Janelle Brown Shares Why She Still Lives in Flagstaff After Split from Kody

The 'Sister Wives' star said she loves being close to her kids

Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown may no longer be together, but she’s still got love for Flagstaff!

After tying the knot in 1993, Janelle, 54, and Kody, also 54, announced their separation in December 2022 — but that doesn’t mean she’s parted ways with the place she’s called home throughout their relationship.

In a Nov. 9 Instagram post, the Sister Wives star shared why she hadn’t packed her bags and left Arizona.

“One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here!” she began in the social media caption. The photo showed one of her children sitting on the living room chair, relaxing as he played with the family pooch.

“I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me,” Janelle continued. “Garrison @robertthebrown stopped and Caroline decided it was time to lay all over him like she does us 😂.”

Janelle shares six kids with Kody — Logan, 29; Maddie, 27; Hunter, 26; Garrison, 25; Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 18.

Last month, Janelle spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her and Kody’s past relationship, adding she’s got "no hard feelings" for her estranged spouse.

Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Janelle Brown, Kody Brown

“I still feel some affection for him, but I don't want to be married to him and I don't want to be with him, but I have no hard feelings,” she shared in the early October interview. “I really don't have any hard feelings.”

She explained that she “wasn't heartbroken when the marriage fell apart” because she’d sensed it coming for a long time before it got to that point. The reality television personality noted that the former couple had been “drifting apart for so long.”

According to Janelle, despite the various challenges associated with any marriage — let alone a polyamorous one that’s nationally televised — she and Kody are still able to remain cordial with one another.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown

“But, on a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out and we can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff. So when he called them like, ‘Yeah, hey, it's better than staying home and watching TV.’ ”

As for the kids, Janelle and sister wife Christine Brown can only hope that their children can one day feel the same way about Kody.

Instagram/janellebrown117 Janelle Brown at daughter Savannah's graduation

“I believe it will come around and eventually they'll have [a] good relationship with their dad again,” Christine, 51, told PEOPLE last month about their current family dynamic. “I have to believe that.”

Janelle added that her children previously told her they felt Kody picked favorites with their other siblings.

“They started to bring up more and more feeling like he had chosen sides. So they started to really justify him being apart because they felt like he was choosing one family over another.”



