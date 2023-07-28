Jani Allan, South African-born journalist who lost ‘the libel case of the century’ – obituary

Jani Allan in 1989 - Sipa/Shutterstock

Jani Allan, who has died of cancer aged 70, was a star columnist of the liberal-leaning and influential Sunday Times of South Africa who in 1992 failed in her sensational attempt to sue Channel 4 for libel; she claimed that the documentary, The Leader, His Driver and the Driver’s Wife (1991), falsely alleged that she had been sexually involved with the Right-wing supremacist Eugène Terreblanche.

The proceedings attracted intense interest in both Britain and South Africa, with several character witnesses flown in from South Africa for what Private Eye called the “libel case of the century”. Jani Allan, who had engaged the libel lawyer Peter Carter-Ruck, was represented by Charles Gray QC, and Channel 4 by George Carman QC.

Eugene Terreblanche in 2009: 'To be honest he's a hunk,' she wrote, but in court she described him as 'like a pig in a safari suit' - Gallo Images Editorial/ Getty Images

The story had its origins in 1987 when Jani Allan, a glamorous blonde social butterfly with glossy red lips and large brown eyes, was sent to interview Terreblanche, the charismatic leader of the neo-Nazi Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB). “Look, the man’s no mimsy. To be honest, he’s a hunk,” she wrote in her copy. “Right now I’ve got to remind myself to breathe. I’m impaled on the blue flames of his blowtorch eyes.”

Jani Allan regarded the assignment as a triumph. “Everything he said would make for great copy,” she recalled. “I had succeeded in penetrating the enemy camp.” A follow-up piece about an AWB training facility drew ugly threats, but Jani Allan was unrepentant, insisting it was her job to interview all players in the apartheid-ridden country.

When she was seen dining in a Pretoria steakhouse with Terreblanche, a married man, however, tongues began wagging. She was also with him when he was accused of ramming his car through the gate of an Afrikaner monument in the conservative town of Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.

Shortly afterwards a wheel on her car was loosened and fell off while she was driving. Then her apartment was bombed. She was advised to leave the country and work from Britain. Soon afterwards her South African newspaper column was cancelled and she instead found occasional work on the Sunday Times in London.

Story continues

Before long parts of the British press were repeating the insinuations about a relationship with Terreblanche. Options magazine and the Evening Standard settled her libel actions quickly but Channel 4 denied that its programme was libellous and chose to fight, setting the stage for a sordid but gripping libel trial presided over by Sir Humphry Potts.

Jani Allan in 1995 - Shutterstock

The High Court heard that Jani Allan’s flatmate, Linda Shaw, had peeped through a keyhole and witnessed her having sex with Terreblanche. Responding to Carman’s cross-examination, Linda Shaw described seeing Jani Allan “flattened beneath a large white bottom … going up and down between her raised knees”. Jani Allan refuted the claim, saying she had thought Terreblanche “looked rather like a pig in a safari suit”.

The exchanges in court were frequently sensational. As The Daily Telegraph reported at length on Page 3, Andrew Broulidakis, a record producer who had known Jani Allan since childhood, told of meeting Linda Shaw for lunch to learn what information she was giving Channel 4: “Bearing in mind considerable quantities of alcohol had been consumed, there was a flirtatious aspect… If you want the exact words, she said to me, ‘I never trust a man until I’ve f----- him.’ With that in mind, we returned to her apartment.” Broulidakis added that they had sex three times in five hours.

Although Terreblanche submitted a sworn statement denying any relationship, Marlene Burger, Jani Allan’s former news editor, testified that the columnist had confided in her that the pair had been having an affair.

On the second day of the hearing Carman mysteriously produced Jani Allan’s 1984 diary. It contained her sexual fantasies about a married Italian airline pilot, casting doubt on her professed lack of sexual experience and her sworn testimony that she would never commit adultery.

Her own mother weighed in, saying of her daughter’s claim only ever to have slept with her former husband: “That’s precious little sex to have had at the age of 41. If it’s so, then she’s missed a lot in life. Some women have two partners a night.”

