Janelle Monáe Reflects on Working with Prince: 'He Never Let His Mystery Get in the Way of His Mentorship'

The singer/actor reflected on having The Purple One as a mentor on the latest episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Janelle Monáe is reflecting on being mentored by The Purple One.

The singer/actor, 38, appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and opened up about what it was like collaborating with the late Prince, who worked with them on a handful of songs and they would turn to for advice.

When a decade-old photo of Monáe and the rock icon from one of their concerts together appeared on the talk show, The Age of Pleasure artist (who uses she/they pronouns) specifically reflected on one of her favorite memories of him.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for NPG Records Prince and Janelle Monáe

“This just tells you what kind of person this is,” the Grammy-nominated singer began. “So I opened up for him. I want to say this was The Forum. I did Madison Square Garden and I also did The Forum with him.”

“This was my set opening for him and he came out for my set and performed our song that we have together on The Electric Lady,” they continued, referring to the track “Givin' 'Em What They Love” off their 2013 sophomore album. “You know, the headliner never comes out before it’s time for them to come. And for him to do that, I am just forever indebted.”

To put what working with him was like succinctly, the “Float” singer sweetly added, “He never let his — how do I put it — his mystery get in the way of his mentorship.”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Jennifer Hudson and Janelle Monáe on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

The Glass Onion star reminisced on their relationship with the music legend after Hudson, 42, shared that she wanted to know more about what it was like working with him because she nearly got the chance to.

“He loved you. I remember us talking about you — like, he loved you,” the hitmaker shared with the host. “That just speaks to the type of person that he was. I think that he was a big advocate for artists, for Black women in particular.”

Monáe was among the many talents that the Purple Rain artist mentored throughout his career — from Sheila E. to Alicia Keys to Lizzo. The first official song the two worked on was the R&B number “Givin' 'Em What They Love,” which appeared on 2013’s The Electric Lady.

Prior to his death in 2016, the “When Doves Cry” singer also sent Monáe a recording, which she ended up using and releasing posthumously as the lead single off Dirty Computer in 2018.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Janelle Monáe on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Upon the release of their acclaimed third studio album, she spoke to The Guardian about how challenging it was to lose their friend and collaborator, but continuing to feel inspired by him.

“It’s difficult for me to even speak about this because Prince was helping me with the album, before he passed on to another frequency,” the singer-songwriter told the outlet.

“I wouldn’t be as comfortable with who I am if it had not been for Prince,” the “Lipstick Lover” artist continued. “I dedicate a lot of my music to Prince, for everything he’s done for music and Black people and women and men, for those who have something to say and also at the same time will not allow society to take the dirt off of them. It’s about that dirt, and not getting rid of that dirt,”

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Prince and Janelle Monáe perform together in New Orleans in July 2014

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, they also explained what music lesson they from Prince that they apply to their everyday life still today.

“Cut it down in half. That’s what Prince would say to his band,” the hitmaker shared. “He would be like, sometimes when people have jitters or nervous or whatever, they play too fast or they’re talking fast. He’s like, ‘Cut everything down in half.' ”

“And I take that approach in life, cut it down in half,” she added, explaining that she sees it as a reminder of “being present.”



