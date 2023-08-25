Janette Manrara left in tears after emotional night alongside daughter Lyra – 'I'm a wreck'

Janette Manrara (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Janette Manrara was left in tears this week as she watched her and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's Miami wedding video with daughter Lyra Rose.

The star has kept busy of late, hosting Aljaz's family for a week and receiving visits from friends such as Pasha Kovalev and his daughters and Katya Jones, but on Thursday night, as she and baby Lyra spent some time alone, she showed fans one of the most moving moments from her third wedding celebration.

In the video, which you can watch in full below, Janette showed never-before-seen clips from her big day and revealed why her dad's singing meant so much to her then and now.

"Oh gosh everybody, I am a wreck. I'm a wreck. It's my dad singing, I mean, listen to that voice. Wow, wow, that's my mum, all my cousins, I mean he sang two songs and he has the worst stage fright in the world, what a moment," she said with tears in her eyes.

"I'm a wreck, put our wedding video from Miami on and I've been crying reminiscing because now I've got our beautiful little Lyra, she's asleep right now."

Janette Manrara smiling as she cradles daughter Lyra (Instagram)

She continued: "I watched our Slovenian wedding when Aljaz's parents were over here the other day and now I'm watching the Miami one and reminiscing and thinking 'Gosh, now I've got a beautiful little girl.'

"What a celebration and then my dad singing, he sang our first dance song, You and I, and then he sang those two. It was the most amazing, amazing wedding. And now to see where life has brought us. This little miracle that life has brought us. It's really, really… maybe it's the hormones, but how special."

Janette and Aljaz have previously shared photos of their big day

Janette and Aljaz had three wedding celebrations back in 2017. The couple married in London on 15 July, surrounded by fellow Strictly stars such as Oti Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, and went on to have two more ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida.

Talking to HELLO! about her three celebrations, Janette explained: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Pasha and his two daughters recently visited the new parents to meet baby Lyra (Instagram)

"Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better."