Carter-Ruck and Gray urged Jani Allan to drop the case, but she persisted. Meanwhile her medical records, stolen from a South African hospital, turned up in court showing that she used a contraceptive device.

Jani Allan arriving at court in 1992 - Shutterstock

So traumatised was Jani Allan by her cross-examination that she told Carman: “Whatever award is given for libel, being cross-examined by you would not make it enough money.” After the case she described him in The Spectator as “a small bewigged ferret”.

There was also drama outside the court. Anthony Travers, a former British representative of the AWB who had been attending the hearing, was stabbed in the street, possibly mistaken for Carter-Ruck. Meanwhile, Jani Allan’s London flat was burgled and she received a telephone death threat in the court ushers’ office.

On August 5 the jury decided, after four-and-a-half hours deliberation, that Channel 4 had not libelled Jani Allan, leaving her with costs in excess of £300,000 and her reputation destroyed. “I have always equated sex with punishment,” she told The Sunday Telegraph. “And now this has been proved conclusively.”

She was born on September 11 1952, the product of an unwanted pregnancy. She was adopted at a month old by John Allan, a Scot who became chief sub-editor of The Star in South Africa, and his wife Janet (née Henning). They named her Isobel Janet Allan, though she did not learn of her adoption until she was 18.

Her father died when she was 18 months old and her mother went to work at De Beers, leaving her with a Zulu male nanny named Dennis. Her mother remarried an English widower called Walter Fry and fostered three more children, one of whom sexually abused her.

Music was ever present and young Isobel, known to her mother as Juliette, took to the piano, performing with the Johannesburg Symphony Orchestra at the age of 10. She read Chaucer at night and had lessons in ballet, art, elocution and Scottish dancing.

By 13 she had a pony called Prince, but when she fell off her mother made her get straight back on, saying: “Cease this detestable boo-hooing.” Her mother’s other advice included the rule that if she must sit on a man’s knee, “put a telephone directory on his lap”.

She was educated at Greenside High School, studied Fine Arts at the University of the Witwatersrand, worked as a photographer’s model, wrote film and classical music reviews for newspapers, and taught English and art at Bryanston High School.

On the basis of her reviews she was offered a column on the Sunday Times called “Just Jani” because “Janet” would not fit on the page; thereafter she was known as Jani. Within weeks she had been dispatched to Corfu to interview Roger Moore on the set of For Your Eyes Only.

In 1987 a Gallup poll commissioned by the paper named Jani Allan “the most admired person in South Africa”. She was certainly among the best known. “I could delay the take-off of an aeroplane. I remember I was a bit late for a flight to, I think, Durban. I went like this to the pilot,” she told the South African Mail & Guardian, waving flirtatiously, “and they held it”.

Then came her fateful meeting with Terreblanche.

After the court case Jani Allan wrote occasional pieces for British newspapers including The Daily Telegraph. Trouble seemed to follow her and for a time she found herself being inadvertently used to spy on the African National Congress’s enemies in Britain.

Returning to South Africa, Jani Allan became a born-again Christian and a speechwriter for Chief Buthelezi, the former leader of the KwaZulu government. She also had a late-night radio show, Jani’s World, but that was cancelled after she interviewed another rightwing extremist. Meanwhile, Terreblanche was murdered by a black farm worker in 2010.

Fleeing to America, Jani Allan wound up as an anonymous waitress in the small town of Lambertville, New Jersey, going by her former nickname Juliette. In 2013 she started a blog, demonstrating that she had not lost her readable style and wit. “There is also a chance of collateral windfall,” she wrote of her new life. “An arguing couple once stormed out of the restaurant forgetting a bottle of Dom Pérignon.”

Jani Allan married Gordon Schachat, a South African businessman, in 1982. When the marriage was dissolved in 1984 she blamed her own lack of interest in sex. In 2002 she married Peter Kulish, an American advocate of the controversial biomagnetic therapy; that too was dissolved.

Jani Allan, born September 11 1952, died July 25 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.