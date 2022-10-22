Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's shoutout on new song 'Snow on the Beach'

She's already a member of Rhythm Nation, but is Janet Jackson now also a Swiftie?

It seems so, as Jackson posted a video of herself on TikTok listening to a track off Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, bobbing and her head and whispering, "That's nice."

The song in question, "Snow on the Beach," which is a collaboration between Swift and Lana Del Rey, features a direct call-out to Jackson and her hit song "All for You."

"But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet," sings Swift. "I'm all for you like Janet."

Jackson specifically is listening to this referential part of the song in the TikTok video. She also praised Swift in her caption, writing, "i LUV it @Taylor Swift #lanadelray 😘😘😘 #snowonthebeach #taylorswift."

Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); Janet Jackson attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Terry Wyatt/Getty; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Taylor Swift pays tribute to Janet Jackson in new song 'Snow on the Beach.'

Her fifth album in three years, Midnights, which debuted Friday, is the latest from Swift, and it's a kaleidoscopic look back at how she arrived where she is now, both emotionally and intellectually (but above all, musically).

"Despite the restless-slumber concept that drifts through the songs, a serene acceptance lurks behind her fluttering eyelids," says EW's review of the album. "Swift's brain might be sparking random memories — good and bad — in the twilight twinkle before sleep takes her, but she's not agitated or unsettled by it, merely processing. It's a warm murmur wrapped in a weighted blanket."

