January fashion and beauty sales 2021: The best deals from Boots, Asos, Next and more

Sarah Young,Eva Waite-Taylor and Louise Whitbread
·23 min read
From Topshop to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of impressive savings to be had

The January sales are good news for anyone looking to grab a bargain, but fashion and beauty fans specifically are in for a real treat.

Whether you’re looking to overhaul your skincare routine, top up on your go-to products or invest in a statement piece you can wear all year round, shopping in the New Year will ensure you make impressive savings.

Now is the time to treat yourself to the Christmas gifts that didn’t quite make it into your stocking, and the best part is you don’t need to wade through piles of snubbed clothes or queue for hours on end to nab them.

The majority of fashion brands and retailers have amped up their virtual discounts amid an online shopping boom during the pandemic, with favourites such as Net-a-Porter, Asos, Zara and Topshop all delivering offers in January. This means you can pick up the pieces you’ve had your eye on at a more accessible price.

The same goes for beauty bargains too, with high street heroes like Boots and Superdrug offering their customers the chance to save some cash on everything from premium skincare and hair tools to cult make-up products from brands such as Fenty Beauty.

If you’re looking to alleviate the January blues with some retail therapy, you’ve come to the right place. To save you from hours of searching, we are going to be doing the hard work for you by rounding up the very best fashion and beauty deals to be found in the January sales.

You can also stay updated on the best technology deals and impressive savings at Amazon by reading our handy guides.

Our IndyBest team has hand-picked every deal featured here. We may earn a commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When do the January sales start?

Unsurprisingly, the New Year sales are expected to commence on 1 January 2021.

However, there’s already plenty of early January sales deals to shop now, which we’ve listed below.

While there is no set time-limit on how long the January sales will last, they traditionally carry on throughout most of the month, meaning you will get plenty of time to snap up some bargains.

How to get the best deals in the January sales

In order to make the most of the New Year discounts, it is important to get ahead. With so many savings it’s easy to get carried away, so we suggest setting yourself a realistic budget and making a list of specific items you want to keep an eye out for.

If you're hoping to buy more expensive items, it is also a good idea to do some research beforehand so you can be confident you’re getting the best price possible.

To do this, we suggest using sites such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel to check the original cost of products.

Tips for shopping the January sales

If you’re planning to shop with big retailers like Amazon or John Lewis & Partners, we recommend signing up for an account ahead of time. This way, your address and delivery details will already be saved, making checkout a speedier process.

It’s also worth considering signing up to Amazon Prime, as doing so gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on a huge range of items. It costs £7.99 a month, or an annual fee of £79, but you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, which you could cancel after the sales.

Some retailers also offer discount codes for early access or extra money off in their email newsletters, so don’t forget to sign up to these too.

Best clothes and beauty deals in the January sales

Staud Moon ruched leather shoulder bag: Was £160, now £125, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

There’s huge savings to snap up on designer bags in Selfridges’s winter sale, so if there’s an investment piece you’ve had your eye on, now’s your chance. This Staud design is going straight in our basket. The carved structure is a modern update to the classic shoulder bag while the ruched leather keeps it a durable piece.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked 3 palette and setting spray bundle: Was £69, now £55.20, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

Two of Urban Decay’s most popular products are available in a bundle that’s any make-up lover's dream. The naked 3 palette has 12 rose-hued shades in matte, pearl and metallic finishes that will enable you to go big and bold, or as soft and neutral, as you like. Next to that, you’ll find the instantly recognisable setting spray that will keep your make-up looking flawless and securely in place for hours. Once on, your products aren't going anywhere.

But don’t just take our word for it, in our review where we put the product head to head with the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, its staying power impressed our tester too. “Unsurprisingly, my make-up didn’t smudge in my lower-activity days, but it also held up exceptionally well under my mask and while cooking,” they said.

Buy now

Ugg corwin loafer: Was £110, now £64.99, Ugg

Ugg
Ugg

Save £45 on these classic men’s slippers in Ugg’s winter sale. We love the unusual deep blue shade that would pair equally as well with jeans as it would pyjamas. This pair comes with interchangeable insoles too, one made from a wool blend, the other lamb leather, which both sound wonderfully cosy, with an upper that’s crafted from nubuck leather. These are also available in black and brown colourways.

