Janine Flock and Matt Weston clinch World Cup skeleton championships

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Janine Flock of Austria has won the women’s World Cup skeleton championship for the third time in her career, and Matt Weston of Britain clinched the men’s skeleton overall title for the second consecutive season on Friday.

Flock wrapped up the women’s title in style, getting her third consecutive win to end the eight-race season. She medaled in six of the eight World Cup races, the first woman to do that since Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands in the 2021-22 season.

Flock finished the season with 1,615 points. Bos was second with 1,465 and Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany finished the season third with 1,452.

Mystique Ro of the U.S. was second behind Flock in the women’s race Friday, while Amelia Coltman of Britain was third.

In the men’s race, Weston could play it safe with a commanding points lead entering the day. He finished eighth on Friday, more than enough to clinch the title.

Weston finished the season with 1,640 points. Marcus Wyatt of Britain was second with 1,557 and Christopher Grotheer of Germany — who missed a race at Sigulda, Latvia, on Dec. 13 and likely lost the title because of that absence — finished third with 1,462 points.

Lin Qinwei of China won Friday’s race, with Samuel Maier of Austria second and Wyatt taking third. The top U.S. finisher was Austin Florian, who tied for 19th.

Up Next

Bobsled: Women’s monobob and two-man at Lillehammer, Saturday.

Skeleton: Mixed team event at Lillehammer, Saturday.

Luge: World championships through Saturday at Whistler, Canada.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press