Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'

Janet Jackson/Instagram

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again!

In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France.

The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up with a bow.

"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet wrote in the caption.

Paris responded with a single black heart emoji.

The ultra-stylish snap signifies what may be the first public photo of the two together since 2009, at the memorial for the late Michael Jackson, Janet's brother.

The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny.

When she was not in attendance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, though her brother Prince, grandmother Katherine and aunt Rebbie were there to support Janet in receiving the prestigious Icon honor, she spoke out.

Paris Jackson attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y'all spammed with hatred," Paris shared on her Instagram Story after the 2018 event.

She also previously wrote about her dynamic with the Jackson family.

"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she wrote.