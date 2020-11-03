Janelle Monae, 34, wows fans with toned abs in bathroom selfies: ‘Beautiful as always’

Janelle Monae showed off her toned abs and curly natural hair in her latest selfies.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old artist posted two pictures taken in a bathroom to Instagram while sporting black athletic gear.

“Emotions running wild,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans sounded off in the comments, expressing their love and admiration for the singer and actress.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote. “Girl what’s your workout routine I neeeeed it,” another said. Someone else added, “‘It's the brains for me’ Very inspirational beautiful Black queen...”

Many also agreed that their feelings aren’t totally stable, with some sharing advice on what to do like breathe, meditate or listen to music.

The Antebellum star has been outspoken on mental health and having confidence in your own skin. As the May 2013 cover girl for ESSENCE Magazine, Monae talked about how she hoped to redefine what it meant to be sexy as a woman.

“Showing my skin is not what makes me sexy. I like skirts and dresses just like everyone else, but I had a message I needed to put out there. It was up to me to show people and young girls there was another way, she said”

In August, during an interview for Shape, she talked about how she was taking care of her mental health amid the pandemic and social unrest, which includes reading James Baldwin and spending time alone in her room.

“I think self-care is important, and it shifts with your growth. It used to be making sure that I take a vacation because I had been working 11 months out of the year. I needed time to play, to let my hair down, and run around naked. All of that is still important. And if I also want to drink, I’m drinking. You know what I’m saying?”

She also admitted that she had been struggling with abandonment issues caused by her father’s absence that she really had not been dealing with until last year.

“I started to write these things down, and I remember just crying like a baby. I will say that it is so freeing when you can identify your trauma. Knowing why you feel a certain way or why these feelings of being upset or angry or sad — why they’re happening, what the root of it is. It’s just so empowering.”

