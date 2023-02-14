January CPI report due today: Live updates on stock market and more

A new report on inflation is due this morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that the annual rate of price increases will slow to 6.2% in January following a decline to 6.5% in December. More broadly, inflation has cooled recently from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.

Last month's consumer price index report paved the way for the Federal Reserve to hike rates by a traditional 0.25 percentage point, a significant shift from its more aggressive stance at prior meetings when it raised rates by 0.75 and 0.50 percentage points.

Stocks rallied in response to the Fed's latest decision, anticipating that the central bank was closer to pausing rate hikes. But January's surprising blowout jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 517,000 new positions, will prompt the Fed to continue raising rates to lower inflation given the low unemployment rate, Fed Chairman Powell said last week.

CPI expectations: Inflation could ease faster than Fed believes, reducing need for rate hikes, easing recession risk

Today's data will likely provide more clarity on the Fed's game plan for the rest of the year. Follow along for live updates:

When does CPI report come out?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow futures

Futures trading for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are moving slightly higher leading up to the report's release. The index is up over 1% for the past week.

A customer shops for eggs at a H-E-B grocery store on February 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Wholesale egg prices have begun declining more than 50% since December record highs according to Urner Barry data.

CPI expectation

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict prices rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis from December's 0.1% monthly increase. On an annual basis, they estimate a 6.2% rise in prices.

Core CPI

Core CPI is a measure of the change in consumer prices excluding energy and food which are generally the most volatile components of CPI. Economists expect core CPI for January to drop to 5.5% on an annual basis from 5.7% in December.

