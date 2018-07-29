Janoris Jenkins on death of friend: 'I'll just leave that off the field'

It's been a little over a month since Janoris Jenkins' close friend was found dead in his New Jersey home. The day after Roosevelt "Trypps Beatz" Rene's body was found on June 26, Jenkins' brother, William Jenkins Jr., was arrested for aggravated manslaughter.

On Sunday, the New York Giants' cornerback spoke publicly for the first time, stating via ESPN: "I haven't talked to [my brother], to be honest. But I will to see where his head was at. As far as that, I'll just leave that off the field."

Janoris Jenkins in his first comments since his friend was found dead at his home say he hasn't talked to his brother, who was charged with aggravated manslaughter. He says it's all shocking but he has to come and play football, be a professional. He's... pic.twitter.com/aquIsTQUv4 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 29, 2018

At the time of Rene's death, Janoris Jenkins was in Florida and only returned to the area for the start of training camp this last week.

Janoris Jenkins is entering his third season with the Giants after four years with the Rams. His focus continues to be on the upcoming year after coming back from a season-ending ankle injury last season.

"Put it aside," he said. "I understand I have to focus on my job. Being here is more important. Training hard and going hard is more important."