JANSON Partners with UniVox to Install UV Angel Clean Air™ Systems in Customer Facilities

UV Angel’s Active Upper-room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Technology is an air purification system demonstrated to reduce 99.9% of SARS CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Manassas, VA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JANSON is very pleased to announce that it is partnering with federal reseller UniVox to introduce the UV Angel Clean Air™ Systems to its customers as part of JANSON’s leading-edge solutions in facilities modernization and workplace transformation.



“After an exhaustive search for the best-in-class air treatment system that our team wanted to integrate when we are re-imagining our customers’ existing facilities and workspace environments into dynamic, positive and healthier workspaces, we recognized that UV Angel was the logical choice,” said Janet Chihocky, CEO of JANSON.

“With employees now returning to the office in full force as the COVID pandemic recedes, being able to provide UV Angel Clean Air™ Systems, the most effective and clinically demonstrated air treatment system on the market for helping to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and molds from the air, can have an incredibly positive impact on employee confidence, morale, and readiness. We are thrilled to have Merritt and her team at UniVox onboard to provide our customers this mature, highly proven air treatment system.”

UV Angel was first introduced in 2014 to the healthcare market where their technology was designed to impact hospital associated infections. Today the advanced UV Angel Clean Air Technology utilizes a chemical and bio-hazard free approach where the patented system mounts seamlessly in the ceiling structure separate from traditional HVAC systems. Room air is pulled into a concealed chamber, where every ½ second ultraviolet light (UVGI) neutralizes viruses, bacteria, and fungi (mold) up to 99.99 percent. The clean treated air is then safely returned to the room, helping to create a safer and healthier environment.

The CDC recommends a layered strategy to combat indoor air “pathogens”, including the use of Upper Room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) technology. Multiple peer-reviewed, and independent scientific studies have demonstrated that UVGI technology, at the room level, can effectively remove many species of common indoor micro-organisms at very high rates. In new advanced testing, UV Angel Clean Air™ Purification Systems was proven to reduce 99.9 percent of aerosolized variants of SARS CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Merritt Hamilton Allen, managing partner of UniVox, explains that the UV Angel Clean Air™ System is especially beneficial for DoD and federal facilities, which are often decades-old and lack modern ventilation systems. While HVAC systems are an integral part of any facility for controlling temperature and humidity, according to ASHRAE 62.1, “HVAC ventilation rates in commercial buildings, do not address transmission of airborne viruses, bacteria, fungi and other infectious contagions.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has once again reinforced that most environmental contamination and disease transmission comes from people, especially as people gather at work and their everyday environments. The UV Angel Clean Air Technology helps to provide a critical layer for helping to create a safer, cleaner and happier workplace.

About JANSON

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, JANSON delivers smart and highly customized solutions, including strategic communications, workplace transformation, and 3D virtual solutions, for its military and defense customers worldwide. It was recently named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Defense Technology Companies for 2021 by Global Tech Outlook Magazine. It is based in Northern Virginia and Atlanta. To learn more, please visit jansoncom.com.

About UV Angel

UV Angel Inc. is a leading disinfection technology company harnessing the power of UV Light technology (UVGI), advanced optical engineering, and a first-of-its-kind digital software platform. Founded in 2014 to impact healthcare associated infections in hospitals, our mission today has expanded to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing intelligent disinfection technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by neutralizing viruses, bacteria, and fungi (molds). Fully automated, patented, and proven safe, the company’s technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel’s technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, education, military, food service, retail, corporate, and many more industries. For more information, visit uvangel.com.

Media Communications:

Audrey Flisi (703) 309-2656, Aflisi@jansoncom.com

Publicist: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

