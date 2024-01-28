Jannik Sinner fights back to beat Daniil Medvedev and win Australian Open

Jannik Sinner holds the Australian Open after beating Daniil Medvedev - Getty Images/Lillian S

Jannik Sinner confirmed his status as the new star of the men’s tour by coming back from a two-set deficit to defeat Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne.

It was an heroic effort from the 22-year-old, who had appeared to be down and out when Medvedev dominated the early stages of this match with a spectacular display of low, flat hitting.

Sinner was being outplayed, and even told his player box that “I am dead” early in the third set as Medvedev worked him back and forth along the baseline.

But he had one huge advantage: he had spent just under 15 hours on the court on the way to the final, whereas Medvedev had played three five-setters and totalled more than 20 hours. By the end of this match, Medvedev had crossed the 24-hour barrier and set a new grand slam record, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s mark from the 2022 US Open.

Sinner grew stronger towards the end of the third set and then pushed on until he was winning all the long, physical points. He hit a spectacular forehand down the line – the same shot that completed his semi-final victory over Novak Djokovic – to convert his first match point and thus become the first Italian man to win a major since Adriano Pannatta in 1976. The scoreline: 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

More to follow...

01:27 PM GMT

Sinner completes great escape

Jannik Sinner celebrates - Getty Images/David Gray

01:22 PM GMT

List of Australian Open men's singles champions since 2010

2024 Jannik Sinner (Italy) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

2023 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)

2022 Rafael Nadal (Spain) beat Medvedev (Russia) 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

2021 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Medvedev (Russia) 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

2020 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2019 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Nadal (Spain) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2018 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

2017 Federer (Switzerland) beat Nadal (Spain) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

2016 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Andy Murray (Great Britain) 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(3)

2015 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Murray (Great Britain) 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0

2014 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Nadal (Spain) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

2013 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Murray (Great Britain) 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-2

2012 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Nadal (Spain) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5

2011 Djokovic (Serbia) beat Murray (Great Britain) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

2010 Federer (Switzerland) beat Murray (Great Britain) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(11)

01:15 PM GMT

Sinner reacts

First of all, Daniil congrats to you and your team for an amazing tournament. We’ve played so many amazing finals together, but every match I find something where I can improve and you make me a much better player. Your effort has been awesome throughout the whole tournament and the hours off the court and also today, running for every ball, it is remarkable to see.

Jannik Sinner is a grand slam champion - Getty Images/Martin Keep

01:10 PM GMT

The champ

Jannik Sinner poses with the the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup - AP/Louise Delmotte

01:06 PM GMT

ATP stars react

I am so happy for you Jannik! 👏🏻 You deserve it more than anyone! 🏆 Enjoy the moment my friend! 😀 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/IcWDQIdF9L — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 28, 2024

What a performance from @janniksin , well deserved!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (@alexdavidovich1) January 28, 2024

Freak 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 28, 2024

01:00 PM GMT

Medvedev reacts

First of all I want to congratulate Jannik because today you showed why you deserve it. You fought to the end, you managed to raise your level. You and your team are doing an amazing job. Winning a lot of tournaments, a lot of finals. Hopefully this is not your last Grand Slam and hopefully I can get the next one if we play again in the final because this is three in a row now. I’ll hopefully try to do better next time but congrats because you deserve it. Just want to thank everyone it’s been an amazing two weeks. It hurts to lose in the final but being in the final is better than losing before. I’m proud of myself and I’m going to try even harder next time.”

Daniil Medvedev speaks during the trophy ceremony - Getty Images/William West

12:55 PM GMT

Social media reaction

JANNIK SINNER!! I’ve been saying this guy was gonna be generational for nearly 2 years, everyone talked about Alcaraz but Sinner’s talent and potential is just as high and the last few months and today prove he’s gonna be an all-timer #AusOpen — Ritson (@Ben_LFC97) January 28, 2024

Sinner will dominate hard courts (post Novak especially)…



Carlos has the better all surface game ofc, but sinner is just too smooth on hard courts — Ted Todorović (@tedtodorovic) January 28, 2024

With this win, Sinner checked every box in my book. He has arrived, and I think he'll stay here for a long time. — H.Y. (@itnw0628) January 28, 2024

12:50 PM GMT

Post-match stats via Opta

Sinner is the 3rd Italian player to win a men’s Singles grand slam event in tennis history after Nicola Pietrangeli (Roland Garros 1959 and 1960) and Adriano Panatta (French Open 1976).

