Your January 2023 Horoscope Is Here

The first month of a new year is generally billed as the perfect opportunity to make an ambitious to-do list and dive right in. That’s no surprise, given that it’s hosted by two of the most goal-oriented and resolute signs of the zodiac: industrious cardinal earth sign Capricorn and future-minded fixed air sign Aquarius. Until January 20, the sun moves through the pragmatic sign of the Sea Goat, and then, the vitality-bringing luminary will occupy the rebellious sign of the Water Bearer until February 18.

But while the grounded-meets-progressive tone of this month can still fuel your most ambitious daydreams, the astrology of January 2023 is a case for pairing plenty of patience with your drive. That’s because as January — and the whole year — begins, both Mars, the planet of action, and Mercury, the planet of communication, will be retrograde. That said, this isn’t really the month to push for right-off-the-bat, concrete results on your resolutions, intentions, or any other detail from your vision board — unless, of course, they have to do with the work of these retrogrades, which are dedicated to slowing down, reflecting, tending to unfinished business, and going inward to do any self-work required of you in the parts of your birth chart ruled by Gemini (where Mars has been retrograde since October 30) and Capricorn (where Mercury has been reversing course since December 29).

Around January 6, you’ll feel the vibes of an emotional Cancer full moon, which marks a six-month culmination point from the June 28 new moon. Think back on the seeds you planted early last summer, and take stock of how far you’ve come.

By January 12, Mars finally plows ahead, and by the 18th, Mercury will go direct, but forward movement won’t be so much like a switch that’s been thrown on as it will be a steady ramp-up.

On the 20th, the sun moves into Aquarius, where Venus has already spent time since January 2, amplifying more communal-minded, platonic-bond-bolstering energy. The 21st hosts a new moon in Aquarius, just ahead of romantic Venus’ meet-up with Saturn, the planet of commitment, in the individualistic fixed air sign. In turn, this weekend may set the stage for serious new beginnings in relationships, financial endeavors, and artistic pursuits.

Come January 26, Venus moves into Pisces, the imaginative mutable water sign, amplifying spirituality and dreaminess in your bonds until February 20. The month then wraps up on the 29th very differently than it began — with the confident sun harmonizing with now direct ambitious Mars and messenger Mercury syncing with changemaker Uranus, making it clear that as you head into February, you can hit the gas and actually get somewhere. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)



Aries

With the sun moving through your professional zone since December 21, you’ve had your eye on the prize, which is, obviously, recognition for putting your nose to the grindstone recently. Even though this is a transitional moment — and your ruling planet, go-getter Mars, has been retrograde since October 30, curbing your energy and ability to connect with colleagues — higher-ups feel like they can count on you to move the ball forward. Perhaps you’ve been working toward taking on more responsibility, stepping into the spotlight, potentially owning a leadership position — all while dealing with loose ends and reflecting on what you really want big-picture-wise, thanks to Mercury’s retrograde in your public image zone. You’ll feel like you’re gaining power as a result of your efforts around January 1, thanks to Venus pairing up with transformative Pluto in your career sector. But look toward the 12th, when Mars finally goes direct, for the moment in which you can truly gain traction. And messenger Mercury ends its retrograde on the 18th, clearing the runway for a takeoff of major career-related wins.



You’re reminded just how important teamwork and teammates are around January 21 when the new moon falls in your networking sector. Venus and Saturn pair up there the next day, just as Uranus ends its retrograde in your money zone, which can signal the start of a new chapter for earning in a way that’s more in line with your values. By the 29th, when the vitality-boosting sun in your long-term wishes zone forms a harmonizing trine to your ruler, assertive Mars, in your communication sector, you’re more than fired up and prepared to make 2023 a year of major, positive change. (And oh, it will be!)



Taurus

Slow and steady is your M.O. to begin with, so you’ve likely been fairly chill about the fact that the year is kicking off on a more mindful and less action-oriented note. But around January 6, when the full moon falls in your communication sector, you could feel a bit overwhelmed when it feels like there’s a bunch of to-dos to get done and catching up that needs to happen, and yet, your attempts to push forward probably feel like trying to run through mud. Understandably, you might feel frustrated to the point that your usually long fuse is tested. Taking a step back and tailoring your efforts to the big picture can buffer stress. On January 9, your ruler, sweet Venus in your professional sector forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your money zone, which could lay the groundwork for professional rewards. And on January 12, Mars, which has been retrograde since October 30, finally moves forward, which allows you to get a move on new opportunities for earning until March 25.

