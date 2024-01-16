Janet Jackson Extends Together Again Tour: See All 35 New Dates

The new set of dates will kick off June 4 in Palm Desert, California and wrap July 30 in Phoenix

Janet Jackson is bringing her fans back "together again."

On Tuesday, the "All For You" singer, 57, announced she would be extending her Together Again Tour into 2024, just one year after announcing her return to the road.

Jackson will be adding 35 dates to the run, which will kick off June 4 in Palm Desert, California and wrap July 30 in Phoenix. Along the way, she'll make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans and more.

According to a press release, Jackson's new set of dates, which "builds on the success of the 2023 run" and became her "highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows."

"The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of 'The Velvet Rope', 30 years of 'janet', and 35 years of 'Rhythm Nation' - featuring her biggest chart-topping hits," said a press release statement.

Nelly will join the five-time Grammy winner as a special guest on the entire leg.

The "Ride Wit Me" rapper, 49, will "deliver a powerhouse performance, showcasing his greatest hits and cherished fan favorites spanning the last two decades," per a press release.

A presale for the new set of Together Again Tour dates will begin Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time through the week ahead of the public onsale, which will launch Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The "Come Back to Me" kicked off her long-awaited Together Again Tour in April 2023 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., outside of Fort Lauderdale. The outing marked her first time on tour in nearly four years, when she celebrated the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. and she's brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.



See below for the full list of Together Again Tour dates.

Thu June 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat June 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun June 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue June 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed June 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri June 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun June 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue June 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed June 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri June 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat June 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun June 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue June 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed June 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri June 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat June 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tue July 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed July 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri July 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tue July 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed July 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri July 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat July 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun July 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue July 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu July 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat July 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun July 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue July 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thu July 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri July 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat July 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue July 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center