Since 1973, Sinner is only the 3rd player to claim successive ATP top 5 wins in the quarter-final, semi-final and final at a grand slam on hard court, after Federer (US Open 2007) and Djokovic (Australian Open 2012).

At 22 years and 165 days, Sinner is only the second player under 23 in the Open Era to win a grand slam final from two sets down, after Bjorn Borg (Roland-Garros 1974).

Sinner is the 3rd youngest player to win the men’s singles title at the Australian Open since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), older only than Novak Djokovic in 2008 and Jim Courier in 1992.

Medvedev is the first player in the Open Era to lose multiple grand slam finals from two sets up, after the 2022 Australian Open final.

12:45 PM GMT

You have to feel for Medvedev

This is a brutal way to end another brilliant tournament for him.

Daniil Medvedev was disconsolate after the match - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

12:40 PM GMT

WATCH: The winning moment for Sinner

𝐀 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞 🏆



What a way to seal it by Jannik Sinner with that trademark forehand rocket 🚀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jtUl00ficS — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

12:38 PM GMT

Sinner is a grand slam champion

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev - Getty Images/Paul Crock

12:32 PM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 Medvedev*

Sinner mis-hits a forehand volley but he won’t care. The ball drops on Medvedev’s side for a winner. Huge Sinner serve unreturned, 30-0.

Sinner backhand wide, 30-15. First serves are key for the Italian. Sinner miscues a forehand, 30-30. His legs will be feeling very heavy right now.

Sinner forehand approach and Medvedev’s defensive backhand is wide. Championship point...

BOOOOOM. Sinner forehand winner down the line. GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP SINNER.

12:28 PM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 5-3 Medvedev

Medvedev has to at least make Sinner serve for the title. And he does it by holding to 15.

Biggest service game of Sinner’s life coming up...

12:25 PM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 5-2 Medvedev*

What is going through Medvedev’s mind right now? The match was on his racket and now he is on the brink of defeat.

Unbelievable 27-shot rally. Breathtaking ball striking and it is Sinner who comes out on top with a cross court forehand winner, 40-15.

Medvedev backhand return long and Sinner is a game away from the title.

"THIS IS A JOKE, SINNER IS THE KING" 👑



Jannik Sinner has Nick Kyrgios 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐃 👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UfmYvfZaYM — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

12:21 PM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-2 Medvedev

Sinner stays low and drills a backhand pass down the line, 0-30. Big point for Sinner now. Medvedev opts to serve and volley and nets the volley. That was fatigue there. Three break points.

Medvedev saves one. Sinner has to go out and take it. And there it is. An all-out attack on the forehand side and he wrong foots Medvedev with a forehand winner to break.

Two holds required for Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand - Getty Images/Julian Finney

12:16 PM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-2 Medvedev*

Medvedev has now spent a full day on court throughout this tournament. Incredible physical endurance.

Back-to-back forehand winner from Sinner to hold again.

12:12 PM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-2 Medvedev

Nobody ever lost two Australian Open finals from 2-0 sets up. Medvedev is trying to avoid that and he serves again here. The hardest thing in tennis can be to come back from being ahead. Very little emotion from Medvedev today. He holds to 15 with an ace.

12:10 PM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-1 Medvedev*

I would give the slightest of edges to Sinner at the moment. Have to think nerves will come into play for him at some point. But the physical side is the major unknown with Medvedev.

Sinner holds to love in 110 seconds and keeps himself ahead.

12:06 PM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 1-1 Medvedev

Important for Medvedev to hold here and stay with Sinner. And his trusty first serve comes to the fore to hang on.

12:01 PM GMT

Fifth set: Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 1-0 Medvedev*

What does Medvedev do now? His head must be spinning. His body must be in agony. How much does he have left? Can Sinner complete the mission? So many questions heading into this set.

Oh my goodness. 39 shot rally. Medvedev throws everything at Sinner but the Italian stands tall and the Russian pushes a backhand wide.

Sinner ace to hold. Perfect start to the set.

11:54 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Medvedev

In the tenth game of set three, Sinner broke Medvedev. Can he do it again? Medvedev backhand long, 30-30. This is a HUGE point coming up.

Forehand to forehand exchange, Sinner goes up the line and Medvedev hits an outrageous deep defensive backhand which lands on the Sinner baseline. The Italian lashes at it and the ball flies high and wide, 40-30.