And as we move toward Aquarius season, a ton of activity in your career zone magnifies your craving to take your professional progress to the next level. You can set a powerful intention around January 21-22 when the new moon, social Venus, and taskmaster Saturn all bring their unique powers to this area of your life. And from January 26 to February 20, your ruler, Venus, moves through your networking sector, which can amplify your desire — and ability — to connect and collaborate with others as you work toward a shared intention.

Gemini

Although this season tends to be super-social and full of the exact level of travel and to-dos you thrive on, it’s probably been a bit sleepier this year. After all, you’re kicking off 2023 with your ruler, messenger Mercury, moving backward through your intimacy sector and throwing your focus on pretty heavy matters of the heart. You’ve been asking yourself what makes you comfortable within your closest bond and how you can continue to — or even better — nurture whatever that is. Meanwhile, go-getter Mars, the planet of action and energy, has been retrograde in your sign since October 30, which can’t help but throw a wrench in your usual joie de vivre. Around January 6, the full moon in your money zone could illuminate a lot of the same themes and amp up your moodiness. Take this as a sign that more self-care — and perhaps more importantly, self-work — might be called for. It could ultimately lead to more inner peace, which can translate to heightened confidence and abundance. Circle January 12 as the day that Mars moves forward, making it easier to rev up your passion projects, and then, January 18 is the day your ruler goes direct, allowing you to use what you’ve learned about your relationships to step into the future feeling more clear and connected.



On January 20, the confident sun moves into your adventure sector, and is quickly followed by a new moon there, which is the perfect moment to zero in on a horizon-broadening, knowledge-boosting endeavor you’ve been musing about. It could be as simple as serving as a mentor or working with one or as wild as planning an overseas trip. And it finally feels like you’re hearing, “All systems go.”

Cancer

Since December 29, messenger Mercury’s backward spin in your partnership sector has been nudging you to tackle old business with a S.O., friend, colleague, or loved one. Maybe you’ve been going back over your budget with your roommate, revising a proposal with a colleague, or actually reconsidering a particular friendship or romantic relationship. And around January 6, when the full moon is in your sign, you can’t help but find yourself swimming in the deep end of your emotions around all of this. Your usual sentimental perspective is amplified now, and you might be super-tempted to retreat into your shell. While a bit of self-reflection is certainly called for around your annual full moon, leaning on loved ones and trusting your intuition are also musts. Plus, even though Mercury is retrograde, it’ll pair up with the vitality-bringing sun in your partnership zone on January 7, which can make for more confident one-on-one communication.



On January 12, Mars, the planet of action, moves forward in your spirituality zone, which can strengthen trust in your inner voice. And on January 18, Mercury’s direct movement encourages you to take what you’ve learned about partnership over the previous three weeks and begin to apply it to goal-oriented plans you share with others. Aquarius season begins on January 20, and the confident sun’s time in your intimacy sector turns your attention to issues of joint resources, sex, and transformation within your closest bonds. If there’s uncharted terrain here that you want to commit to exploring, you’ll have the green light to do so on January 21 when your ruler, the moon, is new. By August 1, when it’s full in the same sector, you could find your diligence has paid off.



Leo

Capricorn season often turns your attention to the little details of everyday life and fires you up to get more organized and on top of your to-dos, thanks to your ruler, the sun, moving through your wellness and daily routine sector. But this area of life might feel altogether more challenging and full of setbacks and slowdowns with messenger Mercury retrograde there since December 29. Your best bet is to reassess your existing routines and daily commitments versus give into the compulsion to launch shiny new ones. Around January 6, when the full moon is in your spirituality zone, slowing down even more and allowing yourself time to breathe and dream can be exactly what you need to move into the new year feeling centered and revitalized.

January 12 marks the first blast of new energy, thanks to Mars ending its retrograde in your networking zone. Collaborative efforts with colleagues or friends can gain momentum once more, and any aggression underlying group projects can be addressed more promptly and outwardly. Then, on January 18, Mercury moves forward, which makes it possible to get into that groove you’ve been craving with your day-to-day hustle. Then, as the season shifts, and the sun moves into Aquarius and your partnership sector on January 20, your one-on-one bonds will be a major focus. The 21st hosts a serious new moon there — supported by a meet-up between Venus and Saturn the next day — that is ideal for stating a long-term desire you’re willing to do the work to fulfill. On the 29th, the sun then forms a harmonizing trine to Mars in your long-term wishes sector, elevating your optimism and confidence around your relationships and their ability to support a vision you’re more than prepared to bring to life.



