Ahead of Janmashtami, Vrindavan's ISKCON Temple Sealed as Priests Among 22 Test Covid-19 Positive

Ahead on Janmashtami, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan was sealed on Tuesday after 22 people, including priests tested positive for coronavirus.

"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed," officials said.

On the occasion of Lord Krishna's birthday, Vrindavan's Chandrovodaya Temple has reportedly planned a virtual tour of the city as visit to the temples have been banned due to Covid-19.

The main temples included in the virtual tour of the Vrindavan Dham are Vaishno Devi Temple, Vrindavan Chandroday Temple, Prem Mandir, ISKCON temple, The Krishna-Balaram Tree, Kaliya Dah ghat, Madan Mohan Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, Radha Damodar Dev Ji Temple, Nidhivan Temple, Radha Gopinath Temple, Chir Ghat and Yamuna river following in the city.

Devotees can undertake the virtual journey through Zoom app or via the YouTube channel.

Gokulashtami is a day dedicated to celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna, who was born on ashtami (eighth) in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August-September).