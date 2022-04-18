Janelle Monáe's Long, Golden Braids Signal a Hot Girl Summer

Boho-chic braids might be one of the biggest hair trends this summer, but Janelle Monáe is here to let us know that long braids are also happening for the vacation season.

The style chameleon has recently taken to Instagram to share a series of holiday photos, in which she's seen sporting a crimson bandeau bikini set and a bejeweled choker. Her hair is styled in straight-back cornrow braids in a deep, golden blonde color. The singer-slash-actor is pictured with minimal makeup, making the focal point of the images her ultra-long hair.

We can't forget to also mention the perfectly geometric and colorful manicure that Monáe shows off in the photos. Crafted by nail artist Shigeko Taylor, the graphic, blocky pattern accentuates Monáe's detailed hand tattoos, while the pops of neon yellow-green nail polish add to the vacation vibes.

Catch more of Monáe's beach-ready look below.