Virgo

With your ruler, messenger Mercury, retrograde in your self-expression sector since December 29, you’re beginning the month looking back — wistfully, sentimentally, perhaps even playfully — at previous chapters of your life that hosted romantic and creative pursuits. Maybe a current artistic project requires revision, and you’re trying to draw inspiration from the way you tackled your last effort. Or you’re going back over old journals or love letters. Or you could be tempted to text an ex. Just know this rearview gazing isn’t necessarily about bringing what is firmly in the past into your present; it’s meant to strengthen your self-awareness and capacity to speak from the heart. You’ll have until January 18, when Mercury moves forward, to muse on that and nurture your voice. Meanwhile, though you’ve been banging your head against the wall to earn recognition and feel heard by higher-ups, thanks to Mars’ retrograde in your career zone since October 30, the planet of action finally moves forward on January 12, which can feel like a caffeine shot for your big picture goals.



The sun’s shift into your wellness and daily routine zone on January 20 can light your inner fire to step up your daily hustle. Just bear in mind that gentle consistency (like daily walks or 15-minute journaling sessions) might actually be more powerful and rewarding than more intense, grueling game plans. Around January 21, you’ll have a surge of clarity that makes it easy to set a focused goal. Lean into your gift of being detailed-oriented and specific. And as the month closes out with messenger Mercury in your romance zone harmonizing with electrifying Uranus in your adventure sector, you might have a lightbulb moment about your most heartfelt relationship or creative expression and be prepared to take a leap of faith.

Libra

The month begins with your ruler, romantic Venus, joining forces with transformative Pluto in your home zone on January 1, which can crank up the intensity of your craving for care and affection from others. But instead of looking to others to fill this void, you’ll do well to prioritize self-love. It’s not only empowering but lays the groundwork for you to receive the love you deserve from others. This territory isn’t exactly new, as messenger Mercury’s retrograde in the same sector since December 29 has spurred you to heal old wounds and meditate on how your inner life supports your big picture aspirations. You’ll be swept up in this self-work until January 18, when Mercury’s direct movement signals an opportunity to put what you’ve learned into action — in your relationship with yourself and your loved ones. And around January 6, when the full moon is in your career zone, you may become more aware of how insecurities from the past might be derailing your efforts to hit a professional goal. Acknowledging and working through emotions that come up for you now can lay the groundwork for more success.



On January 12, Mars, the planet of action and energy, finally moves forward in your adventure sector, which can fuel your ability to get out of your comfort zone and enjoy more learning experiences for the first time since late October. And from January 20 to February 18, Aquarius season will be in full swing, throwing the spotlight on romance and self-expression for you. Playfulness and expressing your most heartfelt feelings through a beloved artistic outlet serves you well around the 21st especially, because whatever seeds you plant now could be fully flourishing by the full moon in the same zone on August 1.

Scorpio

The new year and new month begin with the sun moving through your communication zone, Scorpio, but communication — plus technology and transportation — are likely anything but a walk in the park at the moment, thanks to messenger Mercury’s retrograde there since December 29. It’s not all for nothing, though. You’re being challenged to roll with the punches and amplify your adaptability in the process. You’ll actually find that, as a result of this transit, which lasts until January 18, you’ll come away more certain of who you want to socialize with and which projects are worth pouring your mental energy into, too. Going inward is a must, as well — especially on January 1 when Venus, the relationship planet, and Pluto, your co-ruler and the planet of transformation, pair up in your communication zone, which can intensify conversations and connections with others.

Circle January 12 as a lovely high point of the month, because your other co-ruler, assertive Mars, which has been retrograde since October 30 in your intimacy zone, finally moves forward, allowing you to assert yourself more vibrantly in the bedroom and when it comes to money matters you need to tackle alongside a loved one. You can build momentum on both fronts until March 25 when Mars will move into your adventure sector. From January 20 to February 18, the sun’s trip through your home zone inspires you to dive into projects alongside family members and tend to your nest. And around January 21-22, when the new moon, romantic Venus, and taskmaster Saturn all light up this part of your chart, discuss what you want to achieve in the long-term with your significant other or a loved one. What you detail now can have a resounding, deeply security-bolstering effect.

Sagittarius

Your mind has been on money since the confident sun left your sign for your income sector in mid-December, but gaining traction on new investments and earning opportunities might be proving rather frustrating, given messenger Mercury’s retrograde in the same zone since December 29. As January sets in, you’ll do well to look backward and reflect on how you truly want to bring your skills to the table. What you discover can ultimately guide you toward financial rewards once Mercury is direct on January 18. At the same time, your social life will likely be thriving, thanks to relationship-oriented Venus moving through your communication zone from January 2 to 26. On January 4, the planet of love forms a sweet sextile to lucky Jupiter, your ruler, in your romance and self-expression zone, which could serve as an invite to work on an enticing creative project or to enjoy a flirtatious moment with someone special.

