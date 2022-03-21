Janet Jackson coming to Kentucky for the first concert at this Louisville venue

Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville will host its first ever concert on Kentucky Derby weekend when it welcomes Janet Jackson and New Edition on May 7.

“This is a historic moment for Lynn Family Stadium and the Louisville community,” said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger. “We are pleased to be able to work with Louisville-based concert promoter, 85° West to bring our first concert to the stadium.

“This concert will not only provide an exciting new entertainment opportunity for the Louisville region. It also helps showcase the venue’s ability to offer a variety of programming and will open doors to welcome more world class artists to perform to fans at Lynn Family Stadium in the future.”

Lynn Family Stadium is a soccer-specific stadium which serves as the home for the United Soccer League’s Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. It has seating for 11,600 fans and a capacity of 15,304.

Tickets as low as $35.98 for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., according to concert organizers. Tickets will be available at the Lynn Family Stadium box office or online at seatgeek.com.

Jackson is one of the world’s most decorated pop artists. During her career, she’s won five Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards and 11 American Music Awards. She’s also had 12 records reach platinum status and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

New Edition – featuring Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe and Ricky Bell – has had a 40-year run in the music industry. The American Music Award-winning group was recently inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.