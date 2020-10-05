Janis Joplin: 'There was no-one like her'

It's 50 years since Janis Joplin died of an overdose in Los Angeles aged only 27. Her sad death is the one main fact many people know about her - but for true fans she remains the best female rock singer there's been.

For half a century, interest in Joplin has barely diminished. In fact the list of biographies has been growing with the anniversary of her accidental death on 4 October, 1970 at the Landmark Motor Hotel in Hollywood. Jimi Hendrix had died only two weeks earlier.

Books about Joplin generally list her earliest musical influence as Bessie Smith - the powerful African American blues singer who died in Mississippi six years before Joplin was born into a middle-class family in Texas.

Her biographer Alice Echols agrees but thinks there are other important influences too.

View photos Bessie Smith is widely cited as Janis Joplin's earliest influence More

"You might say that musically Janis had very big ears - by which I mean she admired a whole spread of folk and blues performers such as Lead Belly and Odetta and Big Mama Thornton. And certainly at times she regarded herself almost as Bessie Smith reincarnated.

"Interviewing people for my book I realised she'd actually been quite a serious student of music. But she was never open about that in public because the image was always wild and raunchy rock-chick."

Echols says as a singer Joplin had extraordinary talent. "There was no-one like her then and maybe still isn't. But the key thing about Janis, and other performers of the time, such as Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, is that they were in revolt against a system.

"They'd seen their parents living a risk-averse lifestyle and Janis was desperate to avoid a life which would be diminished in the way theirs had been.

View photos Janis Joplin and Big Brother and the Holding Company at Golden Gate Park, San Francisco in 1967 More

"She was always going to be this sky-rocket chick: she ran with the rough crowd and she drank hard and she lived hard.

"But there's a less obvious side too - for instance that she was very well-read. But she died young and in her short lifetime she was never forthcoming about many things we would love to understand better today - her relationships with heroin and with other women. In many ways she's a tough proposition for a biographer."

Joplin's dependence on drugs, including alcohol, was obvious before she was famous. In 1965 she'd abandoned a first attempt to make a name for herself on the San Francisco music scene to return home to Port Arthur in Texas.

But she was still using her striking bluesy voice in solo gigs, at times travelling the 250 miles to Austin to perform. She linked up with the band Big Brother and the Holding Company and in June 1967 she made her name performing with them at the Monterey Festival in California.

View photos Big Mama Thornton's singing showed Joplin the power and emotion which can come through the human voice More

The one-off event has come to be regarded as a turning point in American counterculture. There were appearances by Ravi Shankar, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Otis Redding and many others.

Story continues