Bang! Sinner crushes a forehand winner to make it deuce. Sinner forces a backhand error from Medvedev. Set point.

WE ARE GOING TO FIVE! All out attack from Sinner, a forehand down the line is too hot for Medvedev and the ball goes long from the Russian.

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐈𝐒𝐄 🔊



The crowd erupts as Jannik Sinner forces a fifth and final set! 🍿#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fOc1Dp9M7F — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

11:47 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 5-4 Medvedev*

The Sinner we are seeing now is looking like the man we saw blow Novak Djokovic away. A huge forehand winner and he holds.

Jannik Sinner is fighting back - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

11:43 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-4 Medvedev

Medvedev is clearly looking to finish the points a little earlier. But Sinner is digging in and making the Russian work.

Sinner forehand into the net and Medvedev emerges from the game with his service still intact.

11:38 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-3 Medvedev*

Sinner double fault, 0-30. That could prove to be a bad one. Sinner gets back into the game when Medvedev’s backhand drifts wide. And then he finds an ace to make it 30-30. Medvedev pushes Sinner out wide and gets the error from the Italian, break point.

Timely first serve ace from Sinner. Finding the target just when he needs it. And he crashes down another ace to hang on. Is that Medvedev’s chance gone?

11:32 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-3 Medvedev

Medvedev’s drop volleys have been absurdly good today. He hits another one to move to 30-0. And he completes a nice, efficient hold with an ace.

Sinner’s camp tell him that Medvedev is tiring.

11:29 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-2 Medvedev*

Gasps from the crowd on the opening point after another brutal exchange, Sinner blasts a backhand that is too hot for Medvedev. The longer rallies are starting to favour Sinner and the spectators want a fifth set.

Medvedev backhand into the net and Sinner holds to 15.

Daniil Medvedev had 𝐍𝐎 𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐑 to this strike from Jannik Sinner 👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/anPAqFtxra — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

11:23 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 2-2 Medvedev

Medvedev is having some strapping applied to the top of his right foot. He doesn’t look in too much pain and comes back out to play.

Backhand into the net by Medvedev, 15-30. Once again, Medvedev finds a first serve when he needs it most, 30-30. The game moves to deuce when Medvedev nets another backhand.

Medvedev backhand into the net, break point Sinner. Too good from Medvedev. He takes the ball on with his backhand and drills it down the line for a winner, deuce. And he holds after rushing Sinner, whose lob goes long.

You cannot question this man’s resilience.

11:16 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 2-1 Medvedev*

Groans from the crowd after Sinner tries a backhand drop shot but doesn’t get it right and the ball lands in the net, 15-30.

Medvedev tries to go after Sinner’s second serve but gets it wrong with his forehand return. A real opportunity missed there, 30-30. Wrong footing forehand winner by Sinner, 40-30.

Medvedev forehand down the line long and Sinner holds. Physios are out for Medvedev...

Jannik Sinner isn't going down 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 👀👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pOZNTQh905 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

11:11 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 Medvedev

Sinner rips a backhand down the line, stunning shot, Medvedev gets a racket on it but the ball flies long, 30-40. Medvedev doesn’t take a backward step, he goes on the attack and draws the error from Sinner, deuce.

Important hold for Medvedev as he hammers down an ace.

11:08 AM GMT

Fourth set: Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 Medvedev*

Sensible move by Medvedev to leave the court after the third set for a toilet break and make Sinner wait.

But is he starting to feel it physically now? Has Sinner finally relaxed into the match? Let’s find out.

Sinner holds to love to open the set. Good, positive start.

10:58 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 Medvedev

Is this the moment for Sinner? A couple of tired forehand errors into the net from Medvedev. He responds with a backhand winner.

Oh my word. 31 shot rally. Medvedev is digging deep, Sinner gets a drop shot, Medvedev gets there just, Sinner has the chance to finish with a forehand but puts the ball into the tramlines. Unbelievable miss.

But Sinner is not done here. A third forehand error by Medvedev makes it deuce. Sinner crunches a backhand down the line, defensive Medvedev forehand long. Set point Sinner.

Medvedev goes on the attack, Sinner hangs tough and Medvedev sends a forehand long. Sinner takes the third set.

"𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐓!?" 🤯



This 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 31-shot rally between Daniil Medvedev & Jannik Sinner is a much watch 👏👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wat1jiI8Vq — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

10:50 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 5-4 Medvedev*

As we pass the two hour mark, is this the moment for Medvedev. Sinner gets to 40-15 but Medvedev forces two forehand errors out of him to make it deuce.