Buy now

Foreo luna mini 2 plus facial cleansing brush and anti-ageing massager: Was £155, now £123.95, Beauty Bay

Foreo
Foreo

The online beauty retailer has launched its January sale with up to 50 per cent off selected skincare and make-up products from a range of big-name brands. We’re huge fans of Foreo face tools at IndyBest, so this 20 per cent discount on the Luna mini 2 cleansing brush and massager caught our eye. The 100 per cent waterproof device has one side for cleansing and another for anti-ageing massage, the perfect duo. With eight adjustable modes, you simply connect the device to your phone via the Foreo app to tailor your treatment. Our acne-prone tester swears by the Luna device for deep cleansing and helping the skin to absorb products faster. Snap up this deal before it sells out.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro sol favourites bundle limited edition: Was £130, now £88.40, Feel Unique

Feel Unique
Feel Unique

Well-loved beauty retailer Feel Unique has revealed its January sale, with up to 50 per cent off a range of products, including 20 per cent off Lime Crime, 25 per cent off Decleor and 33 per cent off gift sets. Save 32 per cent on this Sol de Janeiro bundle, which features the brand’s shampoo, conditioner, best-selling bum bum cream, a fragrance mist and shower gel.

We reviewed a similar set from the brand in our round-up of the best beauty gift sets of 2020. Aside from the award-winning moisturiser, our tester particularly loved the conditioner: “It has fast become one of our all-time favourites – infused with brazil nut, coconut oil, cupuacu butter and buriti fruit oil, we were expecting the formula to be heavy, but it somehow retains its creamy, thick lather while being notably lightweight with no greasy residue.”

Buy now

Aspinal of London pebbled leather crossbody saddle bag: Was £395, now £237, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

This cross body bag is ideal if you want a timeless style that will match the rest of your wardrobe, but like to have your hands free when out and about. It includes a spacious looking main compartment and a zipped pocket to hold all your essentials, from face mask to hand sanitiser, and you can convert the handle into a long strap too.

Buy now

Arket V-neck knitted alpaca top: Was £69, now £41, Arket

Arket
Arket

You’ll have likely seen the sweetheart neckline cut everywhere this year, making this top bang on trend. Made from a blend of alpaca (40 per cent) and wool (22 per cent), we suspect it will keep you warm when the winter weather really starts to bite. Plus with 40 per cent off, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Becca spark the light best sellers kit: Was £26, now £17.42, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

Beauty retailer lookfantastic has slashed prices across its big-name brands, and this set contains three of Becca’s bestsellers for the lips and face. Prime your base for foundation with the backlight priming filter, add a touch of shine and radiance with the ignite highlighter and add some colour to your lips with the ultimate lipstick love in orchid. With nearly £10 off, this is a fantastic saving.

Buy now

The White Company fresh grapefruit bath & body gift set: Was £26, now £18.20, The White Company

The White Company
The White Company

The White Company’s sale is not to be missed, with up to 50 per cent off its signature candles, skincare, pyjamas and homeware pieces. In the hope to be transported to warmer climes, we’ll be treating ourselves to this fresh grapefruit bath and body gift set while it has 30 per cent off. Featuring a bath and shower gel and a body cream, the brand’s skincare products always feel like a real treat to apply, and we love the sound of the grapefruit, jasmine and orange flower scent.

Buy now

Grenson Nanette white leather hiker boots with black contrast sole: Was £285, now £142.50, Asos

Asos
Asos

If you’re looking for chunky boots to pair with everything, but want something a little different, this Grenson pair is perfect. Ditch the usual black boots for a brighter style that still has the classic hallmarks of the brand’s handmade designs. With lace-up fastening, a chunky sole and moulded tread, they’ll keep your feet warm and dry during a cold British winter.

Buy now

Bershka ribbed crew neck jumper with balloon sleeves in lilac: Was £25.99, now £19.45, Asos

Asos
Asos

This lilac jumper will add an uplifting dose of colour to your wardrobe, especially if you’re starting to get bored of the loungewear that has seen you through months of lockdown. The balloon sleeves add a bit of volume, and this is an easy piece to dress up with a blazer and tapered trousers or kept casual with jeans and trainers.

