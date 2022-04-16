January 6 'Zip-Tie' rioter can now order Uber Eats under house arrest thanks to a court order

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Capitol rioter Eric Munchel is now allowed to download and use the Uber Eats app.

Munchel was given the moniker "Zip-Tie Guy" after his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source told the Daily Beast that he may have requested it in order to begin work as a delivery driver.

A capitol rioter famous for being photographed with zip ties and tactical gear on the Senate floor is now allowed to order Uber Eats during his house arrest, court documents show.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, infamously nicknamed the "Zip-Tie Guy," is now permitted to "download and use the Ubereats app on his smartphone" and "use his employer's internet-enabled computer for business purposes" while under house arrest, the order from Judge Royce Lambert read.

The Daily Beast reported that while the official reason for his request is unknown, an anonymous source close to the matter said Munchel may be looking to start working with Uber Eats as a delivery driver.

"His job is outdoors, and on bad weather days he can't work, so he wants to be able to deliver food for people," the source told the Daily Beast.

Stipulations of his house arrest allow him to leave his home for limited reasons, including work.

Munchel was arrested in Tennessee last year along with his mother, Lisa Eisenhart. They were both indicted on eight charges last year, including conspiracy to commit obstruction and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Munchel and Eisenhart were released from custody under house arrest after a federal appeals court deemed them nonviolent rioters.

A lawyer for Munchel could not immediately be reached for comment.

