Jannik Sinner stuns US Open finalist Alexander Zverev as Rafael Nadal marches on

Rafael Nadal showed his claws to Sebastian Korda to race into the French Open quarter-finals, but Jannik Sinner struck a blow for the next generation by upsetting Alexander Zverev.

Sinner, 19, has been strangely under the radar this week despite being the hottest teenage prospect in men’s tennis and through to the last 16 at a slam for the first time.

He showed in winning the Next Gen ATP Finals last year that his explosive game and fearlessness make him a hugely exciting talent, and it has not taken him long to produce that on a grand slam stage.

The future is bright 🇮🇹@janniksin is the first man to make the final 8 on his debut since Nadal, his next opponent, in 2005. He defeats Zverev 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FWqif1NIt8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

This is the Italian’s debut at Roland Garros and he will get the chance to test himself against Nadal after a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over US Open finalist Zverev.

The German appeared to be feeling under the weather and sought advice from the doctor early on, and he never recovered from a bad start.

Sinner showed in the fourth set that he possesses plenty of steel to go with the flashy shots, coming out on top of a series of close games before serving out the biggest win of his career.

The Italian is the first debutant to make it this far at Roland Garros since Nadal won his first title in 2005, and the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at a slam since Novak Djokovic 14 years ago.

View photos Alexander Zverev had a very uncomfortable afternoon against Jannik Sinner (Christophe Ena/AP) More

Korda, 20, idolised Nadal to such an extent that he named his cat after him but the Spaniard was in a ruthless mood and allowed the youngster just four games in a 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory.

Nadal grew up watching Korda’s father Petr, a former Australian Open champion, who said his son would experience playing in Nadal’s living room.

It certainly felt like that, with Korda’s only real chance coming at the start of the third set, when he led 2-0, only for Nadal to reel off six games in a row.

The scoreline certainly did not ruin the occasion for Korda, though, who was able to appreciate Nadal’s shots even as they were flying past him and used the opportunity to ask his hero for an autograph.

View photos (Sebastian Korda/Instagram). More

Korda said: “Ever since I was a kid, I was in love with him and everything about him. I would watch every single match.

Story continues