Buy now

People print georgina dress: Was £139, now £95, Whistles

Whistles
Whistles

This is a versatile piece that you’ll get lots of wear out of no matter what the weather. In colder months, team with a thick pair of leggings, chunky boots and a puffer coat, and when summer returns, add a strappy heel and statement earrings for a touch of sparkle. It has a relaxed fit and a slightly flared hem, making it an easy thrown-on piece.

Buy now

Ugg essential mini classic boot: Was £140, now £97.99, Ugg

Ugg
Ugg

A fashion staple in the Nineties and Noughties, the classic Ugg boot has made a comeback with celebrity fans including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber inspiring their revival.

Save more than £40 on this mini pair, which don’t come up as far on the leg as other styles. The sheepskin outer and soft wool insole make these boots a dream to wear, no loungewear fit will feel complete without them. We love the cleated sole too – another big footwear trend right now.

Buy now

M&S Collection cosy fair Isle crew neck jumper: Was £35, now £19, M&S

M&S
M&S

We loved this jumper in our round-up of the best men’s winter knitwear, admiring its grown-up seasonal vibes as an alternative to the oh-so-disposable Christmas jumper. Now with £16 off, this M&S stalwart is sure to keep you cosy and warm for many years to come.

Buy now

H&M cotton shirt: Was £17.99, now £6, H&M

H&M
H&M

A shirt is a true wardrobe staple, so why not stock up in H&M’s winter sale? This relaxed fit design is a simple and versatile design that will go with jeans, chinos and suit trousers and will elevate your outfits to look more smart and put together. It’s available in khaki and black too. An easy, inexpensive way to expand your wardrobe basics that will stand the test of time.

Buy now

Face Halo original reusable makeup remover, pack of three: Was £16.50, now £13, Face Halo

Face Halo
Face Halo

Looking to make more sustainable swaps in 2021? Turn to these reusable make-up remover pads that we previously reviewed in our round-up of best plastic-free beauty products. According to the brand, each one is reusable up to 200 washes and replaces up to 500 single-use make-up wipes. Simply run it under warm water and wipe off your cosmetics, no product needed.

Buy now

Truffle collection chunky zip front boots: Was £43, now £28, Asos

Asos
Asos

Embrace the chunky boot trend and snap up a pair of these zip-front ankle boots in black from Asos. With a zip fastening, round toe, chunky sole and textured tread, stomp into the new year in style. Don’t miss out on more than 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Nike icon clash women’s running jacket: Was £67.95, now £47.97, Nike

Nike
Nike

One of our favourite winter runnings jackets for women, we lauded its breathability in our review. Although light, its loose fit allows for generous layering, making this a versatile buy for anyone hoping to clock up the kilometres in the inevitable January drizzle.

Buy now

H&M fine-knit polo-neck jumper: Was £24.99, now £12, H&M

H&M
H&M

As the chilly British winter continues, stay warm and chic with this cosy jumper. Made from fine-knit wool and recycled polyester, it’ll be soft, comfortable and long-wearing. The ribbed cuffs will also keep and drafts out and it’ll easily be able to be worn beneath a thicker jacket for when you do venture outside.

Buy now

Nike React element 55 women’s trainers: Was £115, now £75, JD

JD Sports
JD Sports

Upgrade your trainers for 2021 and don’t miss out on more than 35 per cent off these Nike women's runners. Coming in black, pink, red or purple, the trainers feature a lightweight foam midsole that uses the brands “react tech” for long-lasting cushioning. The lightweight shoes are branded with Nike's signature tick branding.

Buy now

& Other Stories wide puff sleeve jacquard mini dress: Was £85, now £42, & Other Stories

& Other Stories
& Other Stories

There’s no denying that a little black dress is a wardrobe essential. The puff sleeves and tiered silhouette mean that this gives us real Cecilie Bahnsen vibes. We’d wear with these square toe leather boots (was £135, now £94, & Other Stories) and tights. Start the New Year right and snap this up now while it has more than 50 per cent off.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: Was £72, now £54, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

This line-erasing formula featured in our round-up of the best retinol products, with our reviewer saying that “to guarantee maximum potency (many ingredients degrade from exposure to air and/or sunlight), Elizabeth Arden’s retinol comes in individual, biodegradable capsules that you tear into for each use”. They added that “the formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and that skin felt immediately plumper after use”. With such rave reviews, we’d suggest snapping this up now, while it’s 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Diane von Furstenberg Michele graphic-print silk jumpsuit: Was £770, now £250, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

This 100 per cent silk jumpsuit currently has more than £500 off, so snap it up now and don’t miss out on a mega bargain. While it’s a great workwear piece for when we eventually return to the office, we’ll also be wearing it with our favourite coat and trainers for a more casual feel. The all-over geometric print gives it a modern edge, while the wide leg is a nod to the Seventies.

