“In January, we will decide…” – Chelsea star’s reps actively exploring transfer following Maresca comments

The representatives of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku are reportedly actively looking for a solution for the player in the upcoming January transfer window.

The France international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and it’s not clear he really fits into Enzo Maresca’s plans at the moment.

Although Nkunku is a fine player, he hasn’t quite got going since moving to Chelsea, with injuries not helping, while the lack of a clear role in the team also looks like an issue.

According to TBR Football, Paris Saint-Germain are now looking like a potential option for Nkunku, along with Napoli and clubs in the Bundesliga.

Their report also quotes Maresca as recently stating he doesn’t see Nkunku as a striker, with a hint that the Blues could make a signing in that position in January.

Christopher Nkunku to make way for a new striker?

Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I don’t think Nkunku is a striker,” Maresca said earlier this week, as quoted by TBR Football.

“His best position is number 10. In January, we will decide. There are some players who may not be happy and may want to leave.”

It certainly doesn’t look too good for Nkunku, who might benefit from a change of scene as things just haven’t quite clicked into place for him in his time in west London.

The 27-year-old previously looked like a world class performer at former club RB Leipzig, so one imagines there won’t be a shortage of interest in the player.

PSG could do well to bring in Nkunku after their poor form in the Champions League, with Luis Enrique struggling to adequately replace Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Some Chelsea fans will be disappointed, however, that Nkunku perhaps hasn’t been given more of a chance, as he’s often impressed when he has got into the team.

A sale could be risky, as Nkunku looks more than capable of reviving his career at another big club.