Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in Midnights Song: 'I Luv It'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Christian Siriano

If Janet Jackson wasn't already a Swiftie, it is a good bet she is one now.

The Grammy Award winner, 56, blissed-out to Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach" from her 10th studio album Midnights — which dropped Friday — sharing a TikTok of herself bobbing her head to the track, which mentions her name.

Swift, 32, sings in the song, which also features Lana Del Rey and was written by Swift, Del Rey and Jack Antonoff: "But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?"

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History

"I LUV it," Jackson captioned the video, in which she leans back in a chair and gets blissfully lost in the song, before commenting with a smile: "That's nice."

Swift previously celebrated Midnights becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history, following the LP's release on Friday, in addition to becoming Apple Music's biggest pop album of all time.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Del Rey and Antonoff, the album also features Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pen name William Bowery) and actress Zoë Kravitz, with whom Swift posted a photo this weekend to celebrate the "wild ride of an album."

"[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators," she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece Midnights

"We'd been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama," Swift continued. "Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Midnights, which is now available to stream, marks Swift's first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore and its predecessor Folklore five months before.

Latest Stories

  • Judge sentences woman to 17 years in prison for murder of 25-year-old father

    Judge sentences woman to 17 years in prison for murder of 25-year-old father

  • Truth Social's CEO said he and Donald Trump 'like the fact' that Kanye West is buying Parler because free speech is 'absolutely necessary'

    Devin Nunes, Truth Social's CEO, told Fox Business Americans should not have their political views censored by "tricky algorithms" and "shadow-banning".

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

    GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021. Reichart said a new league with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Calgary Flames win third straight to start season, 3-2 over Vegas Golden Knights

    CALGARY — Grit from their rank and file helped the Calgary Flames overtake the visiting Vegas Golden Knights for a 3-2 win Tuesday. The tenacity of forwards Brett Ritchie, Milan Lucic, Kevin Rooney, Blake Coleman and Trevor Lewis dragged the Knights into penalty trouble in a second period in which the Flames converted two of six power-play chances to tie the NHL game. "These guys work really hard," Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau said. "I think they created so many opportunities and they put u

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.