On January 12, Mars, the planet of action, anger, and energy, which has been retrograde in your partnership zone finally moves forward there, which can make it easier to deal with one-on-one conflicts and get the ball moving on partnered projects. And around January 21, when the new moon is in your communication sector, your mental energy and desire to soak up knowledge will be magnified. Zero in on something you want to learn — perhaps alongside dear friends — and you’ll be pumped to take the first step in a promising direction. Come January 24, when the sun there forms a friendly sextile to your ruler, fortunate Jupiter, you’ll find you can more readily gain traction on a goal close to your heart.

Capricorn

You’ve been immersed in tying up loose ends related to your passion projects and how you present yourself out in the world ever since December 29 when messenger Mercury first kicked off its retrograde in your sign. And as the new year and January begins, you could be a bit agitated by the fact that you’re still dealing with last year’s business. On January 1, Venus, the planet of relationships, pairs up with Pluto, the planet of transformation in your sign, which can’t help but further intensify a desire to feel seen and appreciated for what you’ve been putting your nose to the grindstone on. Fast on the heels of this transit is the full moon on January 6, which falls in your partnership sector and serves as an opportunity to work through challenging emotions with a dear friend, loved one, or S.O. one-on-one. Just be careful not to project your aggravation and to be aware of what’s yours versus theirs to hold.

By January 12, when go-getter Mars turns direct in your daily routine sector, you can begin to tackle more everyday to-dos and feel more organized and accomplished. Then, Mercury moves forward on the 18th, which offers the go-ahead to initiate new endeavors now that you’ve dealt with the previously back burnered ones. As the sun moves into your money zone on January 20, you’ll enjoy a burst of confidence that makes it more possible to pursue income-earning opportunities. Share a lofty goal related to moneymaking with a loved one on the 22nd when Venus pairs up with taskmaster Saturn, your ruler, there, and you’ll be empowered to move steadily, in your signature Sea Goat way, in a promising, pragmatic direction.



Aquarius

Capricorn season is always a bit quiet for you, as it illuminates your spirituality sector. But with messenger Mercury retrograde there, as well, since December 29, you truly feel like you’re in limbo — or reverse — and even dreamier than you usually are this time of year. This can be especially frustrating for you as such a forward-thinking, future-oriented sign, but you’ll do well to embrace the uptick of meditative, imaginative energy. You might be surprised just how much hitting pause on your innate need to prioritize rationality pays off once the planet of communication is direct on January 18. Also, around January 6, the full moon in your wellness zone may serve as a wake-up call that caring for your overall well-being in small but significant ways really makes a difference for you mentally, emotionally, and physically.

On January 12, go-getter Mars ends its retrograde in your romance and creativity zone, clearing the way for you to express yourself in these areas of life more fully. You might be inspired to look back on underlying frustrations or delays from the last few months and channel that pent up energy into an artistic outlet. Then, January 20 marks the start of your season, and your confidence and optimism should soar. Set a major goal that fits with your innate values around the 21st, when your annual new moon hits, and by August 1, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the fruits of your labor. And if that wasn’t enough, January 29 hosts an energizing sync-up between the sun in your sign and action-oriented Mars, which may fuel the initiation of a creative undertaking that just feels right.

Pisces

The month begins with not just the sun but messenger Mercury moving backward through your long-term wishes and networking sector, so expect to find yourself reconnecting with friends and colleagues from the past until January 18. You might also be doing a second pass on a group proposal or revising a team project, all of which might not feel like what you “should” be doing in January, but trust that tending to anything unfinished now — particularly if it’s a collaborative effort — is setting you up for success. Around January 6, the full moon falls in your romance and self-expression zone, presenting you with a chance to hit pause on work and embrace spontaneity, playfulness, and pleasure. A dream you started working toward in late June could finally be coming to fruition now, so be sure to take the time to celebrate.



You’ve likely been brushing heated feelings under the rug, particularly with loved ones, since Mars went retrograde in your home zone on October 30, and come January 12, it’ll go direct and you’ll do well to deal with simmering tensions once and for all. After you do, you can move forward feeling more healed and grounded. The latter half of the month activates your spirituality zone, which is a super-dreamy and mystical but also fairly comfortable sector for you. And around January 21, the new moon there nudges you to commit to a new level of mindfulness and self-work. Caring for yourself in this way can lay the foundation for you to manifest long-term aspirations over the next six months. Look forward to August 1, when the full moon lands there, for spiritually-satisfying results.