Buy now

Arket heavyweight linen overshirt: Was £135, now £95, Arket

Arket
Arket

Unreliable weather can make it hard to decide what to wear, but an overshirt is a wardrobe staple all year round. Made from 100 per cent linen, it’s been designed to have a straight, boxy fit. If you’re interested in other great options, read our review of the best men’s overshirts, with our tried and tested favourites from the likes of Stone Island and C.P Company.

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £199.20, Foreo

Foreo
Foreo

Skincare fanatic or not, you’ll know how expensive beauty tech often is, meaning the January sale is the perfect time to snap up the items you’ve been lusting after for a while. Case in point is this Foreo UFO 2 masking tool, which currently has 20 per cent off and featured in our review of the best face tools.

Our tester praised it for the fact it “essentially gives you a 20-minute spa treatment in just 90 seconds”. “It provides 10,000 pulsations per minute to ensure the product is absorbed deep into the skin, while also mimicking the effect of a soothing facial, ironing out muscle tension along the face and jawline and reducing puffiness”.

If that’s not enough, she said you can also "switch from thermotherapy (warm) to cryotherapy (cold), or flit between brightening green light and collagen-boosting red light”. And there’s an app that comes “pre-loaded with guided routines to help you tackle your biggest skin concerns”.

Buy now

New Look blue check square next smock midi dress: Was £32.99, now £11, New Look

New Look
New Look

If you didn’t give your spring and summer wardrobe an update this year, prepare for 2021 with this checked midi dress and save more than 50 per cent. We love everything about it – from the square neckline and puff sleeves to the tiered hem.

Buy now

Hourglass ambient lighting edit mini sculpture unlocked palette: Was £57, now £40, Space NK

Space NK
Space NK

Sculpt cheekbones and add a radiant glow with this palette that features a highlighter, blush, bronzer and illuminating powder. Each shade is vegan friendly and cruelty free too, housed in luxurious gold packaging that’s compact and portable. Use a fluffy make-up brush to apply to the skin for a flawless, luminous finish.

Buy now

Zara checked trench coat: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Zara

Zara
Zara

This took the top spot in our review of the best men’s winter coats, with our tester noting that it’s a smart and affordable option for anyone who’s looking for something more formal. “There’s a real classic feel to this long, checked jacket in subtle, neutral tones. Slip it over a suit or layer it up above a baggy pair of light-coloured corduroy trousers for a more casual look,” they added. At just £69.99, this is a real steal for an item that will see you through many years to come.

Buy now

& Other Stories belted shirt mini dress: Was £75, now £50, & Other Stories

& Other Stories
& Other Stories

Thinking ahead to summer? This belted shirt mini dress is currently more than 30 per cent off and is the perfect ensemble to get you excited for Pimms in the park. Made from a cotton (50 per cent) and modal (50 per cent) blend, we suspect this will be kind to the skin too.

Buy now

New Look black borg shell pocket jacket: Was £39.99, now £12, New Look

New Look
New Look

Upgrade your layering options with this borg jacket that’s likely to see you through many cold months to come. With well over 50 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to make sure your outerwear is on point, plus, if you’re looking for an alternative to a black jacket, this one also comes in cream.

Buy now

Ganni heart-print wrap crepe top: Was £145, now £50, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

This wrap top is ideal for bigger busts and has a sweetheart print that’s dainty but not so bold that it’ll be hard to match with other pieces in your closet. It’s also a smart but comfortable-looking option to wear with pyjama bottoms for work Zoom calls. With £95 off too, it’s well worth adding to your basket.

Buy now

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth with this electric toothbrush. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included with the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At 68 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

