Yankees beat Orioles for 19th straight time

BALTIMORE — Miguel Andújar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak against the Baltimore Orioles to 19 games with a 6-5 victory Friday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have won 18 in a row at Camden Yards — tied for the second-longest road streak in major league history by one team against another. The record is 19, by Brooklyn at Cincinnati from 1947-49.

Recalled from New York’s alternate site before the game, Andújar entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in the game at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single.

Jonathan Holder (2-0) worked the eighth and Chad Green got three outs for his first save. Holder ran for himself after New York burned the designated hitter and scored on Andújar’s single.

Facing the Orioles probably couldn’t have come at a better time for the Yankees, who had lost three of four and 10 of 14. The latter slide followed a 16-6 start and dropped New York out of first place in the AL East.

Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer for the Orioles, who erased a three-run deficit behind long balls by Rio Ruiz and Renato Núñez.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 7, 1st game

RED SOX 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 2nd game

Yairo Muñoz had three hits and Boston salvaged a spit of their doubleheader as the “road” team at Fenway Park to end a five-game losing streak.

Muñoz went 6 for 7 in the twinbill with a two-run homer, two doubles and three RBIs.

Toronto was the “home” team in the second game, which was the makeup of the Aug. 27 game in Buffalo, New York, that was postponed when the teams didn’t play in protest over the shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who had won seven of nine after taking the opener.

Josh Taylor (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his fourth save. Making his first start for Toronto since being acquired from the Dodgers for two players to be named, Ross Stripling (3-2) gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

In the opner, Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Blue Jays held n.

Muñoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double. A.J. Cole (2-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Anthony Bass got three outs for his fifth save. Zack Godley (0-4) was the loser.

PHILLIES 5, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Arrieta bounced back from the shortest start of his career by pitching seven solid innings to lead Philadelphia past New York for its fifth straight win.

Roman Quinn snapped a tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh.

The Mets wore patches with No. 41 on the uniform sleeves in honour of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who died this week.

Arrieta (3-4), who gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday, allowed two runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Jay Bruce and Didi Gregorius had early RBIs to stake Arrieta to a 2-0 lead. Michael Conforto hit a tying, two-run homer in the fifth before Arrieta retired six of the final seven batters he faced.

The Phillies put Arrieta in line for the win in the seventh. Jared Hughes (1-2) retired the first two batters he faced before Phil Gosselin doubled and scored on Quinn’s hit.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.

The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar.

Fleming (3-0) allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in joining Jake Faria (2017) and Jeremy Hellickson (2010) as the only Rays pitcher to win their first three major league starts.

Nick Anderson, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to get his fourth save. Pablo López (3-3) was the loser.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1, 1st game

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 9, 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner gave Washington the lead with a sixth-inning home run off Will Smith and the Nationals held on in the seventh to beat Atlanta Braves and split a doubleheader.

