day with this night light diffuser

Everyday is a rainy day with this night light diffuser

If you find the sound of rain relaxing then this diffuser is right up your street. Whether you’re looking for a chilled atmosphere in your living room, bedroom or at your desk, the colour changing cloud night light recreates nature’s water droplet sounds whilst diffusing essential oils. This isn’t just any old diffuser.

£59.99 at Amazon

Roll on relaxation (literally) with this useful handbag-friendly remedy

Roll on relaxation (literally) with this useful handbag-friendly remedy

Hit Do Not Disturb on your phone and literally roll on relaxation with this pulse point rollerball remedy. Whether you need a calming scent whilst on your way to work or some comfort after a long day, its handy size makes it the perfect addition to your desk or your bag, so you can unwind whenever, wherever.

£7.65 at Amazon

Reclaim your focus and boost your mood with this calming candle

Reclaim your focus and boost your mood with this calming candle

If you’re feeling plagued with feelings of stress, set a soothing tone in your home with this relaxing candle. With its stimulating blend of sweet yet woody essential oils, take some well-deserved time out to refocus and uplift your mood.

£8.49 at Amazon

Soak your way into comfort with this aromatherapy bath must-have

Soak your way into comfort with this aromatherapy bath must-have

Bring all the enjoyable spa aromas to your bathroom with this comforting bath soak. Jam packed with organic essential extracts, this ritual works to moisturise and nourish your skin - all whilst treating your senses too! Simply swirl into your bath, sit back and inhale.

£12 at Amazon

Block out the light as you drift off to sleep with these self-heating eye masks

Block out the light as you drift off to sleep with these self-heating eye masks

If you need total darkness to fall asleep then these eye masks may be just what your night time routine is missing. Automatically warming up as you pop them on, this eye mask releases steam infused with natural herb extracts for 30-40 minutes, to help your tired eyes relax and drift off into an undisturbed slumber.

£22.99 for five at Amazon

This face roller brings the ice from outside to your daily skincare routine

This face roller brings the ice from outside to your daily skincare routine

You may be fed up with the cold weather but this ice face roller will kick off your day with a refreshing start. Helping to seal in moisture, reduce swelling, and reveal radiant skin with its coolness, simply pop the removable roller head into the freezer for a few hours before massaging your face.

£13.99 at Amazon

This book will help guide you through life’s ups and downs

This book will help guide you through life’s ups and downs

Giving you expert advice and coping techniques, this handbook is a go-to for understanding and managing the challenges life brings you. With easily digestible short sections, there's practical tools to help you tackle everyday issues, from managing anxiety to building self-confidence.

£8 at Amazon

This ultimate selection box of herbal tea could activate your morning

This ultimate selection box of herbal tea could activate your morning

Calling all tea lovers! It can be hard to get up and active, especially in January, but this box of five different flavour herbal teas aim to awaken, uplift, and support you through your daily adventures. This subtle yet invigorating change could make that cold start to your morning just a little bit easier.

£12.30 at Amazon

Say bye-bye to sleepless nights with this tranquil mist

Say bye-bye to sleepless nights with this tranquil mist

Did you know that lavender increases relaxation in the brain? Well, this infusion follows suit with lavender and chamomile bringing the calmness needed for a restful night’s sleep. Just spritz onto your pillow, close your eyes and let the magic happen.

£3.80 at Amazon

Switch off for the day with some bedtime reflection journaling

Switch off for the day with some bedtime reflection journaling

Do you struggle to clear your mind before you sleep? Get all your thoughts down on paper before you head to bed, with this evening gratitude journal. Filled with prompts that help you express, reflect, and prepare for the day ahead – and also a free page for doodles and affirmations – you’re set to wake up on a positive note.

£10.95 at Amazon

Help boost your mood using this light therapy lamp

Help boost your mood using this light therapy lamp

Making the most of the short daylight hours during the winter can be difficult, especially if you’re in the office, but this lamp brings the light to you – even after the sun has set. With four automatic timing options from 15 to 60 minutes and three levels of brightness that simulate sunlight, this lamp helps reduce tiredness and those winter blues.

£23.99 at Amazon

Sing your heart out in the shower with this light up speaker

Sing your heart out in the shower with this light up speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker will transform your shower into your very own disco, with colourful lights that shine to the beat of your favourite playlist. Its portable, wireless design makes it easy to take out of the shower and carry with you, whether you’re heading to a friends, the office or even travelling.

£21.25 at Amazon

Feeling a tad tense (like us)? This compact massager should be top of your wishlist

Feeling a tad tense (like us)? This compact massager should be top of your wishlist

If you’re anything like us and are in the need of a massage, you’ll be glad to be introduced to this nifty easy grip massaging gadget. Giving you full control of the pressure, depending on how you like your massages, you can relieve muscle stress points and improve flexibility.

£7.99 at Amazon

This room mist sets a tranquil tone from the get go

This room mist sets a tranquil tone from the get go

How we feel on the inside is reflected through our surroundings and this room mist and its warm spiced scent is a must-have to bring a calming mood into your home.

£10 at Amazon

This collection of face masks will give your tired skin the fresh boost its been missing

This collection of face masks will give your tired skin the fresh boost its been missing

Our skin needs some TLC from time to time, especially during the colder months so why not indulge in some self-care with this collection of face masks? Including a variety of sheet masks, face masks, and eye masks, you can give your skin what it needs as they aim to brighten, rehydrate and re-plump after 15 minutes.

£8.63 at Amazon

Visit the past, present and future with this reflective book

Visit the past, present and future with this reflective book

Reading can be a great way to take some well-deserved time out by taking you to a new destination. This book takes a journey to the past, present and future, helping to start honest conversations about love, acceptance and change, alongside detailed illustrations.

£8.69 at Amazon

Use this thermo flask to make sure you’re drinking enough water

Use this thermo flask to make sure you’re drinking enough water

Self-care starts from within and what better time to start making sure you’re drinking enough water each day than January? Whatever your drink of choice is, whether hot or cold, this thermo flask bottle’s vacuum insulation will keep it at the right temperature as you go about your day.

£24.99 at Amazon