But Sinner gets out of trouble with a forehand winner down the line after a big serve.

Jannik Sinner hits a backhand - Reuters/Edgar Su

10:45 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 4-4 Medvedev

No joy for Sinner in this return game. Medvedev is making it look very easy whilst clearly conserving his energy. He looks so composed at the moment.

10:42 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 4-3 Medvedev*

No emotion from Sinner as he holds to love. Will he wait to the tie break to make his move?

10:40 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 3-3 Medvedev

Despite the slight drop off from Medvedev, Sinner continues to struggle to make any headway on his serve. The Russian holds to 30 with an ace.

10:36 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 3-2 Medvedev*

Loose game from Medvedev as he allows Sinner to hold to 15. The match has shifted into a lull. Perhaps Medvedev is conserving his energy at this stage of the match before going after it in the business end.

Jannik Sinner on the full stretch - Getty Images/Paul Crock

10:32 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 2-2 Medvedev

Clutch tennis at the net once again from Medvedev. Tim Henman-esque you might say! Sinner has found him very hard to pass.

Medvedev rattles through another service game to 15. He’s faced just three break points in the match and winning 85 per cent of points on his first serve.

10:26 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 2-1 Medvedev*

In the previous two sets, Sinner has been broken in his second service game. Two backhand errors from Medvedev makes it 30-15. Sinner moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner after a good first serve earns him a short ball.

124mph ace from Sinner to hold.

10:24 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6, 1-1 Medvedev

Lack of patience for Sinner costs him dearly in this game. He’s starting to make Medvedev work but is overhitting and allows Medvedev to escape.

10:20 AM GMT

Third set: Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 1-0 Medvedev*

Medvedev has been in this position before in Melbourne. He was two sets up in the 2022 Australian Open final and lost in five to Rafael Nadal. Can Sinner produce a remarkable comeback? Let’s find out!

Sinner starts the set with a hold to 30 after a wrong footing forehand winner.

10:13 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 3-6 Medvedev

First point of this game could set the tone for it.

And it is Sinner, who is the aggressor, coming forward off a good backhand approach and finishing with a volley winner. Safe approach shot by Medvedev and Sinner punishes him with a backhand pass down the line, 0-30.

Medvedev hits back to level the game. Huge point coming up. Medvedev first serve unreturned, set point. Double fault Medvedev. Hmmmm. Nerves perhaps?

Sinner pushes Medvedev wide and the Russian nets a backhand. Break point. Sinner has the chance to seize the initiative but tightens up and nets a forehand. You can feel the tension. Can Medvedev gets over the line?

Defensive Sinner backhand long, second set point. And he gets it. Great forehand approach and Sinner’s forehand on the run is long.

Medvedev is a set away from victory!

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘... 👀



Despite a late surge from Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev secures the second set ✅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ASFLflm6e4 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

10:07 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 3-5 Medvedev*

Sinner holds to 15 to keep his hopes alive in this set. After being on flames up to this point, Medvedev has gone a bit cold at the moment. He will serve again for a two-set lead next...

10:02 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 2-5 Medvedev

Medvedev opens the game with a backhand winner. He finally drops a point on serve in this set when he miscues a forehand. Another forehand error makes it, 15-30.

Sinner cross court forehand winner, two break points. Medvedev saves the first when Sinner’s forehand pass clips the net cord and the ball flies wide.

Sinner gets one of the breaks back when Medvedev nets a forehand. Game on?

09:59 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 1-5 Medvedev*

Some problem solving required for Sinner, who is in a deep hole at the moment. His coach Darren Cahill tells him to stay aggressive and take the net away from Medvedev.

But a backhand long by Sinner makes it, 15-30. Too good from Medvedev. He has no angle but still hits a brilliant forehand winner, two break points.

Sinner tries to serve and volley but he is found wanting at the net, placing his volley well wide. Medvedev breaks again and will serve for the set.

09:54 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 1-4 Medvedev

This is so good from Medvedev. He is seizing the moment and dispelling any idea that he is tired. He has come out swinging and is putting on a masterclass right now.

Another service hold to love. 12 points won in a row. Magnificent Medvedev.

09:52 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 1-3 Medvedev*

Pressure building on Sinner once again as he double faults, 30-30. Frustration for Medvedev as he puts a second serve return long, 40-30. Tight forehand into the net by Sinner, deuce.

Great point construction by Medvedev, back-to-back forehands down the line and Sinner nets his backhand. Break points.

Medvedev gets the break! Another poor drop shot by Sinner, Medvedev gets to the ball with ease and finishes the point with a forehand volley winner.

09:44 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-6, 1-2 Medvedev

No let up from Medvedev on serve who is cruising through his service games. He hasn’t been threatened at all and holds to love.

50 - Daniil Medvedev is 50-1 at Grand Slams on hard court after claiming the opening set, with his only such loss coming against Rafael Nadal in the AO final in 2022. Redemption?#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @DaniilMedwed @atptour pic.twitter.com/AwZW48Twqw — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 28, 2024

09:41 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6, 1-1 Medvedev*

Back-to-back forehand errors means Sinner sees a 30-0 lead go to 30-all. Medvedev approaches the net and asks Sinner to pass him with a backhand but the Italian can’t. Break point.

Gutsy tennis by Sinner to take a high ball out of the air and hit a clean drive forehand winner, deuce. These are critical moments for him.

Gorgeous touch from Medvedev at the net with a volley and Sinner can’t get there in time, break point. Medvedev on the attack, he gets an overhead but his attempt goes long. Could that be the turning point in the match for Sinner?

Maybe not. Medvedev responds right away with a brilliant backhand winner down the line. Nick Kyrgios calls it ‘sexy’. Break point.

Sinner gets out of jail again after a bad drop shot. Medvedev scrambles at the net but Sinner finishes the point with a forehand winner.

Relentless pressure by Medvedev on the return. Sinner nets a backhand. Break point. Sinner finally hits a decent drop shot and gets Medvedev out of position, who hits a backhand into the net.

Sinner remarkably survives that scare with a forehand winner.

"𝐀𝐁𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐃" 🤯



Daniil Medvedev had 𝐍𝐎 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 to hit this shot 👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zH1RFGVBU2 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

09:29 AM GMT

Second set: Sinner* 3-6, 0-1 Medvedev

Medvedev racing through his service games at the moment and not giving Sinner a chance to breathe. His grand slam experience has shown so far. It is going to take something special for Sinner to win this.

Medvedev holds to love to start the set.

09:24 AM GMT

Sinner 3-6 Medvedev*

Sinner miscues a forehand long, 15-30. Attack mode from Medvedev, pushing Sinner back and he crushes a cross court backhand winner.

Two set points. Sinner saves the first after a nervy 19 shot rally. Sinner drop shot, it is not good, Medvedev gets there and hits a backhand approach, Sinner anticipates it and places a backhand down the line for a winner. He got away with one there.

Stunning speed by Medvedev to reach a Sinner drop volley and curl a forehand winner pass him, three set point.

Medvedev gets a look at a second serve, looks to dictate and Sinner cracks first when he puts a backhand down the line wide.

Medvedev takes the first set.

The 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 Daniil Medvedev has showed up and takes the first set 💪👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SphGwy5BVs — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

09:18 AM GMT

Sinner* 3-5 Medvedev

Medvedev is getting 86 per cent of first serves into play and winning 84 per cent of those points. Sinner has won just four points on the return.

I really didn’t see this fast start coming from Medvedev. He means business today.

09:14 AM GMT

Sinner 3-4 Medvedev*

Sinner is starting to warm up on serve but the worry will be that Medvedev is consistently getting returns into play and making him work for points.

An ace and a forehand winner, keeps him in touch with Medvedev.

09:12 AM GMT

Sinner* 2-4 Medvedev

Medvedev ace, 30-15. Forehand winner from Medvedev to hold. Why can’t he play this aggressively all the time?

Jannik Sinner stretches for a volley - Getty Images/William West

09:07 AM GMT

Sinner 2-3 Medvedev*

Medvedev is all over the Sinner second serve. Playing very aggressively and standing up on the baseline.

Sinner gets back on track with a hold to 15. If he is feeling any nerves, that has to be expected. Once he settles down and the longer the match goes on, he should start to take over.

09:03 AM GMT

Sinner* 1-3 Medvedev

Super impressive start from Medvedev. He’s been spot on tactically so far. Showing willingness to come forward and finding his spots on the first serve.

An ace allows Medvedev to consolidate the break.

09:01 AM GMT

Sinner 1-2 Medvedev*

First bit of pressure on the Sinner serve as Medvedev moves to 0-30 and another backhand error after an 18 shot rally gives the Russian three break points.

Sinner saves the first. But not the second. Good approach by Sinner but Medvedev tests him first with a cross court backhand then a forehand which the Italian can’t get over the net with stretch volley.

Medvedev breaks!

08:57 AM GMT

Sinner* 1-1 Medvedev

How much energy is in Medvedev’s legs after over 20 hours on court? A double fault and backhand error from Medvedev sees the game go from 40-15 to deuce.

Medvedev seizes on a short ball and pounds a forehand winner into the corner and he holds when Sinner’s backhand return doesn’t get back into play.

08:50 AM GMT

First set: Jannik Sinner 1-0 Daniil Medvedev*

Sinner has only been broken twice in the tournament which is incredible. So much concentration and discipline is needed to do that. The record is four by Rafael Nadal at the 2013 US Open.

And he starts out impressively here, holding serve to 15. Medvedev isn’t standing as far back as he did against Alexander Zverev on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev and Italy's Jannik Sinner pose for a picture - Reuters/Edgar Su

08:43 AM GMT

Here we go!

Showtime on Rod Laver Arena as Sinner and Medvedev walk onto court for their match.

The roof is open, skies are clear, spectators filing into their seats.

Sinner wins the coin toss and will serve first!

08:29 AM GMT

Sinner's path to the final

First round: beat Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Second round: beat Jesper De Jong (Netherlands) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Third round: beat 26-Sebastian Baez (Argentina) 6-0, 6-1, 6-3

Fourth round: beat 15-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3

08:23 AM GMT

Medvedev's path to the final

First round: beat Terence Atmane (France) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 retired

Second round: beat Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0

Third round: beat 27-Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Fourth round: beat Nuno Borges (Portugal) 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat 9-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Semi-finals: beat 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3

Daniil Medvedev has played three five set matches in the tournament - Getty Images/Stringer/Anadolu

08:17 AM GMT

How swapping ski slopes for tennis courts has paid off for Jannik Sinner

Tennis has a new sensation. His fans dress up as carrots and he could easily have found fame hurtling down Alpine pistes. But who exactly is Jannik Sinner? Apart from the man who finally ended Novak Djokovic’s Melbourne reign after six unbeaten years, that is.

Simon Briggs profiles the 22-year-old finalist here.

08:07 AM GMT

Big three's dominance comes to an end

The last time the AO men’s final didn’t include Djokovic, Nadal or Federer (2005)…



▪️ Marat Safin and Lleyton Hewitt were finalists

▪️ YouTube and Twitter didn’t exist

▪️ Novak Djokovic hadn’t won a Grand Slam yet

▪️ Our courts were green

▪️ Coco Gauff was less than a year old pic.twitter.com/NP3FbCfcNx — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2024

07:59 AM GMT

07:50 AM GMT

Australian Open men's final

Good morning and welcome to the final day of the Australian Open which will see a new winner of the men’s title crowd.

In around 45 minutes time, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will walk out onto Rod Laver Arena to battle in what should be a very entertaining final.

Medvedev has endured a gruelling path to the final, with 20 hours and 33 minutes spent on court, almost six hours longer than Sinner. But he has more experience playing in major finals than Sinner and the Russian is hopeful that can benefit him.

“I hope it gives, because I hope to have some advantage,” he said. “Physical advantage I probably don’t have. Tennis advantage, let’s see. But three last times he got me.

“So I hope that this experience can help me. First final, I think it’s always different for everyone. I’m sure some guys went out on the first final and felt so good they just managed, I don’t know, to win it. There are probably these stories.

“Some would go and it would be tough mentally and they would lose. I have no idea how Jannik is going to be, but me, myself, I have this experience. I will try my best. I will fight for my life, and let’s see who wins.”

Sinner, who beat defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday, has been tipped for greatness for a long time but has had to wait for the moment to finally land a grand slam. And the Italian says being patient and steadily improving has been key for him.

“Patience can be your biggest enemy in one way, because if you’re not that patient, you rush in one way, and then you forget maybe some steps what you should do to become a better player, to become better physically,” he said.

“Then at some point, I don’t know, I feel like on the level what we are seeing now from my side is because of a whole year of work, and the process what we have made to become the best version what I am right now. But in the other way, as I said, I still know that I can improve many things. So my way is not finished yet. But in the other way, patience is not easy to handle. It’s also kind of practice, in one way (smiling).”