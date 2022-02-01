‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary A Ratings Hit For Lifetime And A&E

The two-part documentary Janet Jackson averaged 3.1 million total viewers for its premiere ratings last week on Lifetime and A&E, the networks said Tuesday, marking the best nonfiction debut in viewership and ratings on cable since ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.

The networks said today that the doc also drew 3.7 million video views across Lifetime and A&E’s on-demand platforms, with linear and video views on digital combining to reach 15.7 million total viewers.

The two-part, four-hour documentary from Sky and A&E Networks and executive produced by Jackson charts the pop icon’s life she travels back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to see where her incredible journey began, and discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life. Contributors include Randy Jackson, Tito Jackson, Rebbie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Regina King, Ciara, Teyana Taylor and Whoopi Goldberg.

Jackson even debuted her new single, “Luv I Luv,” at the end of the documentary, which premiered Friday and continued Saturday.

Lifetime, which saw Janet Jackson net the network’s best nonfiction performance in total viewers and key demos since Surviving R. Kelly in 2019, will encore all four hours Friday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary is also available on VOD, the Lifetime and A&E apps, and on MyLifetime.com and AETV.com.

