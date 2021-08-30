Janmashtami 2021: Do You Know Why Lord Krishna Wears Peacock Feather and Loves Flute?

Lord Krishna’s entire life gives direction to human society. Every sign or symbol attached to him has special significance. Everything that he did had some purpose behind it and hence he is connected with every aspect of human life. And that’s the reason why every house that follows ‘Sanatan Culture’ worships Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Janmashtami, let’s have a look at some of Lord Krishna’s symbols and their importance.

Flute

Lord Krishan loved flute a lot, the reason one of his popular names is ‘Murlidhar’. The flute is a melodious instrument. It gives a message that our life also should be melodious and sweet like a flute. No matter what the situation, we should always be happy and try to spread happiness as well.

Peacock feather

Peacock feather, too, is among one of the favourites of Shri Krishna. The fact that he wore it on his crown is enough to establish its importance in his life. Peacock feather is significant as per religious texts as well. It reduces the troubles in life and brings happiness, peace and prosperity.

Makhan Mishri

Krishna loved Makhan and he got the name ‘Makhan chor’ because he used to steal Makhan from ‘Gopies’. He also loved Makhan Mishri. When Makhan and Mishri are mixed, they give a sweet flavour. Our life, too, should mingle like Makhan Mishri and provide sweetness.

Lotus

Lotus flower is considered extremely pure as per scriptures. Even after growing in the mud, it does not lose its beauty, softness and purity. It gives us the lesson to live simply and beautifully.

Vaijanti Mala

Shri Krishan wears Vaijanti Mala. This mala is prepared with Lotus seeds and these seeds are very hard. Vaijanti Mala gives us a message that no matter how many troubles surround our lives, make your decisions wisely and handle tough situations.

Cow

In Sanatan culture, the cow is considered the purest creature. ‘Panchgavya’ that is cow milk, cow curd, cow urine, cow ghee, cow dung are considered very important in Scripture. ‘Gauseva’ ends suffering and gives prosperity.

