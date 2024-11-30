Jansen takes 11 wickets and South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 233 runs in 1st test

South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando for 1 run during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa wrapped up a 233-run win over Sri Lanka and medium-pacer Marco Jansen finished with 11 wickets in the first test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was set an improbable 516 target and started the fourth day in a deep hole at 103-5. It was all out for 282, hastened by the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal, who led the resistance with 83.

After Chandimal was out caught and bowled by Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka's last three wickets folded for 11 runs in the next six overs.

Jansen took the last two wickets for 4-73 in the innings and 11-86 in the match for his maiden 10-for in his 14th test.

The second and last test starts on Thursday in Gqeberha.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket